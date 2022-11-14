Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
New York City households to get payments up to $1,050R.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Deadline nears for Brooklyn rents of $473, $563, even $0 per monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Increased In Arrests of NY Citizens Recording Videos of NYPDAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Woman in NY Uses Child to Take Inappropriate PhotosBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
pix11.com
World Prematurity Day
November 17 is World Prematurity Day, to raise awareness to the thousands of babies who are born early in the United States. In 2021, preterm births reached their highest peak since 2007. World Prematurity Day. November 17 is World Prematurity Day, to raise awareness to the thousands of babies who...
pix11.com
Macy’s Herald Square displays its 2022 holiday windows
Macy’s unveiled this year’s whimsical holiday display windows at their Herald Square flagship store on Thursday, just in time for some holiday cheer. Macy’s Herald Square displays its 2022 holiday windows. Macy’s unveiled this year’s whimsical holiday display windows at their Herald Square flagship store on Thursday,...
pix11.com
New York City releases 2022 edition of neighborhood map
A new map of the five boroughs is offering a look at New York City like never before. New York City releases 2022 edition of neighborhood …. A new map of the five boroughs is offering a look at New York City like never before. Family seeks answers in death...
pix11.com
First snow arrives in parts of tri-state region
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The tri-state region experienced the first winter storm of the season Tuesday. While most just dealt with a cold rain, areas well north of New York City saw their first snowflakes of the season. Winter Storm Advisories have been issued for the higher elevations of...
pix11.com
NY moms on a mission to bring holiday joy to underprivileged students
The Sugarplum Sled works to fulfill the wish list of families living in temporary housing who otherwise could not afford to give or get a gift this year. The Sled is hoping you can help with its mission. NY moms on a mission to bring holiday joy to underprivileged …
pix11.com
Brooklyn, Queens carjackers rear-ending victims in pattern: NYPD
A crew of carjackers has targeted at least four Queens and Brooklyn drivers since mid-October, rear-ending victims to get them out of their rides then driving off in their vehicles, police said in a Wednesday appeal for tips. Brooklyn, Queens carjackers rear-ending victims in …. A crew of carjackers has...
pix11.com
32 charged in Brooklyn in connection with 19 shootings
NYPD officers swept into action early Tuesday and busted alleged gang members as part of a sweeping takedown. 32 charged in Brooklyn in connection with 19 shootings. NYPD officers swept into action early Tuesday and busted alleged gang members as part of a sweeping takedown. Delicious plant-based dishes, desserts for...
pix11.com
New floats ready for 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Macy's Studio in New Jersey welcomed PIX11 News for a sneak peek at some of the new floats and balloons ahead of the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. New floats ready for 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving …. Macy's Studio in New Jersey welcomed PIX11 News for a sneak peek...
pix11.com
Gratitude and mental health
Gratitude and the holiday season go hand in hand. But it doesn't have to be something you only practice around Thanksgiving. Psychotherapist Niro Feliciano explains how gratitude can impact your mental health. Gratitude and mental health. Gratitude and the holiday season go hand in hand. But it doesn't have to...
pix11.com
Be a better communicator
Communication is key - especially when it comes to personal and professional relationships. But sometimes your communication strategy gets lost on translation. Daphne Jones shares tips to be a better communicator. Be a better communicator. Communication is key - especially when it comes to personal and professional relationships. But sometimes...
pix11.com
Salvation Army distributes 1,000 turkeys in Brooklyn
Hundreds of neighbors battled the cold and showed up in front of the Salvation Army Bushwick Corps Community Center. As families still deal with the aftermath of COVID-19 and food prices reach all-time highs, food distributions have become a lifeline for many New Yorkers. Salvation Army distributes 1,000 turkeys in...
pix11.com
Bronx nonprofit helping address food insecurity in community
For nearly 50 years, the Kingsbridge Heights Community Center in the Bronx has served as a safe haven where the community can socialize, learn and grow. Now, the center hopes that through support from the community and donations they can continue fulfilling their mission. Bronx nonprofit helping address food insecurity...
pix11.com
Bronx e-scooter program to become permanent, likely expand
New York City's Shared E-scooter Pilot Program in the Bronx has been so popular that the city will be making it permanent and likely expand it. Bronx e-scooter program to become permanent, likely …. New York City's Shared E-scooter Pilot Program in the Bronx has been so popular that the...
pix11.com
New $2.7B terminal at Newark Liberty International Airport to open in December
JetBlue, Air Canada and American Airlines will call the terminal home, with Delta expected to join next year. The Port Authority said Terminal A would open to passengers on Dec. 8. New $2.7B terminal at Newark Liberty International …. JetBlue, Air Canada and American Airlines will call the terminal home,...
pix11.com
With the chill in, the potential for the first flakes of the season arrives
After dealing a great deal of warmth last week, autumn made a big return on Sunday. The chill continued into Monday, with temperatures staying in the mid 40s during the day. Just as we go back into autumn, we will suddenly get a little preview of winter on Tuesday as a storm system approaches bringing in the chance for the first snowflakes of the season for some.
pix11.com
Four day workweek
The four day workweek is the new standard for 40% of companies, according to a new survey. A personal financial advisor looks at the benefits, plus tips to get your company to adapt to the times. Four day workweek. The four day workweek is the new standard for 40% of...
pix11.com
Health care training connects students with jobs in NYC
Students from New York City are learning about medical careers and gaining experience at a program offered by a health care system in the city. Health care training connects students with jobs …. Students from New York City are learning about medical careers and gaining experience at a program offered...
pix11.com
Mental health peer specialists helping NYers
A New York City job training program is inspiring people to use their mental health struggles and trauma experiences to help others and get paid for it. It’s an eight-month program and there's a $5,000 stipend. Ben Jurney, with LaGuardia Community College, developed the program. Mental health peer specialists...
pix11.com
Fight to raise New York minimum wage continues
State Senator Jessica Ramos is renewing her efforts to raise the minimum wage in New York from $15 an hour. State Senator Jessica Ramos is renewing her efforts to raise the minimum wage in New York from $15 an hour. NY, NJ weather forecast: Storm moves out by afternoon, …
pix11.com
Queens dad seeks truth of daughter’s ‘dolly’ death: ‘The text said Help’
The father of Claire McKenna, an aspiring singer found dead last month on a Queens Village street, wants to know who pushed the 26-year-old woman on a dolly for several blocks before dumping her body behind a bush. Queens dad seeks truth of daughter’s ‘dolly’ death: …
Comments / 0