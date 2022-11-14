Six Albany State Golden Rams earn All-SIAC honors

While six members of the Albany State Golden Rams were among those honored by the SIAC, running back Emanuel Wilson of Fort Valley State headlined the 2022 All-Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) Football All-Conference team, earning this year’s Overall Player of the Year (MVP) and Offensive Player of the Year awards.

The team, which features 52 total student-athletes covering 12 positions, was voted on by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.