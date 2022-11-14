ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Six Albany State Golden Rams earn All-SIAC honors

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=242oeV_0jAktFEc00

While six members of the Albany State Golden Rams were among those honored by the SIAC, running back Emanuel Wilson of Fort Valley State headlined the 2022 All-Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) Football All-Conference team, earning this year’s Overall Player of the Year (MVP) and Offensive Player of the Year awards.

The team, which features 52 total student-athletes covering 12 positions, was voted on by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.

Comments / 0

Related
Post-Searchlight

Bearcats set to take on Burke County in second round of GHSA Playoffs

As the Bainbridge Bearcats cruised to a 58-20 win at home against Baldwin High School in Friday night’s opening round of the GHSA playoffs, the Bearcats next challenge lies ahead as they prepare for the Burke County Bears on Friday, November 18. Although the Bearcats have won five straight and six of their last nine games, Burke County poses an intriguing matchup for the Bearcats.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
Post-Searchlight

Bearcats advance to second round of GHSA Playoffs

The Bainbridge Bearcats football team continued their hot streak on Friday night as they opened the first round of the GHSA Playoffs with a crushing 58-20 win over the Baldwin High School Braves. Led behind a stellar run game and aggressive defense, the Bearcats advanced to the second round where their focus now shifts to the Burke County High School Bears this upcoming Friday.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Albany, November 16 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Lee County High School basketball team will have a game with Monroe Comprehensive High School on November 16, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany Tech, Middle Georgia sign articulation agreement

ALBANY — Officials from Albany Technical College and Middle Georgia State University have signed a formal agreement that creates a seamless transition for ATC graduates to earn their bachelor’s degrees. Through a new articulation agreement, the technical college and the university will establish transfer credit and program acceptance criteria for ATC graduates to complete a bachelor’s degree at MGSU.
ALBANY, GA
Albany Herald

'Reunion' shows bring back dynamic club era in Albany

ALBANY — There was a time in the era just after Prohibition — and, some say, during the height of the days of outlawed alcohol — that Albany was noted for its nightclubs, those that operated legally and others that were more discerning about their clientele. There...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

GrandVille plans 'Hometown Throwdown' for Albany fans

ATHENS — In what the members of the once-Albany-now-Athens-based band GrandVille say they hope will become a holiday tradition, GrandVille are bringing their Hometown Throwdown 2022 back to the city where the band learned its chops for a Thanksgiving Eve show in the Austin’s Firegrill parking lot. Kicking...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany Tech plans Business Logistics Management refresh

ALBANY — Albany Technical College will hold a special “virtual” refresh presentation for the Business Logistics Management program Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Logistics Education Center boardroom. Guest instructors who live throughout the country will speak about the program during the live virtual event. Program refreshes...
ALBANY, GA
Albany Herald

Times adjusted on Dawson Road paving project

ALBANY — Due to cold nightly temperatures, crews working on the Dawson Road repaving project will continue their work with updated hours later this week. The new hours of construction are from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. Construction is on the southbound inside lane from Magnolia to North Slappey Boulevard and the middle turn lane from North Slappey to the Westgate intersection. Traffic will use the outside lanes during this repaving phase.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Tickets on sale Friday for Blippi's return to Albany

ALBANY — Round Room Live and Moonbug Entertainment jointly announced Tuesday that a new live show, “Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour,” will again bring the vivacious, energetic, and educational antics of global sensation Blippi to stages across North America, with a stop in Albany on April 11.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

No injuries reported after shooting near Monroe High School Monday afternoon

No injuries reported after a shooting in the 900 block of Lippitt Drive Monday afternoon. Upon arrival, Albany police made contact with Dougherty County school police and a witness. The witness told police that there were four black males near the intersection of South Harding Street and Lippitt Drive. The...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

APD: No injuries reported after 16 shots fired at Albany home

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman and her four children were uninjured after a shooting at an Albany on Thursday, an Albany Police Department (APD) report stated. The incident happened around 11 p.m. on the 1600 block of Gail Avenue began when the victim said that all four people were inside the home when gunshots and debris were suddenly seen in the kitchen.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

One injured in Avalon Avenue shooting

A 21-year-old is recovering following a shooting in Albany Sunday. Albany police responded to the 1200 block of Avalon Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police made contact with a man who lived on West Lincoln. The man told police he was in the...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

pOpshelf now open in Albany

POpshelf has opened its new store in Albany. The store is located at 819 North Westover Boulevard, and hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. pOpshelf is an exciting and new retail store that offers customers an affordable and fun shopping experience with the vast majority of items priced at $5 or less. When the store opens, customers can expect a fun, joyful and guilt-free shopping experience as they browse a selection of on-trend seasonal and home décor, health and beauty must-haves, home cleaning supplies, household and specialty items, arts and crafts, party planning and entertaining needs, toys and much more.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
9K+
Followers
257
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy