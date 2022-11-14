Read full article on original website
EAT.PLAY.GO. to Evans On Ice
EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - Evans On Ice opened for the season on Monday. Mike Boerner, Evans On Ice Owner, says, "It is really gratifying to have gotten here. It's always a tremendous amount of work for our team." Boerner says when they first opened they noticed there was a need,...
Augusta Christmas Laser show returning to the Georgia-Carolina Fair grounds in December
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A night out for the entire family is coming to the Georgia-Carolina Fair grounds next month. The Augusta Christmas Laser Show will return December 9th, 10th, and 11th. Those in attendance will enjoy a drive-in like experience complete with vendors. There are two action packed laser shows each night at 7pm and […]
St. Andrew’s basketball player Zyere Edwards signs with Augusta
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One of our area’s best basketball players – a former 3Deep honoree – made his college choice official Monday afternoon. St. Andrew’s Lions senior Zyere Edwards committed to Division II Augusta University. “It’s surreal,” Edwards said. “Being a kid that’s always wanted to sign that paper and go play college basketball […]
Evans on Ice now open for the 2022 holiday season
Evans on Ice opened Monday, November 14th.
Thanksgiving comes a week early with Feast Before the Feast
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Braswell Manigault Foundation is hosting the Feast Before the Feast event Thursday. The Feast Before the Feast is an early Thanksgiving dinner for the community to enjoy for free. The event will be held from 5-8 p.m. at three locations: McBean Community Center, McDuffie Woods...
Community-wide Thanksgiving feasts to be held in Augusta, November 17th
Georgia South Carolina Border Bowl X Player Spotlight: Tyler Smith, RB Barnwell
Tyler Smith is the state’s leader in several offensive categories and the workhorse back for the Barnwell Warhorses. Tyler was selected to play in the S.C. North-South All-Star game. “Tyler is a team leader with a tremendous amount of talent and work ethic. He is a tough durable back who I think is the best in the state. His yards after contact is second to none,” said Barnwell Head Coach Dwayne Garrick.
Holiday closures, camps for area school districts
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - In observance of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, schools will not hold classes for the following dates:. Burke County will have a "Learn from Home" day on November 18; no classes November 21-25. Students in Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, and Richmond Counties will be out of school November 21-25.
Warhorses swat Yellow Jackets to advance to 3rd round of playoffs
On Saturday, November 12, the Barnwell Warhorses hosted the Yellow Jackets from Andrews High School in the second round of the SC AA playoffs. Despite the new 1 p.m. kickoff and playing on a Saturday, the results remained the same for the Warhorses, winning 36-22 to improve to 12-0 on the season. More importantly, Barnwell advances to the third round of the playoffs.
Here are some events to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thanksgiving is just over a week away, and here is everything you need to know about the holiday. Thanksgiving travel is expected to be slightly below pre-pandemic levels nationally. But AAA expects more than 1. 6 million Georgians to travel 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving. Despite high gas prices, 89% of all Thanksgiving travelers will drive.
New BET Plus Christmas film now released, film shot in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A new Christmas film has been released Thursday on the BET Plus streaming service with scenes shot right here in Augusta. The BET Plus original movie “Christmas Party Crashers” stars Skye Townsend (HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show”) and Jaime M. Callica (Tyler Perry’s “Ruthless”). According to the synopsis, the holiday […]
FOX54 Mornings: Sacred Heart Holiday Market
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Sacred Heart Cultural Center is kicking off the holiday season with its holiday market and guild bake sale on Thursday, Nov. 17. It will feature jewelry, ornaments, holiday décor, art and more from various local vendors. While you shop you can snack on homemade bake goods!
Augusta University surprises local high school seniors
Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – Higher education made its way to a couple of high schools Wednesday. Local students were in for a big surprise from Augusta University- Georgia’s health, sciences and medical college. “AU also gave me the offer to apply for their honors program and their nursing scholars program, which I find incredibly amazing- […]
In Aiken, 'One Table' event brings the community together
North Augusta officials need your input on Georgia Ave. enhancements
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Tuesday, the City of North Augusta will have a public input workshop. Officials say the workshop is for residents to provide their input on potential pedestrian improvements along Georgia Avenue downtown. For those that can’t make it to the meeting, click HERE for the...
Small fire leads to evacuation of Columbia Middle School
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A small fire spewed out some smoke Thursday at Columbia Middle School, but no injuries were reported. The school was “safely and successfully evacuated” due to the issue with an electrical outlet in a restroom, parents were notified. The outlet briefly caught fire and...
More grocery options coming for south Augusta residents
Savannah & Atlanta Railway Coaling Tower, Sardis
The text that follows is abridged from a plaque at this site, which was dedicated to the people of Sardis in 2017. To me, the most unusual thing about the tower is how modern it looks, even if it resembles an old frontier fort. Though the text doesn’t definitively say when it was built, I believe it was during the ownership of the Savannah & Atlanta Railway, circa 1917-1921.
Walker doubles down in Augusta on ‘Evict Warnock Bus Tour’
AUGUSTA, Ga. — Approximately one week since midterm election night in Georgia, Herschel Walker is doubling down on his efforts to win Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat on December 6th. The professional athlete-turned-political-candidate has made his voice known throughout the state and is showing no signs of slowing down. Monday, November 14th, Walker hosted an “Evict […] The post Walker doubles down in Augusta on ‘Evict Warnock Bus Tour’ appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Local military couple gets married on Veterans Day
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – An extra special Veterans Day for two local veterans. Captain KaMona Riley from the Georgia Army National Guard and Captain Jarueben Lee from the Arkansas Army National Guard got married on Friday. The ceremony was held at Christian City of Praise in Augusta. Family and...
