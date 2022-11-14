The kindergarten class taught by Kristiana Reinsmoen raised the most money for Colts Corner Daycare in a fundraiser sponsored by the Belmond-Klemme chapter of National Honor Society. The members of NHS visited the classroom last week to congratulate the class on winning a pizza party for their efforts. The kindergarteners brought in $114.56 in coins. They were followed by the third graders in Deb Bell’s class ($109.35) and second graders in Christine Schultz’s class ($83.53).

BELMOND, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO