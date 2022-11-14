ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seattlemet.com

The Ancient Spirit That Settled in Small-Town Washington

The golden god first appeared in suburban Washington in 1977. Let’s put aside for the moment whether Ramtha is best described as a god, or the God—or a ghost, or an alien, or a total fiction. According to legend, he appeared to 30-year-old JZ Knight in her Lakewood kitchen as an apparition of golden glitter in a haze of blue aura. He stood seven feet tall, clad in a robe of purple and white and pure light, in the same room her two young boys had left crusty cereal bowls and the remains of peanut butter toast.
YELM, WA
Chronicle

Protestors Voice Opposition Over Proposed Airport Site

People who oppose a new airport in Pierce County rallied in McKenna on Saturday, Nov. 12 to display signs in opposition of the measure. There are two locations in Pierce County and one in Thurston County that were recently recommended by the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission as being feasible “greenfields” for a new commercial airport, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
horseandrider.com

Strangles Confirmed in Washington Horse

The state vet office confirmed that a horse in King County, Washington, is positive for strangles. The horse lives in a small stable facility. The facility owner is working with a private veterinarian on a biosecurity/mitigation plan for the property. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that...
KING COUNTY, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

12 Arrested as Part of 'Net Nanny' Operation in Western Washington

CHEHALIS, WA - Twelve people were taken into custody over the weekend in Lewis County, Washington as part of a multi-agency 'Net Nanny' operation to catch those allegedly involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children. The multi-day operation reportedly involved the Washington State Patrol (WSP), local Lewis County...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
knkx.org

'Tough on crime' backlash didn't happen in King County elections

Since the pandemic, violent crime has spiked in Seattle to levels not seen since the '90s, by some analyses. Last year, voters elected a Republican for city attorney who promised to crack down on small crimes and misdemeanors. So the question this election cycle was whether that would continue —...
KING COUNTY, WA
freightwaves.com

Recovery mission continues for cargo airplane — 70 years later

FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Sutton Transport, an LTL leader in the Midwest for more than 40 years. Sutton Transport proudly services Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin. Request a quote here. This story originally appeared at Flyingmag.com. By Kimberly Johnson. On the afternoon of Nov. 22, 1952, and while sitting...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Taxpayers on hook for $1.3B in forgiven Seattle business PPP loans

SEATTLE, Wash. — During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic many people lost their businesses, while others leaned on the government for hundreds of billions in cash to stay afloat as the economy was shut down. Two and a half year later, we’ve learned that more than 600 businesses...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

WM invests $56 million on new recycling technology in WA

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — WM — formerly known as Waste Management — is investing $56 million to advance recycling technology at three materials recovery facilities across Washington state, the company announced on Tuesday. The money will be split between three facilities in Woodinville, Tacoma and Spokane. Of that...
WOODINVILLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Farmlands cannot be moved

There are people who appreciate the wild, forested greenness of Washington State and there are those who see land as a resource to be exploited. There are those who work and live in harmony with nature and all that she offers, and there are those who fail to realize the richness that comes without dollars.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Tumwater picks contractor to build new park in The Preserve

Tumwater city council authorized Mayor Debbie Sullivan to sign a contract with Tapani Inc. for the construction of The Preserve Park during a meeting held yesterday, November 15. Preserve Park will be located on Aster Street and 91st Street on the south side of Olympia Regional Airport. City Administrator John...
TUMWATER, WA
q13fox.com

State exploring new airport, locals line up to fight it

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Puget Sound is growing, and if projections hold local airports won’t meet demand for passengers or cargo for the region. The state legislature created the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission (CACC) to combat the problem. The group – made up of various interest groups, and locals – have been tapped to determine what options are on the table moving forward.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
seattlemet.com

The Fighting Forts of Puget Sound

If you were to invade Seattle, how would you do it? Until airplanes were a thing, enemies would have sailed right through the Strait of Juan de Fuca and then headed through Puget Sound. That's why military installations were erected there, today transformed into three historical parks that serve as scenic playgrounds steeped in history, nature, and arts, plus a dose of spookiness.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy