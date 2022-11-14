ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Health headlines: Yale physician shares why influenza flourishes in cold weather, results of study on masking

By Lisa Carberg
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dTfVj_0jAky56I00

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The simple act of hand washing can do wonders to prevent catching the flu, according to Yale Medicine Physician F. Perry Wilson .

“When it gets cold, the flu can stick around much longer on surfaces,” said Dr. Wilson who explained that contaminated surfaces are the main way that the flu spreads from person to person.

Dr. Wilson shared why the flu is considered a winter disease, and it is not just because people spend more time indoors during the colder months.

“The flu virus has a sort of fatty coating around it that is about the consistency of butter. Believe it or not, in warmer climates the virus kind of dissolves, melts away, and it’s not as stable,” said Dr. Wilson.

A new study from the New England Journal of Medicine looked at 300,000 students and teachers in Massachusetts schools that lifted mask mandates at different times.

“Broadly, what they showed is that the schools that kept masks on longer had lower rates of covid infection in kids,” said Dr. Wilson.

He said the study results raise the question of how to keep kids in school because infected students will have to go home.

“We’ll have to see, depending on how, you know, any winter surge of covid emerges, whether we should reconsider some masking in schools just to keep kids in their seats,” said Dr. Wilson.

Dr. Wilson advises getting vaccinated prior to the Thanksgiving holiday.

“If you’re concerned about, you know, anyone there that might be more vulnerable to covid doing a rapid test the day before thanksgiving or so is not a bad idea,” said Dr. Wilson.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Study highlights importance of humidity in preventing COVID-19 spread

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New information shows the possible role humidity could play in preventing the spread of COVID-19. Research shows that in countries where humidity is moderate, 40% to 60% of COVID-19 didn’t transmit easily. “The reality is that what’s most important in your humidity or your home environment to prevent COVID is […]
WTNH

Nyberg – Living with Type 1 diabetes

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Having Type 1 diabetes means News 8 photojournalist Frank Glowski must be constantly vigilant. “You have to be a dietitian, you have to be a mathematician, you have to be a scientist and you have to be able to go with the flow, because every minute of every hour of […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Bradley expecting Thanksgiving travel to be near pre-pandemic levels

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) – Bradley International Airport is advising travelers to plan ahead for Thanksgiving travel. This year’s travel period expands from November 18 through November 27 and the Connecticut Airport Authority is anticipating volumes to be near pre-pandemic levels. According to Bradley, the busiest day for travel will be Tuesday and Wednesday before […]
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
Yale Daily News

The fading of a pandemic: Yale’s COVID-19 policy, two-and-a-half years later

Updated COVID-19 regulations on Friday were the latest in a string of administrative changes for the fall 2022 semester. Beginning last Friday, any students who tested positive for COVID-19 would be notified by email rather than by phone call. Students will also no longer have to take a proctored test in order to prove they are COVID-19 negative.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Hartford HealthCare opens new workspace, announces partnership with Google to increase health access

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford HealthCare officially opened its doors to a new, brilliant workspace in the heart of downtown Hartford on Thursday, investing in the capital city, innovation and its colleagues. “This was built with the idea to reignite Hartford,” Hartford HealthCare President Jeffrey Flaks said during a ribbon cutting for the new 110,000 […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Connecticut nonprofits see increase in food insecurity

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It was all hands on deck Wednesday as nonprofits worked to deliver meals to those who experience food insecurity. “Food insecurity has no face, has no name,” Jamie Hughes, the relationship manager at The Hometown Foundation, said. “It really can affect anyone — your neighbor, a family member. And that’s when, […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Best Pizza Shops in Connecticut

- Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. From a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor, Connecticut offers various options. The key is finding the best pizza for you. Bufalina in Guilford. Located...
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

Westport News: Child Bit By Dog Multiple Times

2022-11-15@10:27pm–#Westport CT– A child on Maple Avenue North has been bitten by a dog multiple times in the face, neck, and head according to radio reports. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
WESTPORT, CT
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in New Haven, CT

Welcome to New Haven, one of the country’s first planned cities, as well as one of the largest and major cities in Connecticut and the New England region. The city belongs to New Haven County, Connecticut. Despite being one of the oldest cities in America, New Haven is filled...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Concerns over home heating costs as cold temperatures arrive

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - From temperatures in the 70s this weekend to the potential for a little snow tomorrow night, talk about a wild swing. As we head towards winter, the focus shifts towards heating your home and the rising costs. With the temperatures dropping, the demand is up. Whether...
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Stuck in a chilly and dry weather pattern through Sunday.

The big weather story is the lake-effect snow machines are ramping up as places like Buffalo and Watertown NY. could see 3 to 4 FEET+ of snow. (They won’t be shuffling off to Buffalo–they’ll be shoveling out of Buffalo!) The Bills/Browns football game has been shuffled to Detroit for this Sunday!! For Connecticut, other than […]
WATERTOWN, CT
WTNH

WTNH

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy