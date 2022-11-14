Read full article on original website
Artturi Lehkonen lifts Avalanche over Hurricanes in overtime
Artturi Lehkonen scored 1:55 into overtime to lift the Colorado Avalanche past the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 on Thursday night in
Bruins tackle Flyers for fifth straight win
David Krejci scored a pair of third-period goals and Linus Ullmark made 22 saves as the Boston Bruins beat the
Marc-Andre Fleury injury update; Wild lineup changes
Two days after Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury suffered an upper-body injury in a 2-1 loss to the Nashville Predators, head coach Dean Evason still doesn't have a timetable for his return. "Obviously he's not in our lineup tonight. It's hard to say too much. It's just an upper-body injury...
