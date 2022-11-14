Read full article on original website
Future Reacts To Wack 100’s LAX Story
Future laughs off Wack 100’s recent claim about owing Trick Trick money. Clubhouse is still one of the most entertaining places on the Internet, especially when Wack 100 is hosting. The West Coast executive frequently hops on the app to discuss the latest in the culture, though it usually sparks some sort of controversy.
21 Savage Responds To Nas Controversy
21 says he would never disrespect any legend in the game. 21 Savage isn’t a fan of the Internet twisting his words. On Monday, the Her Loss rapper found himself in hot water after making comments about Nas and his new album Kings Disease 3. During a heated Clubhouse debate earlier over the weekend, 21 stated, “What y’all saying, relevant though? I don’t feel like he’s relevant. I just feel like he got fans.”
BROCKHAMPTON Returns With Kevin Abstract-Led “The Family”
Brockhampton has been one of the more consistent groups in hip-hop over the past few years. Labeled as a boyband by their leader Kevin Abstract, Brockhampton broke through with their Saturation series. The three albums included in this series were massive successes and it built them a loyal fanbase. Since...
Kendrick Lamar Releases “Rich Spirit” Music Video
Kendrick Lamar shares the video for “Rich Spirit” after earning 8 Grammy nods. Following a five-year hiatus, Kendrick Lamar returned just in time for the summer with Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. The latest project from Kendrick stirred up as much controversy as it did acclaim but as we approach the end of th year, it’s clear that the album stands as one of the best releases of 2022.
Rich The Kid Says RCA Records Deal Is Worth $40M: Watch
The 30-year-old shared his “Motion” single along with the exciting news of his new deal on Monday. Rich The Kid has worked with a number of record labels since his initial rise to fame a few years back. As HipHopDX notes, he signed with Republic in 2020 but didn’t find commercial success until he was working with Interscope.
Lil Baby Blesses Hairstylist With Loads Of Money
Lil Baby gifted the hairstylist with an undisclosed amount of money. Lil Baby is the gift that keeps on giving.Because of his new album It’s Only Me, the Atlanta rapper has been everywhere. Known for his giving back to his community, Baby continues to up the ante with every encounter. Earlier this week, a woman went viral after revealing that the 28-year old star blessed her with some cash. The hairdresser shared that he paid her a significant amount of money for styling him and his team.
Nas Appears To React To 21 Savage’s Recent Comments
The “King’s Disease III” rapper appears amused by 21 Savage’s comments. 21 Savage faced some major backlash in the past 24 hours. As usual, his appearance on Clubhouse drew controversy when he debated the relevance of Nas. A snippet of the conversation circulated online where 21 explained that he didn’t feel Nas was relevant to the current soundscape of rap. Instead, he thinks Nas simply makes quality music with a dedicated fanbase awaiting each drop.
DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “Sail” Officially Unveiled
The “Sail” colorway of DJ Khaled’s Air Jordan 5 collab drops in a couple of weeks. DJ Khaled is one of the biggest figures in the music world. Whether you like him or not, he is someone who has figured out how to market himself. He is always coming through with new projects, and when it comes to the sneaker world, his collaborations are massive.
Ciara Reflects On 2014 Split From Future: “It Was The Best Thing I Could Have Done”
Shortly after she and Hendrix went their ways, Ci met her match in NFL star Russell Wilson. Ciara may have made herself a picture-perfect life with her husband Russell Wilson shortly after meeting him back in 2016, but she wasn’t always a part of the union that has fans labelling them “couple goals.” In fact, the R&B singer was previously dating one of the most notoriously “toxic” rappers in the industry, Future.
Kodak Black Responds After 21 Savage Mentions His Album Sales
Kodak Black fires back after 21 Savage brings up his first-week sales. It seems like the supposed Soundcloud era of rappers is now bickering over hypothetical Verzuz battles. Ever since 21 Savage and Drake dropped Her Loss, the Atlanta rapper’s felt especially confident in his catalog. In fact, he said that he could wipe out anyone from his Freshman Class, including Lil Uzi Vert and Kodak Black, in a song-for-song battle.
