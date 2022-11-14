ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Wilde Wears Bandeau Top and Voluminous Skirt to Baby2Baby Gala

By Kristopher Fraser
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
Olivia Wilde arrived on the red carpet on Nov. 12 for the 2022 Baby2Baby gala in West Hollywood, California, wearing a midriff-baring two-piece black ensemble.

In honor of the event, Wilde wore a black bandeau top, revealing her shoulders and midriff, paired with a voluminous pleated black skirt. Magda Butrym designed Wilde’s ready-to-wear look for the evening.

Olivia Wilde at the 2022 Baby2Baby gala on Nov. 12 in Los Angeles, California.

Wilde accessorized with the Golden Blossom Collection earrings from Irene Neuwirth.

The actress and director worked with stylist Karla Welch to create her look. Welch has also dressed Wilde in Gucci, Saint Laurent and Alexandre Vauthier. Welch also works with Tracee Ellis Ross, Hailey Bieber and America Ferrera.

For makeup, Wilde went for an evening-ready look, including a nude lip, a hint of blush, and cat-eye liner. Her wavy hair was style half up, with face framing strands. Wilde also wore black nail polish matching her dress to her nails.

Olivia Wilde at the 2022 Baby2Baby gala on Nov. 12 in Los Angeles, California.

Wilde has been in the public spotlight a considerable amount this year with the release of her movie “Don’t Worry Darling,” which she both directed and starred in alongside Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Gemma Chan.

The promotional circuit for the film began with the Venice International Film Festival in August. The red carpet fashion, ranging from Styles in Gucci to Pugh in Valentino, made headlines during the festival.

Wilde also recently attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala in an embellished Chevron-cut Gucci dress .

Baby2Baby is a national nonprofit organization supporting children living in poverty and providing relief to families impacted by the U.S. baby formula shortage. This year’s gala honored reality star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian with the Giving Tree Award. The gala was presented by hair care company Paul Mitchell.

