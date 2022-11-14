ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

Cape May, NJ, Featured in Hallmark Channel Christmas Movie

If you're a Hallmark Channel devotee, you might have notice Cape May popped up in one of its new Christmas movies. Miss it? Here's what to look for. There are few places in New Jersey more festive during the holidays than Cape May. Between Congress Hall, Washington Street Mall, and all the Victorian-era homes, the whole place just LOOKS like it belongs in a Christmas movie.
Local artisans’ show and sale set in Rehoboth Beach Nov. 19

Local artisans Nettie Green, Mary Louise Lauffer Butler, Lisa Locke and Irene Olson will host a show and sale of their works from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, at Green’s home at 157 E. Buckingham Drive, Rehoboth Beach. Butler’s art is gorgeous, precious sea glass stained...
Vote Restores NJ Bear Hunt, Sets its December 2022 Start Date

TRENTON – As expected, the state Fish and Game Council voted unanimously Tuesday to schedule a bear hunt that will start in three weeks. Gov. Phil Murphy had barred bear hunting from state lands in 2018 and fully prevented a hunt last year for the first time since 2009. But citing an increase in complaints about bear sightings and dangerous interactions with people, Murphy announced last week the hunt would be brought back.
Delicious Ocean City, NJ, Restaurants Open This Off-season

Which Ocean City Restaurants Are Open This Off-Season?. I always thought of Ocean City as being a town that had some pretty interesting places to eat. Travel down any street in the business district and you'll find a variety of kitschy little breakfast and lunch eateries, fun little themed coffee bars, and, some restaurants capable of a good meal for dinner.
Nonstop Air Service From Atlantic City To Minneapolis Coming

Sun Country Airlines and the South Jersey Transportation Authority have confirmed that for the first time ever, nonstop air service will be available from Atlantic City International Airport to Minneapolis, Minnesota, effective May 1, 2023. The service will fly twice weekly on a seasonal basis, with nonstop service to Minneapolis-St....
