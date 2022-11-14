Read full article on original website
belmondnews.com
HELEN BLAU
Helen “Patty” Marie Blau, 92, Latimer, died Nov. 7, 2022. Services were held Nov. 12 at Zion Reformed Church near Sheffield. Burial was in the Alexander cemetery. Helen was born April 12, 1930 in Belmond to Julius and Ella Willia Wagoner. She attended school in Belmond. She married Marvin Blau in 1950 in Belmond.
belmondnews.com
Cheer Fund now in operation
The Belmond Cheer Fund is now accepting families through Nov. 23 at the Trinity Lutheran Church office. Children will also be bringing home information from school. Once all the names are set, wreathes with ornaments will be on display around town. Donors may choose one or more ornaments, purchase the designated items, wrap the gifts, and drop them off at the Belmond United Methodist Church.
belmondnews.com
Kids helping daycare
The kindergarten class taught by Kristiana Reinsmoen raised the most money for Colts Corner Daycare in a fundraiser sponsored by the Belmond-Klemme chapter of National Honor Society. The members of NHS visited the classroom last week to congratulate the class on winning a pizza party for their efforts. The kindergarteners brought in $114.56 in coins. They were followed by the third graders in Deb Bell’s class ($109.35) and second graders in Christine Schultz’s class ($83.53).
belmondnews.com
Voters say 'yes' to five supervisors
Wright County voters made it very clear last week. They want five members on the board of supervisors, not just three. Public Measure A easily passed in all ten precincts. Belmond voters said ‘yes’ to five supervisors by a 76% majority. In the Clarion area it was 71%. In the Dows area it was 68%. And in the Eagle Grove area it was 64%.
