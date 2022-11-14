ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

invisiblepeople.tv

Armed Men Patrol Authorized Homeless Encampment in Montana

Does it Really Take 7 Men with Guns and Tactical Gear to Measure a Tent?. Over the summer, an authorized campsite in Missoula, MT, was regularly patrolled by groups of men from Rogers International, a private security firm contracted with the city. The primary function of this patrol is to...
Injured hang glider rescued on Mount Sentinel

The following is a press release from the City of Missoula Fire Department:. MISSOULA, Mont. - At approximately 13:08 P.M. Missoula Fire Department (MFD) was dispatched to Mount Sentinel for a hang-gliding accident. A Life Flight helicopter was dispatched as well. Using a UTV MFD was able to take equipment and personnel up the access road to rendezvous with the Life Flight crew and access the lone patient. Crews were able to stabilize and treat the patient on scene then move the patient to the helicopter for transport. One Patient was transported to St. Patrick’s hospital via Life Flight Helicopter.
Missoula Grocery Store Needs Your Help Finding Their Carts

Orange Street Food Farm needs your help, Missoula. It seems to be missing some shopping carts and they need them back. With the Thanksgiving shopping rush getting ready to happen, they are going to need all of their carts. This is where you come in Missoula: keep your eyes peeled for the bright orange carts. If you can help them get some back you will get a chance at a reward.
Structure Fire on Ernest Avenue in Missoula

KGVO News spoke to Missoula City Fire Department Battalion Chief Brad Kidd about Tuesday afternoon’s fire on Earnest Avenue. “At about 12:30 p.m. a structure fire was reported with smoke and flames showing,” began Battalion Chief Kidd. “The Missoula Police Department got on the scene first and they confirmed that the evacuation had taken place and then evacuated the neighbors. 311 with (Missoula Rural Fire) arrived first and confirmed that it was a working structure fire and our engine 131 came in behind them. Between the two of them, they had pulled attack lines, made entry, and got a pretty quick knockdown on the fire.”
Montana Special Olympics Are Staying Busy This Winter

The Montana Special Olympics are staying busy this winter season with events planned through the end of this year and the beginning of next year. I have had the honor of being a part of Special Olympics events in the past and I continue to look forward to helping out these amazing athletes whenever I can. They have a some events planned in the upcoming months.
Woman Gets Caught With Meth in Missoula, Resists Arrest

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 13, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to a business in the 2900 block of Brooks Street for a reported theft that had just occurred. When an officer arrived, they were informed that a male was in the Loss Prevention Office. The officer...
Earthquake rattles Western Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a 3.7 magnitude earthquake occurred at 6:47 a.m. four kilometers northeast of Ravalli, Montana. Viewers in the Charlo area have reported that they felt shaking for about a minute. NBC Montana will update this story as more information becomes available.
Amazing Places to Eat in Missoula That Aren’t Downtown

OK, we've established that visiting Missoula is on the bucket list for people from the west coast. Seems simple enough, pack up and hit Interstate 90. Once you see the signs for the Missoula offramps, hit the Orange Street exit and see where your palate takes you. You're going to want some real food after subsisting on gas station gutbombs for a few hundred miles.
3D Weather: Closer look at wind chill

Temperatures will plummet and winds will whip in coming days. Wind chill values are going to be important to keep in mind through the weekend. What is wind chill, and what can we expect? Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs breaks it down in the video above. Wind chill is temperature related; however,...
‘Unusual’ 3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes western Montana awake, geologists say

A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook western Montana north of Missoula on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 16, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 7.4-mile deep quake hit in Ravalli at 6:47 a.m., according to the USGS. About 36 miles south, people near Missoula reported feeling the tremor to the agency. Others in Kalispell and Whitefish also felt it.
