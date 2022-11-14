Battle Ground food bank in need of donations as holiday season approaches

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington witness reports telepathic encounter with hovering disc-shaped objectRoger MarshVancouver, WA
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: PF&R reports increase in homeless tent, camp fires across the cityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Portland-area food pantries struggling amid rising food costs and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?Fatim HemrajTualatin, OR
Related
kptv.com
Vancouver’s Safe Stay Communities see successes
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Safe Stay Communities in Vancouver have seen successes since their start in early 2022. Vancouver’s Safe Stay Communities consist of 20 tiny homes each. Residents stay 3-6 months on average. On-managers watch over the communities 24/7 and try to provide residents with stability. Some staff members have lived experience that helps them understand how to connect with residents.
lohslakeviews.com
Jumping Barrels remains a favorite illegal pastime
Unless you lived under a rock for the past two years, you know about every Lake Oswego teenager’s favorite summertime activity: jumping Barrels. Barrels is quite literally, a huge wooden barrel, that sits 40 feet above the murky waters of the Willamette River. It is located at Foothills Park in Old Town Lake Oswego. In the warmer months of the year, kids of all ages congregate on the grass lawn at Foothills Park, play Spike Ball, lay out to tan, or walk down the pathway to Barrels to make the jump into the river.
kykn.com
PGE Encourages Customers To Prepare Now For Possible Winter Outages
Portland, Ore. — With cooler temperatures coming to Oregon, Portland General Electric is ready for the season and wants customers to be prepared, too. When it comes to heating a home, there are easy steps customers can take to save energy and money. Each degree you lower your thermostat...
pdxmonthly.com
Where to Get Thanksgiving Dine-In and Takeout in Portland
Reservations for tables and takeout packages are going quickly. Want to pass on making a turkey at home this year? You're not alone—and several restaurants are taking on the work for you. Whether you like your Thanksgiving dinners traditional or with a Peruvian twist or Texas take, we've got options for dine-in and takeout.
KATU.com
'Here for Portland' will distribute 3,000 gift cards to support local Portland businesses
PORTLAND, Ore. — A campaign advocating for the support of local businesses in Portland will give out three thousand $50 gift cards on Friday, Nov. 25 at the Pioneer Square tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. The City of Portland says the gift card can be used at practicing...
‘It sucks you in’: Portland’s homeless struggle to get off the streets despite increase in shelters
PORTLAND, Ore. — RVs, broken down cars, piles of metal and makeshift huts line one side of Northeast 33rd Drive. Dead rats are pressed into the pavement after being run over by the constant rush of cars. This is where dozens of people have called home for years, and they can’t seem to find a way out.
Iconic Christmas Ship Parade is a Fascinating Tradition in Portland [VIDEO]
It's a holiday tradition everyone should experience at least once. The Portland Christmas Ship Parade is held yearly on the Willamette and Columbia Rivers. The beauty of this Northwest event is that it goes on for more than one night. 2022 marks the 68th year of this fabulous parade on...
These Portland-area craft fairs and markets are taking place ahead of the holidays
After the COVID-19 pandemic prevented many holiday markets from taking place over the last two years, events are roaring back in 2022 and local makers are eager to show what they’ve been working on.
KATU.com
New BottleDrop center opens in NE Portland, features new bulk counting technology
PORTLAND, Ore. — Bottle and can recyclers rejoice! A new BottleDrop has opened at 555 Northeast 122nd Avenue. The new facility replaces the previous Glisan BottleDrop. The new center will feature new technology that is a first of its kind. The technology, called Stream Count AI, is an innovative...
kptv.com
Multnomah County unveils massive new facility to address homelessness, mental health
A bus rolling through Portland has hundreds of wheels and many young drivers - we’re talking about the ever-growing bike bus!. Despite public refrains about problems recruiting new officers, the Portland Police Bureau’s internal hiring statistics paint a different picture of the bureau’s staffing issues.
Thursday in Portland: PF&R reports increase in homeless tent, camp fires across the city
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Nov. 17 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
Portland to vote on initial millions for new homelessness plan
The Portland City Council is slated to vote Thursday on a $27 million package that would fund work to launch the city’s new approach to homelessness, which would ban street camping and force people to live in city-run encampments. The council will discuss potential changes to the city budget...
kptv.com
Narcan vending machines installed around Southwest Washington
An investigation is underway after one person was found dead after a fire in the Roseway neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Thousands of property crimes in Portland are going unsolved, with no punishment for the criminals that commit them. One person found dead after fire at NE Portland shelter. Updated: 15...
178 apartments under construction at Milwaukie bowling alley site
Kellogg Bowl building razed to make way for six stories at the northern end of downtown.Construction is currently under way, with completion anticipated by March 2024, on a six-story building with 178 apartments at the site of a shuttered bowling alley in Milwaukie. Pahlisch Commercial, Inc., a real estate developer based in Bend, recently razed the Kellogg Bowl building on the 1.94-acre piece of land at the northern end of Milwaukie's downtown district east of Southeast Main Street. Pahlisch plans Henley Place amenities to include outdoor and indoor lounges, a fitness and yoga studio, 190 bike parking spaces and a...
pullmanradio.com
WSU Making Plans For New 60 Million Dollar Southside Dining Hall
Washington State University is making plans for a new dining hall which would be the largest on campus. The project will be presented to the board of regents during their subcommittee meetings Thursday at the Vancouver campus. The proposed new dining hall is part of what’s being called the Southside Neighborhood Renovation Project which is a multi-phase, multi-year, multi-facility plan.
‘It’s just so selfish’: Couple has wedding items stolen in Portland on honeymoon
A wedding dress and other crucial things from a couple's wedding were stolen in Portland just two days after they exchanged vows.
kptv.com
Nike Community Store closes with no reopening in sight
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Some are concerned that after years in business, they may never see the doors open again at the Nike Community Store off NE MLK Jr. Boulevard. One local church says they’ve seen the doors closed for about a month. People who keep coming up to...
City, county homeless services director steps down
Shannon Singleton, the interim director of the Portland-Multnomah County Joint Office of Homeless Services, is stepping down after holding the position for six months.
KATU.com
Power outages impacting nearly 10,000 customers across Portland metro areas
Portland General Electric is working on restoring power to over 5,500 homes after a rash of outages struck the Portland Metropolitan area, as of 1:30 p.m. Thursday. There were outages in other parts of the state, with some parts of the Salem and Sheridan areas without power. As of 1:30...
The Portland Mercury
City Council Will Threaten to Withhold Homeless Service Funding Unless County Pays for Rental Assistance
Portland City Council is prepared Thursday to gut the annual budget for the region's agency dedicated to addressing homelessness if county legislators don't dole out additional funding to cover regional rent assistance. The request illustrates a growing animosity between members of city council and the county board of commissioners, and has been characterized as “political posturing” by local homeless advocates.
Comments / 0