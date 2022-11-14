ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Comments / 2

Related
WMUR.com

New Hampshire snow totals by town: Nov. 16, 2022

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The first winter storm system of the season moved through New Hampshire Tuesday night into Wednesday. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Homelessness expected to rise in New Hampshire over winter

MANCHESTER, N.H. — As temperatures drop, New Hampshire advocacy groups say homelessness may rise as a result of the high cost of rent, fuel and gas. Nonprofit organization Waypoint provides a variety of resources to families in New Hampshire. Caseworker Lisa Anderson said that this year, she's hearing more concerns from the families she works with about rising prices.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire Food Bank works to feed hungry amid high inflation

MANCHESTER, N.H. — One week before Thanksgiving, the New Hampshire Food Bank is hard at work to sort and distribute meals around the state to help people on the holiday and beyond. Food bank officials said inflation is driving up costs for them and for families. A dollar donated...
MANCHESTER, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

These Single Words Will Annoy Someone From New Hampshire Instantly

Being from New Hampshire, or having lived in the Granite State for an extended period of time, is like being a member of a very exclusive club. It's a club where you choose to freeze your nether regions off for 6 months out of the year, and also pronounce some words funny! But the members of this club are a tight-knit group, and we have each other's backs. We can make obscure references about landmarks, restaurants, and TV commercials that only WE understand. And who doesn't love being in on an inside joke?
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

This Year’s New Hampshire Ice Castles Will Have a New 21+ Ice Bar

It's hard to believe that the Ice Castles have been gracing us with their presence here in New Hampshire for 10 years. If you have never experienced this Winter Wonderland in North Woodstock, New Hampshire, it is truly a feast for the eyes. They have slides, caverns, tunnels, crawl spaces, and sculptures all made entirely from ice and snow. Did you know their team of ice artisans grow, harvest, and place each icicle by hand? That is some serious manual labor.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire companies help launch return mission to moon

HUDSON, N.H. — With the launch of the Artemis 1 mission early Wednesday morning, NASA took the first steps to return to the moon, and some New Hampshire companies are playing key roles in the effort. It has been more than 50 years since the first Americans landed on...
HUDSON, NH
nhbr.com

People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH

The H.L. Turner Group Inc., Concord, was a subconsultant on the Breakwater North Harbor project in Lynn, Mass., providing flood mitigation and floodproofing recommendations, design details, and technical and product/material specs for the site and two buildings to meet FEMA and Mass Building Code flood requirements. Metro Walls, a Manchester-based...
MANCHESTER, NH
Still Unsolved

Has This Serial Killer Been Identified?

(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) Was there a serial killer in the Connecticut River Valley area? All signs point to “yes”. During the middle of the 1980s, at least six women were found dead along the border of New Hampshire and Vermont. Just to give you an example of this possible serial killer’s brutality, it is theorized that he stabbed a woman named Jane Boroski twenty-seven times. Jane was pregnant at the time of her attack (she also was able to survive that attack by nothing short of a miracle).
UNITY, NH
CBS Boston

Winter weather leads to 35+ crashes in New Hampshire

THORNTON, N.H. - The first widespread winter weather event of the season made a mess of some roads in New Hampshire Wednesday morning.New Hampshire State Police said they responded to more than 35 calls for crashes and cars off the road between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m.One photo the agency shared showed a tractor-trailer off the highway in Woodstock. No injuries were reported."If you come across a roadside emergency, please #slowdown and #moveover to provide those responding to the crash with room to work safely," police said.In Thornton, fire rescue crews urged drivers to be careful after a Harpoon truck slid off I-93 North and turned over on its side. No one was injured in the crash.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire House Democrats elect new leader

CONCORD, N.H. — There will be a new generation of leadership for New Hampshire House Democrats in Concord this session. State Rep. Matt Wilhelm, D-Manchester, was elected House Democratic Leader on Thursday, defeating former Speaker Steve Shurtleff. "I think it's very clear that Democrats are going to be taken...
CONCORD, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy