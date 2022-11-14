ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrill, WI

WSAW

Lost hunter rescued in Oneida County

PINE LAKE, Wis. (WSAW) - A lost hunter was rescued tonight after Pine Lake Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a call at 5:30 p.m. for a report of a hunter with difficulty breathing who was lost in the woods. The hunter was reportedly tracking a deer that he had...
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
onfocus.news

Medford Woman Dies in Crash

MEDFORD, WI (OnFocus) – One person is dead after the SUV they were riding in was involved in a crash on USH 13 by Water Road Township of Mayville. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of the crash at about 3:13 pm, on Monday November 14th, 2022. Initial investigation indicates an SUV was northbound on USH 13 when the operator lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker. The SUV entered the west ditch, went over a driveway and struck tree, coming to rest on its side.
MEDFORD, WI
WSAW

onfocus.news

Details Released in Marshfield Murder Case

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On November 15, 2022 at approximately 10:42am Marshfield Police Officers and Wood County Deputies responded to 309 S. Sycamore Ave in response to a welfare check of a 41-year-old Marshfield woman, Melissa L. Wright. According to a statement from MPD, a co-worker of Melissa called...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WJFW-TV

WausauPilot

Suspicious death under investigation in Portage County

An investigation is underway in Portage County after a body was discovered lying along a roadway in the town of Grant. Police responded just before 5:30 p.m. Nov. 12 to a report of a person lying along 110th Street North, south of Washington Avenue. Arriving deputies discovered the person was deceased. Witnesses tell Wausau Pilot & Review crime scene tape surrounded the area for hours on Saturday.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Fire shuts down portion of Hwy. 21

A portion of Hwy. 21 in Adams County is closed to traffic Wednesday due to a fire, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation. All lanes are blocked in both directions. The fire was reported at about 7:40 a.m. No official information about the blaze has been released. But officials...
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Medford woman dead, 3 injured in single-vehicle crash

A Medford woman is dead and three people are seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash Monday in Clark County, officials said. The crash, on Hwy. 13 in the town of Mayville, was reported at about 3:15 p.m. Monday near Water Road. Police say the driver of a northbound SUV lost...
MEDFORD, WI
WEAU-TV 13

WausauPilot

Marathon County Felony Mugshots for Nov. 17, 2022

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

Portage Co. Sheriff's Office investigating a 'suspicious' death

GRANT (WFJFW) - The Portage County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death from Saturday. The Portage County Communications Center received a call about a person lying along 110th St. North south of Washington Ave. in the town of Grant on Saturday evening just before 5:30 p.m. When deputies arrived,...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
wrcitytimes.com

Wood County woman killed in crash

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — A south Wood County woman is dead, after the driver of the vehicle she was a passenger in lost control of the car. The crash occurred Sunday, Nov. 13 at 1:50 p.m. on Highway 13/34 south of County Line Road, in the township of Rudolph. According...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
stevenspoint.news

Portage County crash victim identified

PORTAGE COUNTY – The Portage County man who died in a Nov. 5 crash in the town of Plover has been identified as Richard Wurzinger, 51, of Bancroft. On Nov. 5, shortly before 6 a.m., the Portage County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one-vehicle crash on Forest Drive.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
hubcitytimes.com

