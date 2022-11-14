Read full article on original website
Man gave informant Cheez Doodles, not meth, in Pennsylvania drug bust: report
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 31-year-old New York man is behind bars following an alleged botched drug deal in Johnstown that was organized by state police. On Nov. 15, state police gave a confidential informant (CI) $600 to buy 2 oz. of methamphetamine from a man known as “Fred,” according to charges filed. “Fred,” […]
Strange and Weird Pennsylvania Laws: Part Two
You cannot fish with other fish in Pennsylvania. Strange and Weird Pennsylvania Laws: Part One? Because this is part two. In the state of Pennsylvania, it is unlawful for a person to use or possess Goldfish or Koi as bait for fishing. They don’t say whether this applies to all fish but it’s probably best that you don’t use fish as bait because of the Department of Natural Resources and all.
Pennsylvania Governor Wolf, Governor-elect Shapiro unveil transition plan
Pennsylvania Governor Wolf, Governor-elect Shapiro unveil transition plan. Pennsylvania Governor Wolf, Governor-elect Shapiro …. Pennsylvania Governor Wolf, Governor-elect Shapiro unveil transition plan. Long lost cat finally found after 7-year search. Long lost cat finally found after 7-year search. Lycoming County teacher nominated for Grammy. Lycoming County teacher nominated for Grammy.
Walmart to pay Pennsylvania $120 million in $3 billion national opioid addiction settlement
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Walmart has agreed to settle a national lawsuit that alleges the company’s policy on opioid prescription drugs had part in the nation’s drug and overdose epidemic. According to Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a multi-state case against the company has been settled with Walmart to resolve allegations that the company contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores. The settlement states Walmart will pay more than $3 billion nationally, with Pennsylvania to receive an estimated $120 million, to help fund treatment resources in impacted communities. “In addition, The post Walmart to pay Pennsylvania $120 million in $3 billion national opioid addiction settlement appeared first on Shore News Network.
What happens to mail-in ballots that don’t count in Pennsylvania?
(WHTM) — Pennsylvania law does not allow mail-in ballots received after 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted, but that hasn’t stopped the 1.4 million requested mail in ballots from arriving at different county election offices. Lancaster, Dauphin, and York reported around a hundred per county. Those...
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro discuss transfer of power to new administration
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro are preparing for the transition of power. Wolf and Shapiro on Wednesday announced the first steps in the transition to the new administration and said they're already working to make sure it's smooth. The pair were joined by Lt. Gov.-elect Austin Davis...
Social Security aid to disabled Pa. residents crashed during the pandemic | Thursday Morning Coffee
Pennsylvania saw the steepest drop of all 50 states, particularly hitting Black and brown residents, new research shows. The post Social Security aid to disabled Pa. residents crashed during the pandemic | Thursday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pennsylvania’s infrastructure receives poor grade from experts
(WHTM) — Experts evaluated Pennsylvania’s infrastructure, which includes bridges, drinking water, and more, and gave the state a report card with a letter grade. Overall, Pennsylvania received a C-, which means the infrastructure is in mediocre condition and requires attention, said Michelle Madzelan. A team of 75 civil engineers reviewed 15 infrastructure categories. The grading […]
Microplastics pervade even top-quality streams in Pennsylvania, study finds
Scientists have recently become aware that tiny fragments of plastic waste are almost everywhere, from the highest and lowest points on the earth’s surface to beer, tap water, living lung tissue and even human fetuses—all the result of the ubiquitous manufacturing of the material and a failure to seek out alternatives.
Former western Pennsylvania movie producer charged with stabbing wife in South Fayette
SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A former local movie producer is accused of stabbing his wife in South Fayette Township. The incident allegedly happened a little before 11 p.m. Wednesday at a home on the 5100 block of Forest Ridge Drive. Police said John Mowod, 58, is charged with...
Woman Allegedly Held Hostage For 24 Hours By Ex-Con With Charges In Six Pennsylvania Counties
A woman was allegedly kidnapped, held hostage for 24 hours, assaulted, and had her children's lives threatened by a man with criminal charges in six Pennsylvania counties dating back 30 years, according to court records obtained by Daily Voice. Richard Clover Young, 52, was "hiding and waiting" outside of the...
John Fetterman Outperforms Joe Biden in All Collar Counties Except for Chester County
John Fetterman has recorded a higher vote share in the Senate race than that of Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election in Montgomery, Delaware, and Bucks counties, while seeing a slight drop in Chester County, write Aseem Shukla, Julia Terruso, and Jonathan Tamari for The Philadelphia Inquirer. He recorded...
Pennsylvania’s share of Walmart opioid settlement to top $100M
Walmart on Tuesday announced a $3.1 billion plan to settle lawsuits filed by state and local governments over the toll of prescription opioids sold at its pharmacies. The proposal follows similar announcements Nov. 2 from the two largest U.S. pharmacy chains, CVS Health and Walgreen Co., which each said they would pay about $5 billion.
Pennsylvania law now requires you to remove snow, ice from cars
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bill signed into law over the summer is about to play out in real-time as Pennsylvania is about to see its first snowfall of the season. The new law, signed by Gov. Wolf in July, says you have 24 hours after the wintry weather stops to clear your hood, trunk, […]
Wanted Maryland Felons Lead Pennsylvania State Police On Wild Chase Following Robbery
A Baltimore group of shoplifters— including wanted felonies— led police on a wild chase in Pennsylvania, authorities say. Pennsylvania state police were first called to the retail theft at the Under Armour store on Gettysburg Village Drive on Nov. 11 around 3:30 p.m., according to the court documents obtained by Daily Voice.
Pennsylvania election results being studied
Results from last week's election are being studied. Democrats defied midterm election history to win the two biggest statewide races in Pennsylvania. "Midterm turnout was higher even than 2018, which was the highest for midterm in a century," said Berwood Yost, the director of Franklin & Marshall College's election polling.
$6 million investment for research facility in Pennsylvania
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Earlier today, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced plans to invest $6 million for the construction of a research and storage facility in Pa. The new Carbon Capture, Usage and Storage (CCUS) facility will be utilized to house...
$1M Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off was just claimed
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off winner is a million dollars richer after claiming a winning on a $1,000,000 Cash Corner ticket. The Pennsylvania Lottery announced the million-dollar winner Nov. 6, coming from a retailer in Harrisburg. The lucky winner purchased a $20 “Cash Corner” ticket at Bajwa Convenience Store on Brookwood […]
Department of aging providing support for older primary caregivers
The opioid crisis has impacted thousands of Pennsylvanians and has left many children without parents to care for them, which leaves their grandparents as primary caregivers. The state department of aging wants older Pennsylvanians who may be the primary caregiver for a relative's child to know help is available. The...
Housing issues in rural Pennsylvania downstream of economic problems
(The Center Square) – As rents and housing prices have risen across different parts of Pennsylvania, its rural areas face different troubles in housing. Bad credit, high debt, and no collateral have meant that urban residents had a 24% better chance of getting a loan approval than rural residents. A report from the Center for Rural Pennsylvania surveyed housing quality outside cities in the commonwealth and noted what lawmakers could do to improve it. Not all rural areas face the same problems, however. When looking...
