New York City, NY

World Prematurity Day

November 17 is World Prematurity Day, to raise awareness to the thousands of babies who are born early in the United States. In 2021, preterm births reached their highest peak since 2007. World Prematurity Day. November 17 is World Prematurity Day, to raise awareness to the thousands of babies who...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Macy’s Herald Square displays its 2022 holiday windows

Macy’s unveiled this year’s whimsical holiday display windows at their Herald Square flagship store on Thursday, just in time for some holiday cheer. Macy’s Herald Square displays its 2022 holiday windows. Macy’s unveiled this year’s whimsical holiday display windows at their Herald Square flagship store on Thursday,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York City releases 2022 edition of neighborhood map

A new map of the five boroughs is offering a look at New York City like never before. New York City releases 2022 edition of neighborhood …. A new map of the five boroughs is offering a look at New York City like never before. Family seeks answers in death...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
First snow arrives in parts of tri-state region

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The tri-state region experienced the first winter storm of the season Tuesday. While most just dealt with a cold rain, areas well north of New York City saw their first snowflakes of the season. Winter Storm Advisories have been issued for the higher elevations of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn, Queens carjackers rear-ending victims in pattern: NYPD

A crew of carjackers has targeted at least four Queens and Brooklyn drivers since mid-October, rear-ending victims to get them out of their rides then driving off in their vehicles, police said in a Wednesday appeal for tips. Brooklyn, Queens carjackers rear-ending victims in …. A crew of carjackers has...
BROOKLYN, NY
32 charged in Brooklyn in connection with 19 shootings

NYPD officers swept into action early Tuesday and busted alleged gang members as part of a sweeping takedown. 32 charged in Brooklyn in connection with 19 shootings. NYPD officers swept into action early Tuesday and busted alleged gang members as part of a sweeping takedown. Delicious plant-based dishes, desserts for...
BROOKLYN, NY
Gratitude and mental health

Gratitude and the holiday season go hand in hand. But it doesn't have to be something you only practice around Thanksgiving. Psychotherapist Niro Feliciano explains how gratitude can impact your mental health. Gratitude and mental health. Gratitude and the holiday season go hand in hand. But it doesn't have to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Be a better communicator

Communication is key - especially when it comes to personal and professional relationships. But sometimes your communication strategy gets lost on translation. Daphne Jones shares tips to be a better communicator. Be a better communicator. Communication is key - especially when it comes to personal and professional relationships. But sometimes...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Salvation Army distributes 1,000 turkeys in Brooklyn

Hundreds of neighbors battled the cold and showed up in front of the Salvation Army Bushwick Corps Community Center. As families still deal with the aftermath of COVID-19 and food prices reach all-time highs, food distributions have become a lifeline for many New Yorkers. Salvation Army distributes 1,000 turkeys in...
BROOKLYN, NY
Bronx nonprofit helping address food insecurity in community

For nearly 50 years, the Kingsbridge Heights Community Center in the Bronx has served as a safe haven where the community can socialize, learn and grow. Now, the center hopes that through support from the community and donations they can continue fulfilling their mission. Bronx nonprofit helping address food insecurity...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bronx e-scooter program to become permanent, likely expand

New York City's Shared E-scooter Pilot Program in the Bronx has been so popular that the city will be making it permanent and likely expand it. Bronx e-scooter program to become permanent, likely …. New York City's Shared E-scooter Pilot Program in the Bronx has been so popular that the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
With the chill in, the potential for the first flakes of the season arrives

After dealing a great deal of warmth last week, autumn made a big return on Sunday. The chill continued into Monday, with temperatures staying in the mid 40s during the day. Just as we go back into autumn, we will suddenly get a little preview of winter on Tuesday as a storm system approaches bringing in the chance for the first snowflakes of the season for some.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Four day workweek

The four day workweek is the new standard for 40% of companies, according to a new survey. A personal financial advisor looks at the benefits, plus tips to get your company to adapt to the times. Four day workweek. The four day workweek is the new standard for 40% of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Health care training connects students with jobs in NYC

Students from New York City are learning about medical careers and gaining experience at a program offered by a health care system in the city. Health care training connects students with jobs …. Students from New York City are learning about medical careers and gaining experience at a program offered...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mental health peer specialists helping NYers

A New York City job training program is inspiring people to use their mental health struggles and trauma experiences to help others and get paid for it. It’s an eight-month program and there's a $5,000 stipend. Ben Jurney, with LaGuardia Community College, developed the program. Mental health peer specialists...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fight to raise New York minimum wage continues

State Senator Jessica Ramos is renewing her efforts to raise the minimum wage in New York from $15 an hour. State Senator Jessica Ramos is renewing her efforts to raise the minimum wage in New York from $15 an hour. NY, NJ weather forecast: Storm moves out by afternoon, …
NEW YORK CITY, NY

