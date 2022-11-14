ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wymt.com

Tennessee couple charged with stealing from Southern Kentucky Walmart

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people from another state are facing charges after police responded to a shoplifting complaint. It happened around 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Monticello Walmart. Monticello Police were called to the store after security personnel witnessed the pair leave one shopping cart of items near...
MONTICELLO, KY
wdrb.com

Woman dies in Tuesday night crash in Elizabethtown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman died last Tuesday night in a crash in Elizabethtown. Elizabethtown Police said the crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Ring Road near Kitty Hawk Drive. Public Information Officer John Thomas said a woman was driving a 2002 Ford Focus westbound when she crossed into the eastbound lanes of Ring Road and hit a 1998 Chevrolet SUV head-on.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

Coroner identifies 1-year-old allegedly murdered by Louisville man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A toddler who police say was murdered by 29-year-old Derrick Taylor has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Christen Lovett died at Norton Children's Hospital from blunt force injuries. Taylor was arrested on Monday night and charged with the murder. Police said Taylor...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2 people shot as police investigate scene in Louisville's Audubon neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were shot Wednesday afternoon near the Audubon neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers responded around 2:45 p.m. to Norton Audubon Hospital after two people had been transported there in private vehicles after being shot. Both were later transported to University of Louisville Hospital, where they are expected to survive.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police arrest suspect more than a year after 27-year-old shot to death outside Highlands bar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say they've arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of a 27-year-old man outside a Highlands bar last year. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, Sherman Sherley has been charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, for the June 17, 2021 murder of Juvon Foster.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Bell County Sheriff’s Department looking for stolen ATV

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a stolen ATV. The 2021 Polaris RZR Turbo Ghost Red Grey was taken from the Stoney Fork community. If you have any information, you can call Bell County Dispatch at 606-337-6174. All calls will...
BELL COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville man charged with murder in death of 1-year-old, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been charged with murder in the death of a 1-year-old child, according to Louisville Metro Police. According to court documents, 29-year-old Derrick Taylor was arrested on Monday night and charged with murder. Police said officers responded to assist the fire department for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

MISSING: Louisville police asking for public's help to find 50-year-old woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 50-year-old woman. According to a news release, Tiffiney Smith-Couch was last seen Oct. 30 near the intersection of South 28th Street and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard. She is described as a 5-foot-2-inch, 300-pound Black female with brown eyes and black hair.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Witnesses react to shootout on Poplar Level Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A shootout on Poplar Level Road with people and cars all around sends two people to the hospital. Witnesses told us people in two cars were firing shots at each other at the intersection of Poplar Level Road and Hess Lane. A bullet hit at least...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Radcliff woman charged with murder after Hardin County crash kills 2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two children are dead and a woman is facing murder charges after a crash in Hardin County Sunday afternoon. According to court documents, the crash took place sometime around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Dixie Highway in West Point, Kentucky. Police say 42-year-old Angela Chapman, of Radcliff,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Seymour man arrested after 10-month old tests positive for meth, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Seymour man was arrested after a 10-month-old infant tested positive for methamphetamine on Sunday, according to Seymour Police. According to the Seymour Police Department, an investigation was conducted following the infant's positive test, leading to the execution of a search warrant at a house on S. Jackson Park Drive, near Tipton Street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Floyds Knobs woman arrested after police pursuit ended in Clarksville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Floyds Knobs woman was arrested after a police pursuit ended in Clarksville on Sunday afternoon. Lori Phillipy was wanted on a warrant for drug possession, according to Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop. The sheriff said a deputy found Phillipy in a car when she threw several drug syringes at a deputy and drove away.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
lakercountry.com

Missing persons located, arrested in Adair County

The search for two missing persons in Russell County came to an end yesterday evening, as the two were located in Adair County and arrested on multiple charges. According to jail records, 25-year-old Subena Ramirez and 20-year-old Matthew Boutwell were lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail at around 5 p.m. yesterday.

