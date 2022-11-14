Read full article on original website
Related
hulalandblog.com
Doris Duke’s Shangri La & the Honolulu Museum of Art: Hawaii’s Most Undiscovered Gem
I’m going to go out on a limb and say that Shangri La is the most “undiscovered hidden gem” on Oahu. Usually when people are asking about hidden gems, they’re expecting me to tell them about some secret slice of beach that only a handful of people know about, but THIS is truly an unexpected surprise.
nomadlawyer.org
Waipahu : 1 Of The Best Things To Do In Waipahu, Hawaii
In Honolulu County, Hawaii, you’ll find the small city of Waipahu. This city has a population of 38216 people and is approximately 4,834 miles from Washington DC. However, the town’s population has steadily declined over the last five years. This may be due to several reasons. These reasons may be short-term, or they could be long-term. For example, a low birth rate can trigger a domino effect and result in further population decline. Also, a low demand for basic services can be a contributing factor to a population decline.
KITV.com
Family Promise teams up with Waikiki restaurant to help end hunger and homelessness
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- This week marks Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week and one local non-profit and a Waikiki restaurant are teaming up to help families overcome both. Happening Wednesday is the second annual "Picnic with a Promise" to raise funds for family promise of Hawaii.
hulalandblog.com
8 Easy Hikes on Oahu That Are Not Illegal or “Extremely Dangerous” ; )
Oahu has plenty of famous, jaw dropping hikes. While Kauai usually gets the buzz for being the hiker’s paradise, most of those epic drone shots you see plastered on social media by YouTubers and influencers are actually on Oahu. Well, here’s the deal, like more than half of them...
Lessons Learned 40 Years Ago From Hurricane Iwa
We Americans make a point of observing the anniversaries of major historic and natural events. Maybe there’s a psychological benefit in recalling traumatic events shared with many others. I don’t know psychology, but I do think emergencies are important learning opportunities that can benefit us years later. The...
HNL airport increasing its parking rates
As you prepare your future traveling plans you may want to be aware that there will be increased parking rates at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
KITV.com
Firefighters douse house fire in Makaha
MAKAHA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Firefighters extinguished a house fire in Makaha, early Thursday morning. The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call about the fire in the 84-500 block of Kepue Street in Makaha at 8:05 a.m.
Pedestrian struck on road in Kailua, dies
The Honolulu Police Department has reported the 47th traffic fatality on Oahu happened on Wednesday evening.
Genki balls eat Ala Wai sludge, keiki teach tourists
Ala Wai Elementary School students and staff shared the importance of their efforts with Japanese tourists for the first time on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
KITV.com
Drain improvement projects set for locations in Chinatown, Downtown Honolulu area
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The City and County of Honolulu Department of Facility Maintenance is advising the public of construction work to perform storm drain improvements at various locations throughout the Chinatown/Downtown area. The project scope includes demolishing and reconstructing front portions of catch basin and top slabs at select locations,...
honolulumagazine.com
Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Nov. 17–23, 2022
Saturday, Nov. 19, 6 to 10 p.m. Come to Kaka‘ako for this month’s Night Market, which celebrates local food, culture and community. The street fair and block party will feature food vendors, art, music, live entertainment and giving opportunities with community nonprofits. Family-Friendly Event, free, Keawe and Auahi...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘There were throngs of people’: Huge party on Oahu draws enforcement, safety concerns
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Waimanalo community watch group says a Veterans Day beach party was anything but family-friendly. Residents say they warned officials days before about the huge party being planned near Sherwoods Beach, but nothing was done to shut it down sooner. “There were just throngs of people everywhere....
KITV.com
Oahu SPCA looking for short-term pet foster families over Thanksgiving holiday
The Oahu SPCA is helping pets receive some extra love this holiday season. And you can help by fostering a cat or dog over Thanksgiving, to give them a break from the kennel. Oahu SPCA looking for short-term pet foster families over Thanksgiving holiday. The Oahu SPCA is helping pets...
Hawaii County passes sensitive place bill for guns
After many changes and amendments, the Hawaii County Council passed a bill Wednesday that bans concealed carry of a firearm in certain locations. The Honolulu City Council will be taking up a similar proposal this month.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Erosion concerns heightened on Oahu’s North Shore as big-wave season begins
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf advisory is in effect for several parts of the state. On Oahu’s north and west facing shores, wave heights could reach between 12 to 16 feet, according to the National Weather Service. That energy is coming from a strong northwesterly swell. Kauai is...
KITV.com
Bus fares could go down for some riders in the new year
Bus fares on Oahu could change, in a good way, for some riders in the new year. A bill that would impact theBus and Handi-van services, is advancing at Honolulu Hale.
hawaiinewsnow.com
'Big eyes' artist's work becomes focus of new gallery in Waikiki - clipped version
Honolulu police need help identifying two men accused of damaging two rail cars last month. Lockdowns are continuing in parts of China as the zero-COVID strategy continues. November is Hospice Awareness Month. Tuesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: 49 minutes ago. |. Watch “This is Now,” live from the...
KITV.com
UH Manoa grad student featured in Nike ad; first Native Hawaiian in indigenous N7 collection
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A University of Hawaii at Manoa graduate student is breaking barriers as the face of an indigenous Nike campaign. Piʻikea Kekīhenelehuawewehiikekauʻōnohi Lopes, who is getting her Master's degree at the UH College of Education, is the new face of the Nike's N7 collection.
LIST: Trip Advisor ranks the best poke on Oahu
Trip Advisor ranks the best poke within a region and came out with their list of best poke on Oahu for Nov.
hawaiinewsnow.com
String of robberies in and around Ala Moana prompts safety warning as holiday shopping begins
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A manhunt is underway following a string of brazen daytime robberies in and around Ala Moana Center, prompting experts to underscore vigilance as the holiday shopping season begins. Witnesses say the suspects appear to be teenagers and that they were armed with a machete. Police sources confirm...
Comments / 0