Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Proud to be an American
By Sherry Larson People’s Defender There has always been something about Lee Gre
Times Gazette
Evans earns American Degree
Morgan Evans from the Mowrystown FFA Chapter received her American Degree at the National Convention. “Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way, and a big thank you to Brian DeAtley for all of your help. it’s been fun,” Evans said.
Times Gazette
Highland County Humane Society has reorganized
The Highland County Humane Society has a new board, board president and shelter director. At its annual meeting this week Humane Society elected Jenn Thomas as board president, Misty Carter as a board member and Richelle Fair as the new shelter director. Thomas and Carter join Sarah Roe (board treasurer)...
Times Gazette
DAR awards county essay winners
The Waw-wil-a-way Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented Good Citizenship Awards to area high school seniors for their essays. Receiving her award at the meeting was Abby Mustard from McClain. Regent Elissa Zornes will present the award for the winning essay to Sidney Sanders at the Fairfield Board of Education meeting. Other school winners not in attendance were Madalyn Ross, Hillsboro High; and Carson Emery, Whiteoak High School. Members donated items this month to the Southern Ohio Pregnancy Center in Hillsboro. Some of the members are shown with donated items.
Times Gazette
‘The Crusade Church’
The First Presbyterian Church on East Main Street in Hillsboro was a key location during the Temperance Crusades of 1873-74, according to historians. The church is the first church to be identified with the history of Highland County, according to its website. Originally known as Nazareth, it was organized by settlers on Clear Creek sometime between 1804 and 1807. According to the website, though the exact date is unknown, historians recollected that, “the first church building was a rough log structure (and) during the pastorate of Rev. Nicholas Pittenger,” the first pastor, “a new brick structure was built on the edge of town.”
Times Gazette
Grant for Alternatives to Violence Center
The Alternatives to Violence Center has announced it has received a $2,500 grant from the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio. These funds will support the Seeking Safety program, which works to provide survivors of domestic violence with shelter and related services. The Seeking Safety program will provide survivors of domestic violence...
Times Gazette
Lions’ candy stores open Monday
There will be three locations — one in Hillsboro and two in Lynchburg — this year for the Lynchburg Lions Club’s annual Candy Sale with each location planning to open Monday. The locations are the Highland County Republican headquarters at 200 W. Main St. and Southern Hills...
Times Gazette
Garden meets a Floral Hall
The Hillsboro Garden Club met Tuesday at the Kathryn Zane Granger Floral Hall on the Highland County Fairgrounds in Hillsboro. After president Judith Stivender called the meeting to order, all present stood and recited the Pledge of Allegiance, and then sang “God Bless America” led by Ed Davis.
Times Gazette
CORSA celebrates 35th anniversary
CORSA is currently celebrating its 35th anniversary and attended Wednesday morning’s meeting to congratulate Highland County on 20 years with the organization. Ali Redmond, membership services manager with CORSA, said Highland County is doing an “amazing job” but might see a bit of a rate increase next year on the reinsurance side. She said the county might want to buffer 10 percent on its gross premium just in case. Pictured (l-r) are Dave Daniels, Jeff Duncan, Ali Redmond, Mary Remsing and Terry Britton.
informerpress.com
West Union Man lights Coney Island Christmas Display
A West Union man was honored for his service last week by being selected to ‘flip the switch’ for the Nights of Lights at Coney Island. Sgt. Gary Call of West Union was chosen in partnership with the Salvation Army to officially kick off the holiday season at the park.
Times Gazette
Hospice selling holiday ornaments
Community Care Hospice and Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County are inviting members of the community to celebrate, honor or memorialize their loved ones through a 2022 Hospice Holiday ornament. This year, the hospices are partnering with glass artisan Roberta Evans of Carriage House Glass to offer a unique handmade...
Times Gazette
SATH’s Breakfast with Santa
The Hillsboro-based Supplementary Assistance to the Handicapped (SATH) organization will hold its annual Breakfast with Santa event Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Hopewell Center, 5350 W. New Market Rd., south of Hillsboro. Breakfast will be served from 9-11 a.m., and activities for children will include having their picture taken with...
Times Gazette
Nearly 100 and still going
Lynchburg resident Chuck Miller of Lynchburg is the proud owner of a 1925 Dodge touring car that has some unique history. Not only is the car nearly 100 years old; it was featured in the 1971 movie “Fools’ Parade” starring Jimmy Stewart. Miller’s grandfather, bought the car...
whbc.com
ELECTION 2020: Republican Strategist Notes ‘Ticket Skipping’ in Vance Race
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – There was discussion during Election night coverage on “ticket skipping”. That’s voting for neither candidate in a particular race. Results show there may have been some of that in Ohio, with Senator-elect JD Vance receiving 200,000 to...
wvxu.org
How one question led to the discovery of historical documents believed to be long gone
It all started with whiskey. Specifically, a search by Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Central Services Division Manager Jason Alexander for records related to a supposed 1869 lawsuit brought by the government of Japan against Cincinnati whiskey manufacturers on allegations their products made Japanese citizens sick. Despite an exhaustive search,...
lovelandmagazine.com
An Open Letter to the Loveland Board of Education from Loveland VOICE
VOICE is a grassroots organization representing ALL of Loveland. As our name implies, we are not your enemy, we are citizens concerned for the welfare of all. VOICE did not fail the recent Permanent Tax Levy: the citizens of Loveland failed the Levy 52%-48% for many reasons, some of which were compiled and listed in an article titled Why People Vote No. VOICE’s purpose is to ask questions and inform citizens on the broader facts of an issue or narrative and to hold the district accountable to justifying expenditures of public money. VOICE originated after the 2019 levy when it was apparent that the district was not being truthful about its needs or communicating well with the community. We understand that the district had operated without public scrutiny for many years and that it can be uncomfortable to have the curtain pulled back and receive criticism. Some in our community have even been offended by our efforts. Public education, however, is a service to the community, paid for by taxpayers. Therefore the school is a servant, not the master, and should be able to operate with humility and correction when necessary.
The Wienermobile comes to Dayton: Where to find it
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to town! On November 18 and 19, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will make two stops in Montgomery County as part of its journey across the U.S. While the Wienermobile is in town, guests can get a photo with the 27-foot-long hotdog-shaped vehicle, as well as […]
Fox 19
5 displaced in Lebanon duplex fire
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) -A Warren County duplex fire drove five residents out into the bitter cold early Thursday, according to the Lebanon Fire Department. The temperature was 27 degrees outside when crews responded to the blaze in the 100 block of Orchard Avenue, said Lebanon Fire Battalion Chief Josh Pirk.
dayton.com
Pine Club celebrates 75 years with special deal reflecting 1947 prices
Dayton’s iconic steakhouse is continuing to celebrate 75 years of being a dining staple in the Miami Valley. From now until the end of the year, one lucky table at The Pine Club will receive a special “Golden Menu” that features dishes and prices from 1947. “Stepping...
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Ohio
From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Ohio. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.
Comments / 0