Gucci Mane Reflects On Rap’s Fallen Soldiers On “Letter To Takeoff”
Gucci Mane’s paying homage to the late Takeoff with his latest release. The 1017 founder released his new single, “Letter To Takeoff” this morning, produced by long-time collaborator Zaytoven. Wop expressed grief over Zay’s spacey and chilling production, detailing his disbelief over Takeoff’s death. “How the f*ck we lose Takeoff? Damn, he didn’t deserve it/ We don’t supposed to question God but damn, Takeoff was perfect,” Gucci raps, echoing a statement similar to Offset’s speech at Friday’s funeral.
Bhad Bhabie Responds To Blackfishing Allegations: “Sad And Weird”
The OnlyFans model shared a photo of the foundation she uses on her IG Story in an attempt to shut down the haters. She’s coming off a career-high of giving a successful speech at Oxford University recently. Still, that doesn’t mean Florida native Bhad Bhabie isn’t given her share of hateful comments every now and then. Earlier this week, the “Gucci Flip Flops” hitmaker caused a serious stir online when social media users accused her of blackfishing.
Michael Rapaport Rips Into 21 Savage In Defense Of Nas: “You’re Like ‘Cat In The Hat'”
Michael Rapaport says 21 Savage’s entire catalog can’t compete with Nas’s verse on Main Source’s “Live From The BBQ.”. 21 Savage continues to face backlash over comments he made about Nasty Nas this week. The latest to come at the Atlanta rapper’s neck is Michael Rapaport, who dedicated a 20-minute YouTube video to his love for Nas.
Nas Addresses Jay-Z Reference On “King’s Disease III”
Nas discussed his lyrics referencing Jay-Z while appearing on “The Daily Show.”. Nas has spoken about his lyrics from King’s Disease III that reference his longtime rival Jay-Z. Appearing on The Daily Show, Nas remarked that the legendary rapper posted a picture of his Grammys in response to the album.
Juelz Santana On Why Lil Wayne Collab Album Wasn’t Released
Juelz Santana says his collaborative album with Lil Wayne was held up due to “too much politics.”. Juelz Santana says that his collaborative album with Lil Wayne never saw the light of day because of “politics.” Santana discussed the long-awaited I Can’t Feel My Face with VladTV during a recent interview.
Megan Thee Stallion Granted Restraining Order Against Label: Report
The “Anxiety” rapper was granted a temporary restraining order against 1501 Certified Entertainment. Megan Thee Stallion scored another huge win. On Monday, the “Anxiety” rapper was granted a restraining order against her label 1501 Certified Entertainment. According to documents obtained by TMZ, Megan claims the label made “threatening and retaliatory” moves to block her from using her own music at the upcoming America Music Awards.
Diddy Admits To Spending $5K On His Barber: Watch
When you’re a billionaire, dropping four figures on your hair is apparently no big deal. Diddy has never been one to hold back on flexing his luxurious lifestyle. Neither has one of the women in his life, Yung Miami. Over the weekend, the City Girl took to social media to reveal that Sean Combs showered her in a stunning surprise delivery of red roses.
Danny Brown, Meechy Darko & Health Join Forces With Korn On “Worst Is On Its Way (Remix)”
Worst Is On Its Way (HEALTH Remix) It’s been nearly 30 years since Korn emerged onto the scene and ushered in the Nu Metal era. Whether you appreciate their music or not, they’ve remained consistent as one of the most successful bands of their time. Earlier this year,...
Drake & 21 Savage Share Behind-The-Scenes Footage In “Rich Flex” Promo Video
Drake stands behind the camera for his & 21 Savage’s “Rich Flex” promo video. Drake and 21 Savage secured a spot at the top of the charts with their latest release Her Loss. However, none of the songs gained the same traction as “Rich Flex,” even if it’s for the wrong reasons.
Blueface’s BM Jaidyn & Chrisean Rock Are Back At It
The rapper was arrested on attempted murder charges & the women in his life are still warring online. The latest episode of Blueface’s saga has taken an unexpected turn. The rapper’s tumultuous relationship with Chrisean Rock is known for causing social media conversations. The on-again-off-again couple often centers themselves in controversies that pertain to their disturbing physical altercations. However, the debated toxicity of their romance was the least of worries after it was reported that Blueface was arrested in Las Vegas.
