Bolstered by high revenue projections, Nebraska lawmakers may have more than $1 billion in excess funding to use in the upcoming budget. Nebraska’s Tax Rate Review Committee met Thursday to hear the latest report on the financial status of the next state budget, which covers fiscal years 2023-24 and 2024-25. Gov.-elect Jim Pillen will use the information to draft his proposed budget, though it ultimately will fall to the Legislature to pass a budget package.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO