Winifred J Ross obituary 1926~2022
Winifred J Ross, 96, of Chambersburg, PA, daughter of the late Charles A. and Ruth G. Fahnestock Ross. Born October 19, 1926 at her present residence, she graduated in 1944 from Chambersburg High School. Winifred held a Teacher’s Certificate and a Bachelor of Music Degree in Piano Performance from the...
Larry L Provard obituary 1936~2022
Mr. Larry L Provard, 86, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Meritus Medical Center, Hagerstown, MD. Born July 24, 1936 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Wrennis and Anna (Heffner) Provard. Larry graduated from Waynesboro Senior High School and later attended Lebanon Valley...
Debra J “Debbie” Helman 1953~2022
Debra J “Debbie” Helman, 69, of Shippensburg, passed away the evening of Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at the ProMedica Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation, Chambersburg. She was born on April 22, 1953 in Chambersburg, a daughter of the late Lester G. and Janet M. (Wilson) Helman. Debbie was a...
Larry Franklin Hartman 1942~2022
Larry Franklin Hartman, age 80, of Shippensburg, passed away Monday, November 14, 2022 at Green Ridge Village in Newville, PA. Larry is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marion E. (Ryan) Hartman and two daughters, Kristin Byers and her husband Sam of Newburg, PA and Nancy E. Hartman of Newburg, PA.
Joy M Grunden obituary 1946~2022
Mrs. Joy M Grunden (Spurling), 76, of Greencastle, PA, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Meritus Medical Center, Hagerstown, MD. Born May 21, 1946, in Salem, MA, she was the daughter of the late Robert Spurling and Lillian (Bennichek) Thuotte. She graduated from Pennsville Memorial High School, Pennsville, New...
Richard D Boyer obituary 1920~2022
Mr. Richard D Boyer, 102, a resident of Providence Place, Chambersburg and formerly of South Mountain, PA, passed away Monday morning, November 14, 2022, at the assisted living center. Born May 6, 1920 in York, PA, he was the son of Chester M. and Pauline Grace (Sheffer) Boyer. He spent...
Richard Edward Lee obituary 1960~2022
Richard Edward Lee, 62, of Chambersburg, lost his battle with cancer on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Born July 11, 1960, in Washington, DC, he was the husband of 23 years to Sandra Lee. Richard is remembered as being a great husband, father, grandfather and was a very humble and hard-working...
Norman R Eline Sr. obituary 1943~2022
Norman R Eline Sr., age 79 of Aspers, passed away November 11, 2022 at home. He was born July 19, 1943 in Green Springs, PA to the late Howard J. and Sarah R. (Renoll) Eline. Norman was a self-employed roofer, collected tractors and loved his puppies, CoCo and Bear. He...
Military service: Franklin County’s tradition
Franklin County has a long history of military service, a tradition that goes back to its founding 230 years ago. Even before it became a county, Chambersburg’s early settlers marched off to war, determined to help their adopted country win its independence. That long history of sending its sons...
Kathy J Smith-Mellott obituary 1971~2022
Mrs. Kathy J Smith-Mellott (Richardson), 51, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022 in her home, following a year long battle with cancer. Born October 21, 1971 in Fairfield, PA, she was the daughter of Mary Jo (Sites) Richardson and the late Robert Richardson, Sr. Kathy graduated from...
John A Eckrich Jr. obituary 1925~2022
John A Eckrich Jr., age 96 of Shippensburg passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022 at the Green Ridge Village, Newville, PA. He was born December 25, 1925 in Progress, PA to the late John A. Eckrich, Sr. and Iva Maude Mildred (Schwab) Eckrich. John was a WWII Veteran of the...
Tina M Elicker obituary 1947~2022
Tina M Elicker, 65 of Fairfield, PA peacefully passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at her home surrounded by her beloved family. Born January 21, 1957 in Gettysburg, PA, she was the daughter of Lottie D. Pecher of Fairfield and the late Joseph A. Pecher. Tina was predeceased by...
Francis G Weyer obituary 1949~2022
Francis G Weyer, 72, of Chambersburg, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Promedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation. Born November 28, 1949 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Francis M. Weyer and Genevieve (Tenley) Weyer. Francis worked as a general laborer at various firms in the...
Clyde E Rotz Jr. obituary 1931~2022
Clyde E Rotz Jr., age 90, of Chambersburg, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born Monday, December 21, 1931 in Shippensburg, the son of the late Clyde E. Rotz Sr. and Martha B. (Warren) Rotz. Clyde was formerly employed as...
Charles J Greiner obituary 1922~2022
On November 10, 2022, Charles J Greiner, 100, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania was called home to the Lord surrounded by his family. He was born on September 5, 1922, in Fords, New Jersey to Charles and Agnes (Lauritzen) Greiner. He served in the United States Army and was a member of...
Patricia A Engel obituary 1933~2022
Patricia A Engel, 89, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at her home. Born February 18, 1933 in Trenton, NJ, she was a daughter of the late Paul E. McCormick and Mabel Mains. Patricia was employed at Gates Rubber Company in Chambersburg as Office Manager until...
PennDOT District 8: 2022 Construction Season wrapped up
PennDOT Engineering District 8 wrapped up a successful construction season with 122 active projects, 54 of which were completed this year. The district covers Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties. Work in 2022 included replacing or repairing 26 bridges and paving 153 miles of roadway. Sixty-eight...
Law enforcement careers: Teens can ‘join’ PSP next month
Local high school teens interested in a career in law enforcement can take advantage expanded opportunities to learn more about that field in January. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Bureau of Training and Education are currently taking applications for a 14-week program for teens between the ages of 15 and 18.
Nancy Ann Furry obituary 1958~2022
Nancy Ann Furry, 64, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the morning of Thursday, November 10, 2022, surrounded by her family. She passed away peacefully at her home, where she wanted to spend the final weeks of her life, to face the end of her life in a very dignified and graceful manner.
Toby Lee Coy obituary 1968~2022
Toby Lee Coy, age 54 of Chambersburg, passed away unexpectedly on November 7, 2022 at home. He was born January 25, 1968 to Patsy (Hock) Kalb and the late Donald L. Coy. Toby was a branch chief at Letterkenny Army Depot, a member of the American Legion, MOOSE and VFW, he was past president and coached Little League baseball, coached midget football and did a lot for the youth.
