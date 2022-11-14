Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Non-Country Songs That Highlight Oklahoma's Modern Music SceneAimée GramblinTulsa, OK
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersBroken Arrow, OK
Oklahoma witness says glowing sphere UFO crossed over I-44Roger MarshCatoosa, OK
Related
News On 6
Tulsa Mayor Announces $15K Signing Bonus For New Police Officers As Recruiting Drops
Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum announced several new initiatives to help improve recruiting within the Tulsa Police Department during his State of the City address on Tuesday. His biggest announcement was a $15,000 sign-on bonus for Tulsa Police Academy Graduates. The city needs about 950 officers and only has about 815 as of November 15. Mayor Bynum says the department continues to lose more each month including about four to five a month to retirement.
News On 6
Good Life List: Spreading Kindness 1 Heart At A Time
TULSA, Okla. - It's time for the "Good Life List" with Mia Fleming. Mia is focusing on gratitude all month long but this past Sunday was "World Kindness Day" so this week she's also "daring" to spread some kindness!
News On 6
Cooking Corner: Pineapple Glazed Ham
TULSA, Okla. - With Thanksgiving and Christmas just around the corner, we're taking a look at a classic holiday meal. On Tuesday, our friend AC Marshall from Marshall's family catering joined the 5 p.m. newscast in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen and shared how to make pineapple glazed ham.
bartlesvilleradio.com
City Church Grocery Giveaway on November 15
It is time once again for the monthly grocery giveaway by City Church of Bartlesville. The giveway will be on Tuesday, November 15 from 5:30 t0 6:30 pm. Locations are the City Church main campus at 4222 Rice Creek Road in Bartlesville and Tri County Tech Business Development Center at 1225 Virginia Short Street in Pawhuska.
KTUL
Grand Mental Health Addiction Recovery Center holds job fair
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Grand Mental Health Addiction Recovery Center is holding a job fair this week in an effort to fill about 50 open positions. The center is looking to hire all kinds of staff, from entry-level housekeeping or maintenance professionals to licensed counselors. The job fair...
News On 6
Fire Partially Destroys Hangar At Tulsa Riverside Airport
Crews were able to put out a fire in a hangar at Tulsa Riverside Airport around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. The hangar was privately owned and their was no aircraft inside at the time of the fire, Tulsa Airport Authority said. Firefighters are investigating what caused the fire. This is a...
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 25 Best Things to do in Oklahoma
Often overlooked by tourists, Oklahoma is a captivating mix of Western history, Native American culture, natural landscapes, and Southern charm. Known for its expansive plains, wildlife watching, and iconic Route 66 landmarks, this landlocked state is perfect for a road trip!. Oklahoma is dotted with small-town gems, but big city...
News On 6
3 People Safe After Fire At Tulsa Home
Tulsa firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire that broke out on Thursday morning. Officials say the blaze broke out at a home near West 46th Street North and North Boulder Avenue at around 6:10. According to officials, the fire started in the back bedroom of the...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love to eat burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
News On 6
Broken Arrow Kids Receive Free Running Shoes Ahead Of The Williams Route 66 Marathon
Some kids who are going to run in this weekend's Williams Route 66 Marathon 5K have some new shoes on their feet on Thursday morning. The kids have been training with coaches for the marathon 5K at Leisure Park Elementary in Broken Arrow. Event organizers handed out new running shoes...
News On 6
Bixby Mayor Shares Vision For The Growing City's Future
The city of Bixby is booming and has added more than a thousand jobs in the past two years. Mayor Brian Guthrie talked about what the city accomplished this year and what the next few big projects will look like in his State of the City address. Guthrie said he...
‘Tulsa King’: The Mayo Hotel Is a Real Place in Oklahoma
In the 'Tulsa King' premiere, Dwight Manfredi stays at the Mayo Hotel, the best hotel in Tulsa. In turns out, this is a real place viewers can visit.
News On 6
'Support Local': Businesses Open Holiday Pop-Up At Mother Road Market
Looking for somewhere new to start your holiday shopping? Two Tulsa businesses are teaming up to create a “one stop holiday gift shop.”. Mary Beth Babcock owns Buck Atoms Gift Shop on Route 66. She, along with the owner of Ida Red General Store, have opened a pop-up shop at Mother Road Market, so shoppers wanting to support local businesses have a new place to go this year.
News On 6
Owasso Food Bank Collecting Donations To Help Families With Holiday Meals
Owasso Community Resources are working to make sure that no one goes hungry this holiday season and all year long. Owasso Community Resources is continually collecting and distributing food out to families in need, and it's also doing a drive ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Randy Cowling, executive director for...
News On 6
Tulsa Woman Making Blankets For City's Homeless
With the temperatures dropping, a group of Tulsa women is trying to do something good for the homeless. 700 people experiencing homelessness die each year from hypothermia in the United States. The Women's Group at University Village Retirement Community is making blankets to help people stay warm. Robyn Fletcher at...
Humane Society of Tulsa providing free pet food, vaccines to community
TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society is providing free pet vaccines and pet food to the Tulsa community on Saturday and Sunday. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, the Humane Society will give away free food and treats to pet owners at their adoption center located at East 60th Street and South Sheridan Road in south Tulsa, and provide a free drive-thru vaccine clinic for dogs.
8 to be inducted into Oklahoma Hall of Fame
The Oklahoma Hall of Fame is welcoming eight inductees on Thursday, November 17.
Fatal collision on US-75 under investigation
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is investigating a fatal collision on Highway US-75 near Bartlesville on Monday evening. At around 6 p.m., Courtney Bowerman of Owasso, 27, was driving southbound when a pedestrian crossed the road in front of her car and was struck. OHP said the...
News On 6
City Of Glenpool Holds Public Meetings About 151st Street Corridor
The City of Glenpool is asking residents for ideas to improve safety at the 151st Street Corridor. City leaders are looking at that stretch of Highway 67 from 26th west avenue to Memorial Drive. Residents shared information about safety issues, slow-downs, and future developments so the city can plan for growth.
News On 6
Southwest Winds Return Before A Strong Arctic Front Arrives
If you’re into podcasts or in a rush, check out my daily weather update. Search for NewsOn6 and ‘Weather Out The Door’ on most podcast providers, including Spotify, Stitcher and Tune-In, or Click Here to listen on Apple Podcasts. More chilly weather is expected to arrive in...
Comments / 0