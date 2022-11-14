Read full article on original website
Nationwide veterinarian shortage makes its way to Arkansas
BRYANT, Ark. — A nationwide Veterinarian shortage has now made its way to the Natural State— and according to the Arkansas Veterinary Medical Association, this is a problem that only got worse during the pandemic. "There's certainly a noticeable change, a noticeable decrease in the number of veterinarians...
Students react to a stain on a Pulaski County courthouse wall casting a grim shadow of the past on today
The Pulaski County courthouse is a place where justice is served, but an unjust shadow of a grim past policy that resurfaced over time on a wall there sparked a conversation among students about racism and acknowledging our history so we can more into the future.
7-Brew Coffee & Gusano's Pizza | What central Arkansas restaurants are opening and closing
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It’s an exciting time for Arkansas’ food scene. So many new restaurants are opening locations here and others are now expanding. And while there’s been a lot of good food news, this week’s Eat It Up comes with a side of sad news regarding restaurant closures!
$35-$40 million manufacturing workforce center to locate in Conway
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday (Nov. 15) the creation of the Arkansas Manufacturing Workforce Training Center, a joint venture between the Arkansas Office of Skills Development and the Conway Development Corp. The facility will be located in Conway, Arkansas, to make it as easily accessible as possible to companies throughout the state.
AG Rutledge announces cemetery allocation
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced an allocation of $250,000 for the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery. The 82-acre cemetery is located in North Little Rock and serves as a place of internment for veterans who have been honorably discharged from military service. The announcement comes in advance of Saturday’s Wreaths of Honor Ceremony at the Arkansas State Cemetery in North Little Rock.
Benton woman calls animal control after huge deer gets stuck in her garage
Seeing an 8-point buck on a game camera or from a deer stand will get a hunter’s heart racing. But what about an 8-point buck in a garage?
North Little Rock woman gets lucky by winning the Natural State Jackpot
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A North Little Rock woman claimed a large prize on Thursday from a Natural State Jackpot ticket that she bought via the Jackpocket lottery app for last Saturday's drawing. The winning numbers for her ticket were 7, 9, 13, 32, and 39. McTyer explained...
Getting to know newly elected Little Rock Director Andrea Lewis
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Little Rock will soon have a new board director after Andrea Lewis replaces the current ward 6 director, Doris Wright. "Growing up I saw my dad run and he was on city council for years. My mom was on the school board all my elementary years," said Lewis.
Ammunition manufacturer bringing 125 jobs to Arkansas
(The Center Square) - Ammunition manufacturer Fiocchi announced Tuesday it is expanding operations in Arkansas, creating 125 new jobs. The Italian-based company, which already has one site in Arkansas, said the new expansion in the Port of Little Rock would represent a $42 million investment. “This is the second development...
Plaintiffs request emergency order in Arkansas medical marijuana dispensary case
The plaintiffs in a Pulaski County Circuit Court case have filed an emergency motion seeking enforcement of a court order in a lawsuit involving medical marijuana dispensary licensing.
Keeping the legacy of North Little Rock's forgotten jockey alive
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Long before Argenta was filled with murals and restaurants, it was home to Alonzo Clayton— However, Alonzo was quickly on the move as a child. “He ran away from home when he was 10 years old. He had tried making money as a shoeshine and he just got frustrated,” said Sandra Taylor Smith, Director of the North Little Rock Commission.
Four mayoral races go to runoff in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark — A runoff election notice has been issued for the following mayoral races in Pulaski County: Alexander, Jacksonville, Sherwood, and Wrightsville. Election Day will be on Tuesday, December 6 from 7:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m., and some Pulaski County voters will need to make their...
These small Arkansas towns are facing problems after breaking speed trap law
ARKANSAS, USA — As many of us get in our vehicles and go for a drive, whether it be to go on a long commute, a road trip, or wherever it may be— Some people may have found either a city or stretch of open road, where they know to try and slow down in order to avoid a speeding ticket.
ASC’s Holiday variety show ‘Miracle on Main’ set for December 17
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC) is gearing up for its first-ever holiday variety show, “Miracle on Main: A Holiday Special.”. The one-night-only production will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater at ASC’s main building, 701 S. Main St.
Batesville man dies after accident in Cabot
A Batesville man was killed last week after a two-vehicle accident in Cabot. According to the Arkansas State Police Preliminary Fatality Report, Roland Wayne Hogan, 65, died on Nov. 10 when his 2001 Jeep Laredo was struck by a 2020 Ford Explorer on Highway 5. The driver of the Explorer,...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Here’s why tonight’s winter weather advisories look different
The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued its first winter weather alerts of the season and this year they look much different.
Two fires reported in Little Rock, officials say
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock firefighters were called to two separate fires Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to the corner of 17th and Dennison Street to put out a fire that started in the center part and moved to the attic. That fire, which started roughly before 11:40...
AG Rutledge introduces Arkansas law that protects seniors from financial exposition
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — During International Fraud Awareness Week, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge highlights an award-winning state law on Wednesday. Rutledge and her members of the General Assembly introduced an Arkansas law to help protect Arkansas seniors as well as individuals with disabilities from falling victim to financial exploitation.
