KPVI Newschannel 6
Parson budget office says Schmitt hasn't submitted spending plan
JEFFERSON CITY — Attorney General Eric Schmitt will be sworn in as Missouri’s next U.S. senator in January, but he has some unfinished business back home before he departs. According to Gov. Mike Parson’s budget office, Schmitt has not submitted a spending plan for the next fiscal year....
KPVI Newschannel 6
Changes to Ohio gender bill means another meeting
(The Center Square) – A bill that would have banned gender reassignment surgery for minors remains alive in the Ohio House but without the ban and with a parental notification requirement. After hours of opponent testimony and amendments earlier this week, a sixth hearing would have to come before...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ohio Republican candidates have spent $28.8 million more than Democrats
In Ohio, state-level candidates have spent $73.5 million between Jan. 1, 2021, and Oct. 19, 2022. Democratic candidates have spent $21.3 million and Republican candidates have spent $50.5 million. Top 10 Democratic candidates, by expenditures (1/1/2021 – 10/19/2022) In the 2022 election cycle, 236 state-level Democrats have filed campaign...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Reeves signs three bills to support economic development deal
(The Center Square) – A trio of bills finalizing the largest economic development deal in Mississippi history have the governor’s signature. Steel Dynamics Inc., one of the largest domestic steel producers and metal recyclers in the country, plans to invest $2.5 billion into the state in a deal that is anticipated to create 1,000 jobs with an average yearly salary of $93,000, Reeves said.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois Native Americans promote agenda at Springfield summit
(The Center Square) – Members of the Chicago American Indian Community Collaborative hosted a summit at the state's capital Wednesday looking to further their agenda. Members of the CAICC and state lawmakers discussed legislation during a joint media availability in Springfield for the inaugural Native American Summit. The group is looking to introduce legislation to address issues within the Native American Community.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Task force meets to discuss violence in Illinois schools
(The Center Square) – Illinois House Public Safety and Violence Prevention Task Force members met with school officials to discuss ways of curbing violence in Illinois schools. The committee met with members of Chicago Public Schools and discussed future programs designed to help students stay safe in the classrooms.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska lawmakers may have excess $1 billion to use in upcoming budget
Bolstered by high revenue projections, Nebraska lawmakers may have more than $1 billion in excess funding to use in the upcoming budget. Nebraska’s Tax Rate Review Committee met Thursday to hear the latest report on the financial status of the next state budget, which covers fiscal years 2023-24 and 2024-25. Gov.-elect Jim Pillen will use the information to draft his proposed budget, though it ultimately will fall to the Legislature to pass a budget package.
Delayed $600 State Checks To Idaho Residents
The rebate received approval in September. At that time, Idaho allocated a package to reduce the record budget surplus and cut taxes. But the process of handing out the money has been slower than expected. The state faced issues each step of the way; it is not the only one with distribution challenges. The same occurred in Illinois and Indiana.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pillen names Sherry Vinton as state agriculture director
Gov.-elect Jim Pillen on Thursday named Sherry Vinton, who manages the business operations of a family cow-calf operation near Whitman in Grant County, as the new director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture. "As a lifelong Nebraskan and livestock producer, she is a leader in Nebraska agriculture who knows the...
Idaho Voted BLUE For President? How Did We Miss This?
If you live in Idaho, or have friends/family that do, you're sure to see something resembling this comment on social media:. Idaho is a red state! Always has been, always will be!. Well, yeah. About that. In 2022, Idaho re-elected Governor Brad Little, a republican. Again, no rigged voting allegations...
KTVL
New gun control enforcement measure not supported by some Oregon sheriffs
SOUTHERN OREGON — Sheriffs across Oregon and the Rogue Valley are calling into question their ability to enforce some of the new gun control regulations voters approved last week in Measure 114. Among other requirements, the measure will prohibit magazines of more than 10 rounds. Already, sheriffs in Southern...
Oregon voters approve permit-to-purchase for guns and ban high-capacity magazines
The measure requires an ownership fee, a safety course, fingerprinting, and a background check in order to obtain a gun permit.
KXL
The Vote Is In And Your Gun Rights Are Out
The most consequential decision voters made in last Tuesday’s election involves a constitutional right: the 2nd Amendment. Voters decided you need a permit to exercise that right…which is about as crazy as demanding a permit to go to church. The law doesn’t go into effect till mid-January but...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Tennessee collects $1.14B in sales taxes in October, putting state $585.5M over revenue estimate
(The Center Square) — The state of Tennessee has collected $585.8 million more than budgeted in taxes and fees in the first three months of the fiscal year. That’s after the state collected $4.6 billion more than its initial budgeted estimate for last fiscal year. Tennessee’s State Funding Board heard testimony Thursday from economists as it worked toward establishing next fiscal year’s estimates.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Four years after riot, Missouri moving inmates back into prison
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri prison officials have reopened a shuttered prison as they reshuffle plans for a new staff training facility. The Missouri Department of Corrections moved inmates into the Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron last week, leaving behind a neighboring prison that will someday become an academy for correctional officers, said agency spokeswoman Karen Pojmann.
One-time payment up to $600 coming from the state of Idaho
money in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Idaho, here's some good news for you. Many residents will be receiving some money from the state. A law was put into effect by Governor Little which sends out money to those who qualify. The state of Idaho is sending out $300 for individual filers and $600 for joint filers. (source)
Solar farms in 3 states cited for environmental violations
Four companies that developed solar energy facilities in Alabama, Idaho and Illinois have agreed to pay a total of $1.3 million for violating construction permits and rules for handling groundwater The post Solar farms in 3 states cited for environmental violations appeared first on Local News 8.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Errors reverse one Democrat’s win for legislative seat, Idaho county elections office says
The Jerome County Elections Office issued a press release Thursday stating the number of votes counted in Jerome County were incorrectly reported on the Idaho Secretary of State’s office, resulting in one Democratic candidate’s loss and a Republican candidate’s victory for a seat in the Idaho Legislature.
Ammon Bundy Reacts To Losing Idaho Governor’s Race
In the end, the Bundy Tsnumai failed to appear as Idaho Governor Brad Little was elected with over sixty percent of the vote in November's general election. Mr. Bundy left the Idaho Republican Party to run as a political independent. His path was challenging as Mr. Little has been a fixture in Idaho Republican politics for several decades.
eastidahonews.com
Now that the D91 $250M bond failed, what’s next?
IDAHO FALLS — After Idaho Falls School District 91 school bond for $250 million failed to pass last week in the November election, the School Board is hoping to come up with solutions to address overcrowding, safety and security issues. It was the highest bond District 91 has ever...
