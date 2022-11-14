Read full article on original website
The Stupid/Accurate Reason This Attraction Was Named NJ’s Biggest Tourist Trap
Tourist traps. Every state has them, including New Jersey. You know, those places that are built for the sole purpose of getting people from out of town to part ways with their hard-earned money as they spend their hard-earned money just being out of town. Those places where if you...
Holiday Tipping Guide For Food Delivery People in New Jersey
Here's a question for you: when you have pizza or food delivered, are you tipping the person who brought it to you enough?. It's easy to round up the bill for a tip or maybe you don't ask for change back, but is that the right amount?. I was thinking...
Cape May, NJ, Featured in Hallmark Channel Christmas Movie
If you're a Hallmark Channel devotee, you might have notice Cape May popped up in one of its new Christmas movies. Miss it? Here's what to look for. There are few places in New Jersey more festive during the holidays than Cape May. Between Congress Hall, Washington Street Mall, and all the Victorian-era homes, the whole place just LOOKS like it belongs in a Christmas movie.
NJ Governor Murphy: Major National Event Is Coming To Atlantic City
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, the incoming Chairman of the National Governor’s Association just broke major news on Thursday, November 17, 2022, during an interview. Governor Murphy confirmed for the first time anywhere that the National Governor’s Association Annual Summer Meeting for 2023 will be held in Atlantic City.
Cape Gazette
Local artisans’ show and sale set in Rehoboth Beach Nov. 19
Local artisans Nettie Green, Mary Louise Lauffer Butler, Lisa Locke and Irene Olson will host a show and sale of their works from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, at Green’s home at 157 E. Buckingham Drive, Rehoboth Beach. Butler’s art is gorgeous, precious sea glass stained...
Paying More to Drive in NJ: Tolls on Atlantic City Expressway Going Up
First, it was the Garden State Parkway and New Jersey Turnpike raising tolls for the new year. Now, it's the Atlantic City Expressway. As we welcome 2023, it's going to cost more to drive on all three toll roads in the Garden State. Just last month, the New Jersey Turnpike...
Holiday Burglaries Spike More in NJ Than Any Other State, Study Says
Using data from the FBI's Crime Data Explorer, the home services marketplace Porch found burglaries are 59% higher in December in New Jersey than the average of the other 11 months of the year. Not only that, the 2022 America's Holiday Burglary Hotspots study said, but the Garden State's December...
NJ Weather: The Calendar Says November, the Forecast is January-ish
New Jersey's big weather headline over the next several days is very clear: unseasonably cold temperatures. Thursday is also the first of five days in a row that New Jersey will fall into the "breezy" category, adding an extra bite to the cold air. Meanwhile, residents of western New York...
Seeing Deer & More In Egg Harbor Township & Northfield, NJ
My daily ride from Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey to the Northfield studios of Townsquare Media, is often like a ride through the zoo. On my way in, it’s in the dark, early hours of the morning. On a daily basis, I can see:. Deer. Rabbits. Raccoons. Skunks. Opossum.
watchthetramcarplease.com
A film crew from PEOPLE Magazine Investigates will begin filming in Cape May County TODAY!
Today begins a new chapter in the Mark Himebaugh story. A film crew from PEOPLE Magazine Investigates will begin filming in Cape May County as part of their recreation of events on November 25th, 1991. The crew will also begin interviewing some of the people involved during the time that Mark disappeared.
Vote Restores NJ Bear Hunt, Sets its December 2022 Start Date
TRENTON – As expected, the state Fish and Game Council voted unanimously Tuesday to schedule a bear hunt that will start in three weeks. Gov. Phil Murphy had barred bear hunting from state lands in 2018 and fully prevented a hunt last year for the first time since 2009. But citing an increase in complaints about bear sightings and dangerous interactions with people, Murphy announced last week the hunt would be brought back.
Absolute best fried chicken restaurant in NJ revealed
There is no state in the entire nation that loves food more than we do right here in New Jersey, and we only want the best. If you love a good fried chicken, we are talking your language today. The great thing about living in the Garden State is that...
Delicious Ocean City, NJ, Restaurants Open This Off-season
Which Ocean City Restaurants Are Open This Off-Season?. I always thought of Ocean City as being a town that had some pretty interesting places to eat. Travel down any street in the business district and you'll find a variety of kitschy little breakfast and lunch eateries, fun little themed coffee bars, and, some restaurants capable of a good meal for dinner.
Nonstop Air Service From Atlantic City To Minneapolis Coming
Sun Country Airlines and the South Jersey Transportation Authority have confirmed that for the first time ever, nonstop air service will be available from Atlantic City International Airport to Minneapolis, Minnesota, effective May 1, 2023. The service will fly twice weekly on a seasonal basis, with nonstop service to Minneapolis-St....
Taylor Swift Tour Ticket Sale Canceled Following Extreme Demand
It's been a tough week for Swifties across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and the country. ...and the hits keep on coming. Ticketmaster just announced that they've canceled the "on-sale" date for the general public to get tickets to Taylor Swift's 'Era's Tour.'. Any remaining tickets were slated to go on sale...
Last Seen in Atlantic City, NJ, Man May Be Having Medical Emergency
A missing Cape May Court House man's family is very concerned about his welfare after he seemed confused when he was last seen almost two weeks ago in Atlantic City. Thomas Joseph Furey, 37, has been rumored to be seen around the Atlantic City Rescue Mission recently, but, he may have also been seen in Galloway and Pleasantville.
‘We are the Garden State': NJ backs its farmers in FDU poll
The latest in a two-decade long annual poll from Fairleigh Dickinson University, supported by the New Jersey Farm Bureau, has found 57% of Garden State residents believe it is very important to buy locally-grown produce in season, while 31% think it is at least somewhat important. Peter Furey, Farm Bureau...
Cris Pannullo From Ocean City, NJ, Set to Defend Jeopardy! Winning Streak
Right in Cris Pannullo's fantastic Jeopardy! 11-game win streak, the show went on a month-long hiatus for its annual Tournament of Champions. The night Cris won his 11th game and officially became a Jeopardy super-champion was Friday, Oct. 14. If that seems like a long time waiting for you, imagine...
3 NJ Italian restaurants you shouldn’t miss in 2023
It has been an amazing culinary year in New Jersey. We have had some great restaurants to choose from all over the state, and as we prepare for an even better year in 2023, we offer you the three New Jersey Italian restaurants you can't miss in the upcoming year.
WPG Talk Radio
Northfield NJ
