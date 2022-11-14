ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strange and Weird Pennsylvania Laws: Part Two

You cannot fish with other fish in Pennsylvania. Strange and Weird Pennsylvania Laws: Part One? Because this is part two. In the state of Pennsylvania, it is unlawful for a person to use or possess Goldfish or Koi as bait for fishing. They don’t say whether this applies to all fish but it’s probably best that you don’t use fish as bait because of the Department of Natural Resources and all.
pahomepage.com

Pennsylvania Governor Wolf, Governor-elect Shapiro unveil transition plan

Pennsylvania Governor Wolf, Governor-elect Shapiro unveil transition plan. Pennsylvania Governor Wolf, Governor-elect Shapiro …. Pennsylvania Governor Wolf, Governor-elect Shapiro unveil transition plan. Long lost cat finally found after 7-year search. Long lost cat finally found after 7-year search. Lycoming County teacher nominated for Grammy. Lycoming County teacher nominated for Grammy.
Shore News Network

Walmart to pay Pennsylvania $120 million in $3 billion national opioid addiction settlement

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Walmart has agreed to settle a national lawsuit that alleges the company’s policy on opioid prescription drugs had part in the nation’s drug and overdose epidemic. According to Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a multi-state case against the company has been settled with Walmart to resolve allegations that the company contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores. The settlement states Walmart will pay more than $3 billion nationally, with Pennsylvania to receive an estimated $120 million, to help fund treatment resources in impacted communities. “In addition, The post Walmart to pay Pennsylvania $120 million in $3 billion national opioid addiction settlement appeared first on Shore News Network.
WBRE

Pennsylvania’s infrastructure receives poor grade from experts

(WHTM) — Experts evaluated Pennsylvania’s infrastructure, which includes bridges, drinking water, and more, and gave the state a report card with a letter grade. Overall, Pennsylvania received a C-, which means the infrastructure is in mediocre condition and requires attention, said Michelle Madzelan. A team of 75 civil engineers reviewed 15 infrastructure categories. The grading […]
WGAL

Pennsylvania election results being studied

Results from last week's election are being studied. Democrats defied midterm election history to win the two biggest statewide races in Pennsylvania. "Midterm turnout was higher even than 2018, which was the highest for midterm in a century," said Berwood Yost, the director of Franklin & Marshall College's election polling.
abc27.com

$6 million investment for research facility in Pennsylvania

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Earlier today, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced plans to invest $6 million for the construction of a research and storage facility in Pa. The new Carbon Capture, Usage and Storage (CCUS) facility will be utilized to house...
WTAJ

$1M Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off was just claimed

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off winner is a million dollars richer after claiming a winning on a $1,000,000 Cash Corner ticket. The Pennsylvania Lottery announced the million-dollar winner Nov. 6, coming from a retailer in Harrisburg. The lucky winner purchased a $20 “Cash Corner” ticket at Bajwa Convenience Store on Brookwood […]
WGAL

Department of aging providing support for older primary caregivers

The opioid crisis has impacted thousands of Pennsylvanians and has left many children without parents to care for them, which leaves their grandparents as primary caregivers. The state department of aging wants older Pennsylvanians who may be the primary caregiver for a relative's child to know help is available. The...
The Center Square

Housing issues in rural Pennsylvania downstream of economic problems

(The Center Square) – As rents and housing prices have risen across different parts of Pennsylvania, its rural areas face different troubles in housing. Bad credit, high debt, and no collateral have meant that urban residents had a 24% better chance of getting a loan approval than rural residents. A report from the Center for Rural Pennsylvania surveyed housing quality outside cities in the commonwealth and noted what lawmakers could do to improve it. Not all rural areas face the same problems, however. When looking...
