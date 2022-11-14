The City of Hillsboro has some of its staff working in the historic Old Orenco District to remove some diseased elm trees that have succumb to Dutch Elm disease. The historic grove of elms in Orenco is protected by the State of Oregon and is recognized as one of the last great stands that have not fallen to the deadly disease. Without the efforts of our City staff, the trees could all be dead within five years; it is a crucial and appreciated effort.

HILLSBORO, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO