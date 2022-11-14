Read full article on original website
Related
WMUR.com
New Hampshire snow totals by town: Nov. 16, 2022
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The first winter storm system of the season moved through New Hampshire Tuesday night into Wednesday. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
WMUR.com
Homelessness expected to rise in New Hampshire over winter
MANCHESTER, N.H. — As temperatures drop, New Hampshire advocacy groups say homelessness may rise as a result of the high cost of rent, fuel and gas. Nonprofit organization Waypoint provides a variety of resources to families in New Hampshire. Caseworker Lisa Anderson said that this year, she's hearing more concerns from the families she works with about rising prices.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire Food Bank works to feed hungry amid high inflation
MANCHESTER, N.H. — One week before Thanksgiving, the New Hampshire Food Bank is hard at work to sort and distribute meals around the state to help people on the holiday and beyond. Food bank officials said inflation is driving up costs for them and for families. A dollar donated...
This 168 Year-Old Massachusetts Home in Ruins is Selling For $2.3 Million
How does a home that is dilapidated and that has also been described as 'a candidate for demolition or renovation' in Massachusetts being sold for over a million dollars. Not just a million, but more than double that at $2.3 million. Sounds pretty absurd, right? Even when you see it, it's tough to believe. So, how?
These Single Words Will Annoy Someone From New Hampshire Instantly
Being from New Hampshire, or having lived in the Granite State for an extended period of time, is like being a member of a very exclusive club. It's a club where you choose to freeze your nether regions off for 6 months out of the year, and also pronounce some words funny! But the members of this club are a tight-knit group, and we have each other's backs. We can make obscure references about landmarks, restaurants, and TV commercials that only WE understand. And who doesn't love being in on an inside joke?
How Family-Owned Vermont Rail System Became the Little Economic Engine That Could
A light morning fog was just burning off as Vermont Rail System engineer Justin Gibbs eased the throttle forward on locomotive VTR-210 and motored the freight train across a tangle of track crisscrossing the Rutland rail yard. With its bells clanging and horns blowing, the 250,000-pound diesel locomotive slowly rumbled north onto the main line toward Middlebury.
This Year’s New Hampshire Ice Castles Will Have a New 21+ Ice Bar
It's hard to believe that the Ice Castles have been gracing us with their presence here in New Hampshire for 10 years. If you have never experienced this Winter Wonderland in North Woodstock, New Hampshire, it is truly a feast for the eyes. They have slides, caverns, tunnels, crawl spaces, and sculptures all made entirely from ice and snow. Did you know their team of ice artisans grow, harvest, and place each icicle by hand? That is some serious manual labor.
manchesterinklink.com
Weekend protest at Massabesic traffic circle highlights anti-animal trapping billboard
MANCHESTER, NH — In Defense of Animals and New Hampshire Citizens Against Recreational Trapping joined in the midst of New Hampshire’s trapping season to support a statewide recreational trapping ban, and express solidarity with the thousands of animals that suffer and die in traps. Residents honked to show...
mynbc5.com
Plant thought extinct in Vermont since 1908 rediscovered on Mt. Mansfield
UNDERHILL, Vt. — For the second time this year, a plant thought to be extinct in Vermont has been rediscovered by a keen observer. Last month, a summit steward with the Adirondack Mountain Club discovered three clumps of purple crowberry, am alpine shrub that has not been documented in Vermont since 1908.
Flip of a Seat in Almost Equally Divided House: Recount Day 1
CONCORD – Recounts began for an almost equally divided legislature in New Hampshire on Monday and in one case, an election flipped from a Republican to a Democrat in Manchester’s Ward 6 based on a single vote. That takes the New Hampshire House divided at 202-198 in favor...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire companies help launch return mission to moon
HUDSON, N.H. — With the launch of the Artemis 1 mission early Wednesday morning, NASA took the first steps to return to the moon, and some New Hampshire companies are playing key roles in the effort. It has been more than 50 years since the first Americans landed on...
WMUR.com
Help New Hampshire families through 2022 Spirit of Giving Food Drive
Grocery shoppers on the weekend of Dec. 9-11 will be able to donate to help feed your friends and neighbors in need at the Spirit of Giving display at any Hannaford, Shaw's or Walmart store in New Hampshire. You can also donate money to the New Hampshire Food Bank. For...
nhbr.com
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
The H.L. Turner Group Inc., Concord, was a subconsultant on the Breakwater North Harbor project in Lynn, Mass., providing flood mitigation and floodproofing recommendations, design details, and technical and product/material specs for the site and two buildings to meet FEMA and Mass Building Code flood requirements. Metro Walls, a Manchester-based...
Has This Serial Killer Been Identified?
(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) Was there a serial killer in the Connecticut River Valley area? All signs point to “yes”. During the middle of the 1980s, at least six women were found dead along the border of New Hampshire and Vermont. Just to give you an example of this possible serial killer’s brutality, it is theorized that he stabbed a woman named Jane Boroski twenty-seven times. Jane was pregnant at the time of her attack (she also was able to survive that attack by nothing short of a miracle).
WCVB
New data shows Massachusetts towns where deer strikes are most common
BOSTON — Deer crashes in Massachusetts are increasing, and a new report shows where they are the most common. Last year, deer crashes between the months of October and December jumped to 1,656 – the highest number on record since 2002, according to a AAA. The top Massachusetts...
Winter weather leads to 35+ crashes in New Hampshire
THORNTON, N.H. - The first widespread winter weather event of the season made a mess of some roads in New Hampshire Wednesday morning.New Hampshire State Police said they responded to more than 35 calls for crashes and cars off the road between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m.One photo the agency shared showed a tractor-trailer off the highway in Woodstock. No injuries were reported."If you come across a roadside emergency, please #slowdown and #moveover to provide those responding to the crash with room to work safely," police said.In Thornton, fire rescue crews urged drivers to be careful after a Harpoon truck slid off I-93 North and turned over on its side. No one was injured in the crash.
I Finally Met The Spectacular Maine Woman Behind All The Phone Calls
I finally was able to meet someone very special to me. I started here at 92 Moose a year ago. We often get so many wonderful callers who chat with us, answer contest questions and more but there are always a few, "repeat callers". There is one in particular that...
Wow: This Christmas Light Law Will Get You A Fine In This New England State
Thanksgiving is next Thursday and fanatics of the holiday season are already contemplating when to hang their Christmas lights. Is it me, or does it seem to get earlier and earlier when folks get their tree and/or hang their lights?. If nothing else, the 1989 movie "Christmas Vacation" will inspire...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire House Democrats elect new leader
CONCORD, N.H. — There will be a new generation of leadership for New Hampshire House Democrats in Concord this session. State Rep. Matt Wilhelm, D-Manchester, was elected House Democratic Leader on Thursday, defeating former Speaker Steve Shurtleff. "I think it's very clear that Democrats are going to be taken...
Comments / 2