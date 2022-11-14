ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

KESQ News Channel 3

SIG Alert issued on EB I-10 near the Banning Scales; Closure expected to last several hours

A SIG Alert has been issued on the eastbound side of Interstate 10 near the Banning Scales due to an emergency closure. Shortly before 2:30 p.m., the California Highway Patrol received reports of traffic backup in the area due to an issue with slab repair. The repairs are taking place from Hargrave to Apache. The The post SIG Alert issued on EB I-10 near the Banning Scales; Closure expected to last several hours appeared first on KESQ.
BANNING, CA
KTLA

Woman hit, killed by Metrolink train in San Bernardino County

Authorities are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by a train in Redlands on Wednesday. The victim is a 42-year-old woman who has not yet been identified by Redlands police. Authorities believe she is a transient. Police responded to reports of a person being struck by a Metrolink Arrow train along the rail […]
REDLANDS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Blaze Leaves Two Businesses Closed To The Public

According to officials, firefighters responded to a call of a commercial structure fire around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. It soon turned into a 3-alarm blaze with several fire crews on scene. I spoke with the owner of the neighboring business on how the events unfolded. “We had a lady just...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Key News Network

Driver Crashes Through Subway Storefront in Lancaster

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle crashed through a Subway fast food restaurant storefront at approximately 5:39 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, in the city of Lancaster. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call regarding a traffic collision involving a structure at the Subway located in the 1700 block of East Ave J.
LANCASTER, CA
disneyfanatic.com

Disneyland Performer Killed by Drunk Driver

A drunk driving accident took a Disneyland parade performer and her father in Southern California Sunday, November 13. According to NBC Palm Springs, the victims were 19-year-old Hannah Jacks, and her father, 45-year-old Riverside County Sheriff’s Correctional Deputy Daniel Jacks, Jr. They were in their Honda Insight when a Chevrolet Silverado collided with them head-on.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Santa Ana winds feed Fontana fire, topple trees and overturn semi

Strong Santa Ana winds returned to Southern California Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, increasing the risk of fire and causing damage across the Southland. Video footage showed gusts of up to 50 mph whipping trees and other plants, toppling some of them. The National Weather Service said one gust in the mountains north of downtown […]
SANTA ANA, CA
foxla.com

Fontana man loses home in Santa Ana-fueled fire

FONTANA, Calif. - "It’s all gone," said a weary Edgar Rodriguez Lopez, as he looked around the charred remains of the home he had lived in for 10 years. "But I am lucky" he quickly added in Spanish. He was fast asleep Tuesday night, when neighbors woke him up to tell him flames were outside his bedroom window. Lopez, who is in his late 60s, is disabled and walks with a cane.
FONTANA, CA
z1077fm.com

Woman hits Yucca Valley man with car, rams gate in alleged assault

A man in Yucca Valley was struck by a car in an alleged assault. Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call in the 55900 block of Flamingo Road on Saturday (November 12), in which an unidentified 33 year-old male said he was “run over” by a woman driving a Honda Accord. The suspect, Patricia Leftwich, 40, of Desert Hot Springs, is known to the victim.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
z1077fm.com

Man dies in motorcycle crash on Pioneertown Road Sunday 11/13

On Sunday 11/13 at approximately 4:05 p.m., an unidentified 26 year-old man from Cherry Valley was riding a 1992 Harley Davidson Sportster southbound on Pioneertown Road, south of Skyline Ranch Road. The rider struggled to make a left turn, and his Harley Davidson struck the metal guardrail west of the roadway. The motorcyclist was ejected, and when he was discovered by California Highway Patrol, he was pronounced deceased at the scene. The rider was wearing a helmet, but did not have a license. The crash is currently being investigated, and it is unknown if drugs or alcohol was a factor. The identity of the rider is being withheld until the victim’s family can be notified.
CHERRY VALLEY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Someone Slashed More than 60 Tires in a Senior Apartment Parking Lot

Dozens of seniors living at an apartment in a Rancho Cucamonga neighborhood were left without transportation Wednesday when a vandal slashed more than 60 tires on vehicles in the complex's parking lot. Frederick Guest was among the Heritage Park Apartment residents who was in disbelief after seeing his car. "I...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA

