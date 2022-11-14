ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Waipahu : 1 Of The Best Things To Do In Waipahu, Hawaii

In Honolulu County, Hawaii, you’ll find the small city of Waipahu. This city has a population of 38216 people and is approximately 4,834 miles from Washington DC. However, the town’s population has steadily declined over the last five years. This may be due to several reasons. These reasons may be short-term, or they could be long-term. For example, a low birth rate can trigger a domino effect and result in further population decline. Also, a low demand for basic services can be a contributing factor to a population decline.
Lessons Learned 40 Years Ago From Hurricane Iwa

We Americans make a point of observing the anniversaries of major historic and natural events. Maybe there’s a psychological benefit in recalling traumatic events shared with many others. I don’t know psychology, but I do think emergencies are important learning opportunities that can benefit us years later. The...
Firefighters douse house fire in Makaha

MAKAHA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Firefighters extinguished a house fire in Makaha, early Thursday morning. The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call about the fire in the 84-500 block of Kepue Street in Makaha at 8:05 a.m.
Drain improvement projects set for locations in Chinatown, Downtown Honolulu area

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The City and County of Honolulu Department of Facility Maintenance is advising the public of construction work to perform storm drain improvements at various locations throughout the Chinatown/Downtown area. The project scope includes demolishing and reconstructing front portions of catch basin and top slabs at select locations,...
Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Nov. 17–23, 2022

Saturday, Nov. 19, 6 to 10 p.m. Come to Kaka‘ako for this month’s Night Market, which celebrates local food, culture and community. The street fair and block party will feature food vendors, art, music, live entertainment and giving opportunities with community nonprofits. Family-Friendly Event, free, Keawe and Auahi...
Oahu SPCA looking for short-term pet foster families over Thanksgiving holiday

The Oahu SPCA is helping pets receive some extra love this holiday season. And you can help by fostering a cat or dog over Thanksgiving, to give them a break from the kennel. Oahu SPCA looking for short-term pet foster families over Thanksgiving holiday. The Oahu SPCA is helping pets...

