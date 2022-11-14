Read full article on original website
vvng.com
Semi truck and SUV involved in non-injury crash Tuesday morning on Highway 395
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A semi truck and an SUV were involved in a non-injury crash Tuesday morning on Highway 395. The crash was reported just after 10 am, on November 15, 2022, at the intersection of Main Street and Highway 395. The San Bernardino County Fire Department and...
SIG Alert issued on EB I-10 near the Banning Scales; Closure expected to last several hours
A SIG Alert has been issued on the eastbound side of Interstate 10 near the Banning Scales due to an emergency closure. Shortly before 2:30 p.m., the California Highway Patrol received reports of traffic backup in the area due to an issue with slab repair. The repairs are taking place from Hargrave to Apache. The The post SIG Alert issued on EB I-10 near the Banning Scales; Closure expected to last several hours appeared first on KESQ.
Wind-fueled fire in Fontana damages at least 1 home, several cars
At least one home and a commercial structure were damaged after a wind-fueled fire broke out in Fontana overnight.
Woman hit, killed by Metrolink train in San Bernardino County
Authorities are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by a train in Redlands on Wednesday. The victim is a 42-year-old woman who has not yet been identified by Redlands police. Authorities believe she is a transient. Police responded to reports of a person being struck by a Metrolink Arrow train along the rail […]
foxla.com
Wild winds: Big rig topples over on 210 Freeway in Rancho Cucamonga
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - In San Bernardino County, fire officials were reporting wind gusts of over 40 mph overnight. That's what caused this accident on the 210 Freeway in Rancho Cucamonga. An overturned semi was reported to California Highway Patrol around 5:30 a.m. According to CHP, the driver was heading...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Blaze Leaves Two Businesses Closed To The Public
According to officials, firefighters responded to a call of a commercial structure fire around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. It soon turned into a 3-alarm blaze with several fire crews on scene. I spoke with the owner of the neighboring business on how the events unfolded. “We had a lady just...
Driver Crashes Through Subway Storefront in Lancaster
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle crashed through a Subway fast food restaurant storefront at approximately 5:39 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, in the city of Lancaster. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call regarding a traffic collision involving a structure at the Subway located in the 1700 block of East Ave J.
Several big rigs overturned on 15, 210 freeways in Rancho Cucamonga area due to high winds
Fierce winds that whipped across Southern California toppled over several big rigs on freeways in the Inland Empire early Wednesday morning.
foxla.com
Additional bodies pulled from Ontario wash following last week's heavy rain
ONTARIO, Calif. - Three bodies were recovered from a wash basin in Ontario following last week's storm. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, officials said a call came in around 9:45 a.m. reporting multiple people had been swept away in the wash in the 1200 block of E. 4th Street, near North Grove Avenue.
disneyfanatic.com
Disneyland Performer Killed by Drunk Driver
A drunk driving accident took a Disneyland parade performer and her father in Southern California Sunday, November 13. According to NBC Palm Springs, the victims were 19-year-old Hannah Jacks, and her father, 45-year-old Riverside County Sheriff’s Correctional Deputy Daniel Jacks, Jr. They were in their Honda Insight when a Chevrolet Silverado collided with them head-on.
3rd body recovered from Ontario storm basin after several people swept away during rain storm
A third person was found dead in an Ontario storm basin Wednesday, more than a week after several people were swept away amid heavy rains, officials said. The most recent victim was found at 6:45 a.m. in the wash basin near Philadelphia Street and Baker Avenue, according to the Ontario Fire Department. A second person […]
Santa Ana winds feed Fontana fire, topple trees and overturn semi
Strong Santa Ana winds returned to Southern California Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, increasing the risk of fire and causing damage across the Southland. Video footage showed gusts of up to 50 mph whipping trees and other plants, toppling some of them. The National Weather Service said one gust in the mountains north of downtown […]
foxla.com
Fontana man loses home in Santa Ana-fueled fire
FONTANA, Calif. - "It’s all gone," said a weary Edgar Rodriguez Lopez, as he looked around the charred remains of the home he had lived in for 10 years. "But I am lucky" he quickly added in Spanish. He was fast asleep Tuesday night, when neighbors woke him up to tell him flames were outside his bedroom window. Lopez, who is in his late 60s, is disabled and walks with a cane.
Extreme storm traps hikers, and their rescuers, in California canyon for 3 days
A backpacking trip into the California wilderness turned into a harrowing three days.
z1077fm.com
Woman hits Yucca Valley man with car, rams gate in alleged assault
A man in Yucca Valley was struck by a car in an alleged assault. Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call in the 55900 block of Flamingo Road on Saturday (November 12), in which an unidentified 33 year-old male said he was “run over” by a woman driving a Honda Accord. The suspect, Patricia Leftwich, 40, of Desert Hot Springs, is known to the victim.
Fontana Herald News
Suspect in robbery in Rancho Cucamonga is arrested after leading deputies on wild pursuit
A suspect wanted on robbery and assault charges in Rancho Cucamonga was arrested after leading deputies on a wild and dangerous pursuit through three cities, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Nov. 13 at 12:56 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to a report...
NBC Los Angeles
Strong Santa Ana Winds Cause Severe Damage Throughout Southern California
The strong Santa Ana winds have been causing severe damage throughout Southern California and according to the CHP the wind has knocked over at least five tractor trailers, toppled power poles, and knocked over trees. The wind is so strong at times it's knocking over power poles including ones in...
z1077fm.com
Man dies in motorcycle crash on Pioneertown Road Sunday 11/13
On Sunday 11/13 at approximately 4:05 p.m., an unidentified 26 year-old man from Cherry Valley was riding a 1992 Harley Davidson Sportster southbound on Pioneertown Road, south of Skyline Ranch Road. The rider struggled to make a left turn, and his Harley Davidson struck the metal guardrail west of the roadway. The motorcyclist was ejected, and when he was discovered by California Highway Patrol, he was pronounced deceased at the scene. The rider was wearing a helmet, but did not have a license. The crash is currently being investigated, and it is unknown if drugs or alcohol was a factor. The identity of the rider is being withheld until the victim’s family can be notified.
Motorcyclist struck in multi-vehicle pileup on 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles
Emergency crews responded to a major traffic incident involving a motorcycle and multiple vehicles on the 110 Freeway in the Vermont Vista area of Los Angeles Monday morning. The crash was reported just after 6 a.m. when a witness said a vehicle struck a motorcycle on the southbound side of the freeway near the 105 […]
NBC Los Angeles
Someone Slashed More than 60 Tires in a Senior Apartment Parking Lot
Dozens of seniors living at an apartment in a Rancho Cucamonga neighborhood were left without transportation Wednesday when a vandal slashed more than 60 tires on vehicles in the complex's parking lot. Frederick Guest was among the Heritage Park Apartment residents who was in disbelief after seeing his car. "I...
