Money

How to Get a Free Turkey for Thanksgiving

November may have just begun, but Thanksgiving Day 2022 — and its lengthy grocery store receipts — will be here in the shake of a turkey’s tail. Lucky for you, stores like BJ's, ShopRite and Safeway have special free turkey giveaways to help you save money this year.
Local restaurants offering thanksgiving dinner

If you don't want to make a Thanksgiving dinner this year, you're in luck! Many local restaurants are offering Thanksgiving meals that you can order ahead and they will send them straight to your front door.
Southeastern Grocers to Distribute 7,000 Turkeys and Holiday Meal Essentials Ahead of Thanksgiving

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, together with the SEG Gives Foundation, is giving back to its communities ahead of Thanksgiving to help neighbors in need enjoy the holiday with their loved ones. The grocer is partnering with Feeding America® network food banks and military organizations to provide thousands of people with traditional Thanksgiving dinner staples with the donation of more than 7,000 turkeys and meal essentials. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005606/en/ Southeastern Grocers is partnering with Feeding America® network food banks and military organizations to provide thousands of people with traditional Thanksgiving dinner staples with the donation of more than 7,000 turkeys and meal essentials. (Photo: Business Wire)
Where to buy Thanksgiving dinner to go in 2022

If spending the day in the kitchen isn’t your idea of a holiday, be thankful that you might not have to prepare your own meal this Thanksgiving. Consider ordering a cooked Thanksgiving dinner from a grocery store or restaurant if you want some extra time to spend with those close to you.
Aldi is throwing back its Thanksgiving food prices to 2019

Aldi is pressing rewind to make home-cooked meals more of a possibility this Thanksgiving. With the rising cost of food, especially grocery items, many people are opting to order in their turkey and stuffing from a restaurant instead. “There’s no question that this year Thanksgiving is more expensive than ever...
Wellness for the Family: Meal Planning for Thanksgiving

Meal planning for Thanksgiving is already in the works for a lot of families, and with that it comes the need for space. Whether it’s your fridge, freezer or cabinet, there isn’t always space for ingredients and leftovers. Shanthi Appelo, health and wellness expert from Blue Cross Blue...
Planning your Thanksgiving dinner? Find it at Tops for under $25

NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — If you’re stressed about how you’re going to afford Thanksgiving dinner, look no further than your local Tops, which has everything you need under $25. For less than $25, Tops shoppers can purchase the Thanksgiving essentials now through Thursday, November 24. Families have made it their priority this year to find […]
Who’s Worthy Of Our Turkey? Nominate A Family To Get A Free Thanksgiving Meal!

The holiday season is upon us, and Thanksgiving is coming right around the bend!. In the spirit of giving, the United Family needs your help in finding a deserving family in need of a free Thanksgiving meal! If you've got a special family in your life who could truly use the gift of a paid-for holiday dinner, nominate them by using the form below!
Aldi offers Thanksgiving essentials at 2019 prices

(Gray News) – Like everything else, Thanksgiving is getting more expensive. Market research firm IRI predicts this year’s meal could be about 13.5% more costly than last year. Aldi announced a Thanksgiving Price Rewind sale to combat higher grocery prices for consumers. The grocery store chain will match...
When to start thawing your turkey ahead of Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving coming up next week, News4JAX is tackling all of your turkey questions. One question is when to start thawing your turkey. Depending on the size of your turkey, you might need to start thawing it as early as this weekend. A 16- to 20-pound bird needs four to five days in the fridge to fully thaw. But if you’re having a smaller crowd, an 8- to 12-pound turkey can go into the fridge on Monday. You essentially need to account for one day per 4 pounds.
This Thanksgiving , Instead Of Eating A Turkey You Can Cuddle A Turkey

An animal sanctuary called the Gentle Barn , with locations in California, Missouri, and Tennessee is offering you the opportunity to cuddle with a turkey this Thanksgiving. The Gentle Barn introduces their special event, called A Gentle Thanksgiving, "We are inviting you on Thanksgiving Day to cuddle our turkeys, feed them treats, join us for pie, and games, and celebrate life, love, and liberty with our majestic turkeys who should have been cherished throughout history for their intelligence, affection, and dynamic personalities."
Turkey shortage, rising grocery costs affect this Thanksgiving

(CBS/CNN) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture says turkeys are 23% more expensive compared to last year. The spread of bird flu has hit some turkey farms and lowered the supply. The average price of a whole frozen turkey is currently $2.45 per pound, an increase of about $0.70 per...
Food banks run out of supplies as charities see record number of users

Food banks are running out of supplies as 320,000 people have turned to them for help in the last six months alone, a leading charity has revealed. Need is now exceeding donations for the first time, the Trussell Trust said, with one in five individuals referred to its network now coming from working households and more emergency parcels given out than ever before. There has been a 40 per cent increase in the number of new users in the past six months, compared to the same period the year before. The Independent’s Feed the Future campaign is calling on...
Sunday Supper Movement's tips for Thanksgiving cooking

If you're hosting Thanksgiving dinner this year, it's time to start getting ready. Why it matters: Palm Harbor-based food blogger Isabel Laessig, who runs Sunday Supper Movement, shared some advice with us to help make this year's Turkey Day run as smoothly as grandma's gravy recipe. Her tips:. Start early....
Thanksgiving dinner 20% more expensive this year

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- With Thanksgiving just over a week away, the cost of providing that holiday feast will cost more this year, according to a survey released on Wednesday by the American Farm Bureau Federation. On average, feeding 10 people at a Thanksgiving table will cost 20% more than...
