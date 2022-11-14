ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

THV11

Nationwide veterinarian shortage makes its way to Arkansas

BRYANT, Ark. — A nationwide Veterinarian shortage has now made its way to the Natural State— and according to the Arkansas Veterinary Medical Association, this is a problem that only got worse during the pandemic. "There's certainly a noticeable change, a noticeable decrease in the number of veterinarians...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

$35-$40 million manufacturing workforce center to locate in Conway

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday (Nov. 15) the creation of the Arkansas Manufacturing Workforce Training Center, a joint venture between the Arkansas Office of Skills Development and the Conway Development Corp. The facility will be located in Conway, Arkansas, to make it as easily accessible as possible to companies throughout the state.
CONWAY, AR
ktoy1047.com

AG Rutledge announces cemetery allocation

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced an allocation of $250,000 for the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery. The 82-acre cemetery is located in North Little Rock and serves as a place of internment for veterans who have been honorably discharged from military service. The announcement comes in advance of Saturday’s Wreaths of Honor Ceremony at the Arkansas State Cemetery in North Little Rock.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
The Center Square

Ammunition manufacturer bringing 125 jobs to Arkansas

(The Center Square) - Ammunition manufacturer Fiocchi announced Tuesday it is expanding operations in Arkansas, creating 125 new jobs. The Italian-based company, which already has one site in Arkansas, said the new expansion in the Port of Little Rock would represent a $42 million investment. “This is the second development...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Keeping the legacy of North Little Rock's forgotten jockey alive

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Long before Argenta was filled with murals and restaurants, it was home to Alonzo Clayton— However, Alonzo was quickly on the move as a child. “He ran away from home when he was 10 years old. He had tried making money as a shoeshine and he just got frustrated,” said Sandra Taylor Smith, Director of the North Little Rock Commission.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Four mayoral races go to runoff in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark — A runoff election notice has been issued for the following mayoral races in Pulaski County: Alexander, Jacksonville, Sherwood, and Wrightsville. Election Day will be on Tuesday, December 6 from 7:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m., and some Pulaski County voters will need to make their...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

ASC’s Holiday variety show ‘Miracle on Main’ set for December 17

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC) is gearing up for its first-ever holiday variety show, “Miracle on Main: A Holiday Special.”. The one-night-only production will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater at ASC’s main building, 701 S. Main St.
PINE BLUFF, AR
whiterivernow.com

Batesville man dies after accident in Cabot

A Batesville man was killed last week after a two-vehicle accident in Cabot. According to the Arkansas State Police Preliminary Fatality Report, Roland Wayne Hogan, 65, died on Nov. 10 when his 2001 Jeep Laredo was struck by a 2020 Ford Explorer on Highway 5. The driver of the Explorer,...
CABOT, AR
THV11

Two fires reported in Little Rock, officials say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock firefighters were called to two separate fires Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to the corner of 17th and Dennison Street to put out a fire that started in the center part and moved to the attic. That fire, which started roughly before 11:40...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

