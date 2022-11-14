Read full article on original website
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Is your supply chain prepared for what lies ahead?
How has your supply chain fared over the last few years?. If your response is, “it’s been challenging,” you’re in good company. The disruption over the last few years has turned “supply chain” into a household word. As we roll through the third year...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
How Technology Enables Operational Agility in Warehouse Operations
*This content brought to you in partnership with Generix Group*. In today’s world, global supply chain disruption is the new reality. Being agile and reactive, anticipating change and adapting to it swiftly is the key for business success. To thrive in tough and challenging times we lean on technology: a well-known enabler of business agility.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Winter is Coming. Is Your Supply Chain Ready?
Fall has arrived and supply chain leaders are facing the reality that winter is quickly approaching, and the busy holiday season will soon be underway. What will the next few months hold versus the past few years given growing inflation concerns, slowing consumer spending and continued supply-chain bottlenecks? How else can organizations prepare for the busiest shopping season of the year when supply chains have been anything but ordinary?
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Microsoft Platform Designs Supply Chains for Agility, Automation, Sustainability
Microsoft debuted the Supply Chain Platform, designed to help organizations maximize their existing supply chain investments with an open approach, bringing the best of Microsoft AI, collaboration, low code, security and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications to a composable platform. The launch also includes the Supply Chain Center, which acts as a “command center” that works with existing supply chain data and applications.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Transportation Platform Streamlines Procuring Freight
Trimble Transportation launched Engage Lane, an agile transportation procurement platform that assists carriers and shippers in uncovering better ways to move freight together. From Trimble:. Engage Lane carriers receive instant freight lead options, direct with shippers, based on location of operation. Carriers set up the EDI process once and connect...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Creating Robust Cybersecurity Structures to Protect Fleet Data
Associated risk and cybersecurity are usually associated with complex connected devices, yet now the risk itself is stretching beyond what we would expect. Many would believe that it is our everyday connected devices of smartphones, tablets, and laptops that are the most vulnerable, and while they may be among the most targeted— vehicles today are among one of the resources most at risk.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
ISN Launches App to Promote Safer and More Sustainable Worksites
ISN announces the launch of Empower, a new mobile app designed specifically for workers. Empower allows workers to access, understand and proactively meet safety and compliance requirements from anywhere. “With Empower, workers can satisfy safety and compliance requirements from the convenience of their mobile phones,” says Joe Eastin, CEO of...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Keeping Businesses Moving in the Era of Industry 4.0
Long before the days of the pandemic and industry disruption, manufacturing businesses were already realizing the benefits that Industry 4.0 technologies can provide when adopted at scale. Benefits like downtime reduction, throughput increases, labor productivity improvements and more can be seen when leveraged correctly. In fact, one survey indicated that 94% of manufacturing companies credited Industry 4.0 with helping keep operations running smoothly during crisis, in addition to boosting efficiency and safety.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
FinTech for the Future: Thinking Beyond the Pandemic
Historically, organizations operating within the transportation and logistics space have been slower to adopt emerging technologies. These industries rely on a complex infrastructure that must be perfectly balanced to maintain business continuity, meaning many business owners and decision-makers adopt the “if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it” approach when it comes to technology and payment processing.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Kiosk for Supply Chain TMS Keeps Drivers In-Cab to Improve Safety
IntelliTrans introduced Kiosk functionality within the IntelliTrans Transportation Management System to keep truck drivers in their cabs. Doing so improves safety, speeds up check-in process and reduces on-site time by 30 minutes or more. “Previously, the guard in a guard shack had to look at his clipboard to validate whether...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Layer 2 Blockchain for the Freight Industry
The launch of AXIS Token International's Layer 2 (L2) blockchain, AXIS Chain, secures and streamlines data storage for everyday businesses through blockchain. ” Our collaborative partnership agreement with ATI is another massive step forward in our mission to eliminate inefficiencies, lower costs and build a next-gen tech foundation for the next century,” says Elvis Rodriguez, LaneAxis director of engineering. “The aggregation and protection of company and industry data is critical to our success. The ability to build new decentralized apps (dApps) on AXIS Chain is also a key benefit for developers seeking to create novel and useful applications.”
Ports to Production Facilities: How Hydrogen Fuel Cells Cut Emissions
With supply chains accounting for of most organizations’ greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, they play an important role helping businesses and governments meet emissions reduction targets. But what can supply chain operations begin doing now to reduce their emissions?. The White House announced new actions earlier this year to support...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Gen Zers to Take Smaller Benefits, Less Salary to Work for Company with ESG Goals
Nearly 83% of recently graduated 18-24 year olds (Gen Zers) view manufacturing as high-tech and modern, up from 69% the year prior. Nearly half of all respondents (48%) also view manufacturing as very important, according to a Parsable study. "Parsable's research this year revealed Gen Z increasingly views manufacturing as...
