FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Non-Country Songs That Highlight Oklahoma's Modern Music SceneAimée GramblinTulsa, OK
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersBroken Arrow, OK
Oklahoma witness says glowing sphere UFO crossed over I-44Roger MarshCatoosa, OK
ODOT: More Construction Coming To US-169 Between Owasso, Collinsville
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation wants to clear up some confusion about construction on US-169 between Owasso and Collinsville. A contractor is working on a pavement rehabilitation project in the northbound lanes from 106th street north to 146th street north. It is the same project that ODOT completed a few years ago on the southbound lanes of US-169.
2022 Route 66 Marathon: Maps, road closures and special events
The 2022 Route 66 Marathon kicks off Saturday in Tulsa, but preparation for the race is underway early.
Oklahoma school to start implementing clear backpack policy
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma school will soon start implementing a clear backpack policy to improve safety measures. McLain High School in Tulsa will require students to use clear backpacks starting Nov. 21. The school also will only allow non-transparent bags – such as lunchboxes, pencil bags and purses – to be 6 inches by 9 inches.
ODOT and Turnpike Authority $64 million project to add new access to Will Rogers Turnpike
CLAREMORE, Okla. — The Oklahoma Transportation Committee gave the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) the green light to proceed with a $64 million dollar joint project with the Turnpike Authority to build another access point on the Will Rogers Turnpike at Flint Road. The new interchange will be built...
Fire Partially Destroys Hangar At Tulsa Riverside Airport
Crews were able to put out a fire in a hangar at Tulsa Riverside Airport around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. The hangar was privately owned and their was no aircraft inside at the time of the fire, Tulsa Airport Authority said. Firefighters are investigating what caused the fire. This is a...
Mayor Bynum lays out Tulsa's plans for homelessness, mental health
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum gave his State of the City speech on Tuesday, laying out the city's plans to address mental health, homelessness and public safety.
Claremore woman says highway project left her fish dead, home cold and property a mess
CLAREMORE, Okla. — A woman who lives along the route for a planned highway realignment says the construction has forever damaged her property. FOX23 reported Tuesday the Oklahoma Department of Transportation would be rerouting Oklahoma State Highway 20 south of Claremore, where it will meet up with the Will Rogers Turnpike at a new interchange.
Gilcrease Expressway tolling concerns west Tulsa residents
The Gilcrease Expressway is set to open up Monday, weather permitting, but it already has some residents in west Tulsa up in arms.
Contractor cuts road prior to obtaining necessary permit, Commissioners upset: “we worked so hard to build nice roads out there”
A local construction company drew the ire of Board of County Commissioners Chair Newt Stephens on the morning of Monday, November 7th for requesting a permit for a project he had already started. Schrum Excavating Company, Inc. requested a utility permit to lay a water line under South 176th West...
3 People Safe After Fire At Tulsa Home
Tulsa firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire that broke out on Thursday morning. Officials say the blaze broke out at a home near West 46th Street North and North Boulder Avenue at around 6:10. According to officials, the fire started in the back bedroom of the...
TPD: fight ends with 2 people hospitalized in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Police said a fight at a local Walmart ended with two people hospitalized in south Tulsa. Reports of a stabbing at the Walmart near 71st and Memorial around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Tulsa Police at the scene told FOX23 that when officers arrived, they discovered that two people got into an argument.
Tulsa to get tiny home community for former homeless population
Tulsa will soon have its first permanent housing community for people that previously experienced homelessness called City Lights Village.
Therapy Thoughts: Holiday Stress & Uncomfortable Family Conversations
TULSA, Okla. - We all have that one family member who likes to ask probing questions during the holidays. This afternoon Doctor Brenda Lloyd Jones from the University of Oklahoma is here with her expert advice on how to hand stressful or maybe just uncomfortable holiday situations.
City of Tulsa announces closures on South Peoria Avenue, South 57th West Avenue
TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa announced two projects that affect traffic will begin on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. From Monday evening through early Tuesday morning, a fire hydrant is scheduled to be replaced at 4835 S. Peoria Ave, near East Skelly Drive and South Peoria Avenue. Lane...
'Support Local': Businesses Open Holiday Pop-Up At Mother Road Market
Looking for somewhere new to start your holiday shopping? Two Tulsa businesses are teaming up to create a “one stop holiday gift shop.”. Mary Beth Babcock owns Buck Atoms Gift Shop on Route 66. She, along with the owner of Ida Red General Store, have opened a pop-up shop at Mother Road Market, so shoppers wanting to support local businesses have a new place to go this year.
Effort Underway To Digitize Old Records In Creek County
Some Creek County leaders are looking to preserve historic records in the county with some dating back to the 1950s. There is now an effort to digitize them, so they don't deteriorate. Creek County Clerk Jennifer Mortazavi says the first phase of the project will cost a little more than...
City Church Grocery Giveaway on November 15
It is time once again for the monthly grocery giveaway by City Church of Bartlesville. The giveway will be on Tuesday, November 15 from 5:30 t0 6:30 pm. Locations are the City Church main campus at 4222 Rice Creek Road in Bartlesville and Tri County Tech Business Development Center at 1225 Virginia Short Street in Pawhuska.
Portion of Highway 75 in Tulsa County dedicated to Oklahoma Highway Patrol captain
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A portion of US Highway 75 in Tulsa County was dedicated Tuesday afternoon to former Oklahoma Highway Patrol Captain Larry Jackson. Jackson was from Collinsville and was killed in a plane crash in 2008. He flew for OHP for nearly 20 years. The plane crashed...
Humane Society of Tulsa providing free pet food, vaccines to community
TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society is providing free pet vaccines and pet food to the Tulsa community on Saturday and Sunday. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, the Humane Society will give away free food and treats to pet owners at their adoption center located at East 60th Street and South Sheridan Road in south Tulsa, and provide a free drive-thru vaccine clinic for dogs.
Police arrest man after car chase on Highway 51 in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man was arrested after fleeing officers at over 100 mph Wednesday, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Officers say they were responding to a domestic call near 55th and Mingo. Before arriving, officers confirmed the suspect, John Merchant, had an active felony warrant and he was going to be arrested for stalking the caller.
