A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Two suspects were arrested after stealing dirtbikes from a motorsports dealer off the Eastex Freewayhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Governor Abbott reacts to Harris County election problems in Katy and many other locationsCovering KatyHarris County, TX
fox26houston.com
'Dirty Third: The Next Generation' set to premiere
It's a big week in the Houston film community. A new movie will be debuting for audiences on November 16th.
fox26houston.com
'Wanna be a Baller' music video hits 100M views on Youtube
The song 'Wanna Be a Baller' has long been declared a Houston classic. But the beloved anthem is now getting worldwide recognition.
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Women of Substance Revealed in a $400,000-Plus Affair Packed With Emotional Moments
The 2022 Women of Substance honorees on stage at The Post Oak Hotel where more than $400,000 was raised for The Mission of Yahweh. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson) What: The Women of Substance Luncheon benefiting The Mission of Yahweh. Where: The Post Oak Hotel. PC Moment: The packed program was...
Click2Houston.com
Watch KPRC 2′s Holiday Lights Spectacular live Saturday
KPRC 2′s Holiday Lights Spectacular will air live on Saturday, November 26 at 7:00 p.m. The hour-long special will feature a peek at some of the area’s best holiday attractions for family fun around the Houston area. KPRC 2 anchors Keith Garvin and Daniella Guzman will host the...
Horrific Video Shows Houston Teacher Dragging Young Girl by Hair
A kindergarten teacher out of Houston ISD is being charged with injury to a child-a felony offense, after reacting terrifyingly to a young student. Fany Castro is a five-year-old kindergarten student at Katherine Smith Elementary in Houston. Her mother Patricia Saldana said Fany loved school, "She was happy to go to school every day," she explained.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Lotus Seafood Keeps Loyal Followers Coming for Crack Sauce & More
If you grew up or lived on the Southwest side of Houston, then it is very likely you stood in a long line at Lotus Seafood’s original Braeswood location, (im)patiently breathing in the smell of Cajun seafood boil and craving the addictive Crack Sauce. In 2006, the Braeswood location opened as an unassuming you-buy-we-fry seafood market. It has recently moved down the street to a larger space at 9531 Southwest Freeway and Bissonnet. Plus, Lotus Seafood has added locations in Pearland, Westchase, Veterans Memorial and the newest spot in Stafford, which had its grand opening in September.
defendernetwork.com
Houston vegan pizza shop awarded grant by Shark Tank’s Daymond John
When Demetrius Walker launched Meek Vegan Pizza (MVP) in Third Ward in 2021, he never expected the overwhelmingly positive response from the people who weren’t vegan. What started off as an idea to create healthier cruelty free options for his son was recognized by Shark Tank star Daymond John.
fox26houston.com
Couple rebuilds homes to revitalize north Houston neighborhood
A couple is taking a new approach to revitalizing a north Houston neighborhood by replacing two run-down old homes with new ones specifically designed to be Airbnbs. FOX 26 Consumer Reporter Heather Sullivan gives us a look inside.
Houston Chronicle
Texas man dancing on top of 18-wheeler dies after slamming into bridge
A Texas man who jumped onto a moving 18-wheeler before starting to dance later died after slamming into a bridge, police say. The driver of the red Kenworth 18-wheeler had no knowledge that the man had climbed on top of the cargo portion of the truck, according to a news release from the Houston Police Department.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Legendary R&B Singer Anita Baker Announces 2023 Tour Dates, 2 Stops in Texas
Eight-time Grammy-winning singer Anita Baker has announced special tour dates for 2023. The 15-city tour, produced by Live Nation, launches on February 11 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida with stops in Dallas and Houston. The tour coincides with the 40th anniversary of the iconic singer's debut album, "The...
ricethresher.org
Review: Steeper prices grill Burger Bodega
Salt, fat, acid, heat. When evaluating a hamburger, the first two elements of cooking are essential. In fact, they become non-negotiable in cases where the burger is priced above average. In addition to salt and fat, places that strive to serve high-end fast food must deliver on both quality and price. A new competitor has recently taken on the challenge: Burger Bodega, a pop art-inspired Houston restaurant offering a small menu of burgers, fries and shakes, all at higher price points.
Texas man falls to his death after dancing on top of moving 18-wheeler passing under bridge
A Texas man has died after being struck by an overpass while filming himself dancing on top of an 18-wheeler in an incident police are currently investigating.
Houston one of 3 Texas cities on list of 100 best cities in the world
HOUSTON — Houston has been named one of the world’s best cities, according to a 2023 World’s Best Cities Report. Space City landed at No. 42 on the list of 100 top cities. It's the highest-ranking of three Texas cities to make the cut. “Houston has been...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Who is paying the highest water bills in the City of Houston?
HOUSTON – All this week, KPRC 2 Investigates is looking into your complaints of irregular and inaccurate water bills. You might be surprised to see how much your neighbors are paying for water bills. We are looking into which homeowners in Houston use the most water and how much they’re paying each month.
Mattress Mack Places Another Huge Bet on a Houston Team
Mattress Mack recently broke sports betting history by winning the largest sports bet in history. He bet $10 million and won $75 million. Maybe he is feeling lucky because he is at it again. He has just placed HALF A MILLION DOLLARS that the University of Houston men's basketball team to win the NCAA Tournament during the 2022-23 season. The current odds are 10-1 that the University of Houston to win. If that happens, he will win a total of $5 million.
Man with AK-47-style weapon struck during shootout with HPD officers in northwest Houston
Police said the man, who was wearing an ankle monitor, crashed into a tree after they tried to pull him over. That's when he allegedly started firing at officers through his windshield.
defendernetwork.com
Update: Agenda Houston opens new flagship store
In late September, the Defender reported on a popular Black-owned fashion sneaker and streetwear retailer being potentially pushed out of Houston’s Galleria Mall. Fast-forward to Nov. 11, and that retail shop, Agenda Houston, and its owner Ken Haggerty are celebrating being in their new location. Agenda Houston is now...
fox26houston.com
1 dead after shooting on Houston's south side
Houston police are investigating a deadly shooting outside of an apartment complex. The shooting was reported around 11:05 a.m. in the 9900 block of Buffalo Speedway. Police say one person was killed in the shooting in the parking lot of the complex. Authorities were investigating in a grassy area next to the lot.
Recognize her? Woman robs convenience store at gunpoint on Houston's south side
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is asking for help identifying a woman who they said robbed a convenience store on the south side last month. This happened at a store on Martin Luther King Boulevard near Van Fleet Street in the South Park area. Police...
Kidnapping suspect shot by Pearland PD officer during chase in southeast Houston, HPD says
A tip led Pearland police to a man with four open felonies in southeast Houston. The suspect ran from officers while showing a handgun before being shot, according to HPD.
