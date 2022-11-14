ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Marc-Andre Fleury injury update; Wild lineup changes

Two days after Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury suffered an upper-body injury in a 2-1 loss to the Nashville Predators, head coach Dean Evason still doesn't have a timetable for his return. "Obviously he's not in our lineup tonight. It's hard to say too much. It's just an upper-body injury...
SAINT PAUL, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy