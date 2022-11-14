Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington witness reports telepathic encounter with hovering disc-shaped objectRoger MarshVancouver, WA
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: PF&R reports increase in homeless tent, camp fires across the cityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Portland-area food pantries struggling amid rising food costs and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?Fatim HemrajTualatin, OR
Related
thereflector.com
Community Calendar, Nov. 16 edition
Teen mental fitness: 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Join Prairie High School as they hold a teen mental fitness parent education and resource night, which will feature discussions on how to support teens who suffer from depression, anxiety and substance use disorders. Refreshments and child care will be provided. Prairie High School is located at 11311 NE 119th St., Vancouver. For more information, email richter.amanda@battlegroundps.org, jennifer.kirby@cityofbg.org or brown.chris@battlegroundps.org.
thereflector.com
In loving memory of Carl Lloyd Asch: 1935-2022
Carl Lloyd Asch, 87, of Ridgefield, Washington, passed away peacefully surrounded by family in his home on Oct. 29, 2022. Carl was born on May 5, 1935, the only son of Delora Mae Brown and Lloyd Thomas. He was raised in San Diego, California and then lived in La Center, Washington, graduating from La Center High School in the class of 1954.
Iconic Christmas Ship Parade is a Fascinating Tradition in Portland [VIDEO]
It's a holiday tradition everyone should experience at least once. The Portland Christmas Ship Parade is held yearly on the Willamette and Columbia Rivers. The beauty of this Northwest event is that it goes on for more than one night. 2022 marks the 68th year of this fabulous parade on...
pdxpipeline.com
Club Privata Presents Violet Vixen – Couples Only Party in Downtown Portland | Pacific Northwest’s Premier Lifestyle Club
Purple combines the stability of blue and the energy of red symbolizing power, luxury, and ambition. Wear your favorite purple or violet dresses, lingerie, shirts, and ties!. Our annual toy drive continues. Bring a children’s toy (please no adult toys) unwrapped and unused and we will get them to kids in need. Donate a toy and receive $10 off admission!
‘It’s just so selfish’: Couple has wedding items stolen in Portland on honeymoon
A wedding dress and other crucial things from a couple's wedding were stolen in Portland just two days after they exchanged vows.
lohslakeviews.com
Jumping Barrels remains a favorite illegal pastime
Unless you lived under a rock for the past two years, you know about every Lake Oswego teenager’s favorite summertime activity: jumping Barrels. Barrels is quite literally, a huge wooden barrel, that sits 40 feet above the murky waters of the Willamette River. It is located at Foothills Park in Old Town Lake Oswego. In the warmer months of the year, kids of all ages congregate on the grass lawn at Foothills Park, play Spike Ball, lay out to tan, or walk down the pathway to Barrels to make the jump into the river.
These Portland-area craft fairs and markets are taking place ahead of the holidays
After the COVID-19 pandemic prevented many holiday markets from taking place over the last two years, events are roaring back in 2022 and local makers are eager to show what they’ve been working on.
KGW
Yacolt teenager wins at All American High School Film Festival
Elijah Anthony made his film “Clairvoyant” at Pomeroy Farms in Clark County. He received three nominations and one award at the contest.
hillsboroherald.com
Orenco Elms Removed To Help Save The Historic Grove
The City of Hillsboro has some of its staff working in the historic Old Orenco District to remove some diseased elm trees that have succumb to Dutch Elm disease. The historic grove of elms in Orenco is protected by the State of Oregon and is recognized as one of the last great stands that have not fallen to the deadly disease. Without the efforts of our City staff, the trees could all be dead within five years; it is a crucial and appreciated effort.
Portland’s ‘Secret Roller Disco’ returns to abandoned Lloyd Center Marshalls
Portland’s pop-up skate event “Secret Roller Disco” is returning to the abandoned Marshall’s space inside the Lloyd Center on Thursday, Nov. 17, and Saturday, Nov. 19.
kptv.com
Vancouver’s Safe Stay Communities see successes
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Safe Stay Communities in Vancouver have seen successes since their start in early 2022. Vancouver’s Safe Stay Communities consist of 20 tiny homes each. Residents stay 3-6 months on average. On-managers watch over the communities 24/7 and try to provide residents with stability. Some staff members have lived experience that helps them understand how to connect with residents.
kptv.com
Taking a ride with the Alameda ‘bike bus’
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A bus rolling through Portland has hundreds of wheels and many young drivers - we’re talking about the ever-growing bike bus!. Sam Balto is a physical education teacher at Alameda Elementary School. He saw the idea for a bike bus online and decided to start it in Portland, and it has continued to grow and grow, with 100 to 190 students taking part every Wednesday morning.
opb.org
Crews start demolishing Portland’s historic Roseway Theater
Since 1924, movie lovers have filled the seats while munching on popcorn at the historic Roseway Theater at the corner of Northeast Sandy Boulevard and 72nd Avenue. But in August of this year, an electrical fire destroyed the building. Last week, crews began tearing down the iconic 330-seat theater that...
kptv.com
Multnomah County unveils massive new facility to address homelessness, mental health
A bus rolling through Portland has hundreds of wheels and many young drivers - we’re talking about the ever-growing bike bus!. Despite public refrains about problems recruiting new officers, the Portland Police Bureau’s internal hiring statistics paint a different picture of the bureau’s staffing issues.
Thursday in Portland: PF&R reports increase in homeless tent, camp fires across the city
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Nov. 17 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
KATU.com
Vancouver police make arrest in deadly drive-by shooting
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police have arrested a 24-year-old in the death of a man. Police were called to the 6500 block of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard on Sunday, Nov. 6. There they found a vehicle with a bullet hole in the window and a 26-year-old man inside with a gunshot wound.
Nov. 15 public safety round-up
Yamhill County Sheriff's Office reports and Newberg-Dundee Police Department logYamhill County Sheriff's Office reports Nov. 5 Cody Lee Cluver, 30, of Newberg, was arrested for failure to appear in court to face a charge of second-degree theft. He was booked and released. Nov. 7 Kyle Benjamin Richardson, 25, of Dundee, was arrested for third-degree escape, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of meth, criminal driving while suspended or revoked and a hold from Washington County. No bail was set and the case remains open. Nov. 9 Rikki Nicole Murray, 28, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant from Yamhill County Circuit Court...
LIST: Top soup restaurants in the Portland area
Portland has been getting a fair amount of sunshine the past few days, but don’t let the blue sky fool you. It’s still quite cold outside.
thereflector.com
Ridgefield School District announces November employee, students of the month
Officials from the Ridgefield School District recognized its November employee and students of the month at the school board meeting on Nov. 8. David Jacobson, a social studies teacher at View Ridge Middle School, was named the employee of the month. Jacobson, who is described as “an absolute rock star,” is the middle and high school knowledge bowl coach. The release stated he dedicates a great amount of time to prepare students for the competition and noted he is “dynamic and determined to support students” in the classroom.
Beaverton school board approves new zone maps
The May 2023 change is set to draw board Chair Tom Colett out of the zone he currently represents.New Beaverton School District board zones approved this week draw one sitting member out of his seat, meaning he cannot run for reelection in May 2023. That's no problem for board Chair Tom Colett, though — he says he wasn't planning on running for reelection anyway. The Beaverton School Board unanimously approved a new map for board zone boundaries, after the 2020 U.S. Census results forced the maps to be redrawn so that each elected member represents nearly the same number of...
Comments / 0