KOMO News
Homicide investigation underway in Washington County; 2 victims and suspect all dead
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — Deputies are investigating a double homicide in Washington County. The suspected shooter is also deceased. On Wednesday at about 9:30 p.m., deputies were called to a home in the 23800 block of Scholls Ferry Road, which is at the intersection of Scholls Ferry and Scholls-Sherwood Road.
KATU.com
Deputies capture wanted suspect at the center of days-long manhunt in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Deputies say they arrested a wanted man who was considered armed and dangerous after several days of searching for him in the Rainier, Oregon area. The Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday that Kevin J. Reynolds was taken into custody Thursday afternoon in the town of Westport.
Search suspended for 'armed, dangerous' felon near Rainier
Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley said the suspect was not located in the area.A manhunt for "a wanted felon" was suspended after about seven hours in an area west of Rainier, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said late Tuesday, Nov. 15. The suspect, Kevin Reynolds, was believed to be in the area of Heath Road and Old Rainier Road, the Sheriff's Office posted on their official Facebook page around 4 p.m. Just after 11 p.m., Sheriff Brian Pixley said in a statement they completed a search of buildings, homes and property in the area and "have no reason to believe...
The Portland Mercury
Portlander Shot By Security Guard With Alleged White Nationalist Ties Calls on DA to Convict
It's been four months since Kolby Ross was shot in the gut and leg by a security guard in downtown Portland while walking past a club doorway. While his wounds are slowly healing, Ross' pursuit for justice following the shooting—which killed a 19-year-old acquaintance named Lauren Abbott Jr.—is far from over.
Man attacked DoorDash driver with lit blowtorch, prosecutors say
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon man was sentenced to spend more than six years in jail after prosecutors said he tried to steal a car using a lit blowtorch. Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said in a news release that Michael Scott Walton was sentenced to 80 months in prison for attempted robbery and attempted assault.
kptv.com
Vancouver man arrested after fleeing traffic stop, says he ‘panicked’ when he saw police lights
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Tuesday evening after he fled a traffic stop at high speeds, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said Ashveer Sandhu, 18, performed a U-turn on Northeast 119th Street near BiZi Farms, then spun the tires on his Cadillac ATS-V right in front of a patrol vehicle. Sandhu was then seen driving over 90 mph in a 35 mph zone, southbound on Northeast 87th Avenue.
KATU.com
Vancouver police make arrest in deadly drive-by shooting
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police have arrested a 24-year-old in the death of a man. Police were called to the 6500 block of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard on Sunday, Nov. 6. There they found a vehicle with a bullet hole in the window and a 26-year-old man inside with a gunshot wound.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
12 Arrested as Part of 'Net Nanny' Operation in Western Washington
CHEHALIS, WA - Twelve people were taken into custody over the weekend in Lewis County, Washington as part of a multi-agency 'Net Nanny' operation to catch those allegedly involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children. The multi-day operation reportedly involved the Washington State Patrol (WSP), local Lewis County...
Drive-by shooting wounds Jefferson HS student
A drive-by shooting wounded a Jefferson High School student Monday afternoon in North Portland, police said.
Andy Ngo phone dispute ends in not guilty verdict for self-styled ‘citizen journalist’ John Hacker
A Multnomah County Circuit judge on Tuesday ruled that left-wing “citizen journalist” John Hacker was not guilty of third-degree robbery in a May 2019 altercation with right-wing author Andy Ngo. The dispute took place in a Northeast Portland gym where both men were members, and Ngo accused Hacker,...
Chronicle
Updated: One Suspect Dead in Shootout With Police After Chase From Lewis County
One suspect is dead and another was injured following a shootout in South Thurston County Monday that came after a pursuit that originated in Lewis County, according to a spokesperson from the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office. The suspects reportedly fled into Washington after an earlier incident in Oregon. Napavine...
KATU.com
Have you seen this person? West Linn Police looking for ID theft subject
PORTLAND, Ore. — West Linn Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying this person. The subject has been taking identities and presenting forged military IDs at banks around the Portland-Metro area. Police say they have obtained thousands of dollars. If you have any information about...
KATU.com
Police identify man shot by officers in Southeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police have identified the man they say lit a car on fire and ran from officers last week before police shot him. It happened along 82nd Avenue at Southeast Harrison Street last Monday. Police said 33-year-old Antoine Young was released from the hospital Sunday. They...
KATU.com
Coffee Creek Correctional Facility announces death of inmate from Coos County
WILSONVILLE, Ore. — The Oregon Departments of Corrections (DOC) has announced the death of an adult in custody, 39-year-old Alishae Dawne Kohl. Kohl entered DOC custody on September 18, 2018 from Coos County with an earliest release date of October 9, 2023. According to the DOC, Kohl was incarcerated...
oregontoday.net
Oregon Dump Truck & Concrete Company Owner Pleads Guilty, Nov. 16
U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – PORTLAND, Ore.—The former owner and general manager of dump truck hauling and concrete companies based in Damascus, Oregon pleaded guilty today to willfully failing to pay employment taxes despite withholding them from employee paychecks. Rebekah Joy Williams, 44, a resident of Damascus, pleaded guilty to one count of failing to pay over employment taxes. According to court documents, until the third and fourth quarters of 2017, Williams owned and operated Anbasa Transport LLC and Kelaye Conrete LLC, commercial dump truck hauling and concrete companies registered in Oregon that formerly operated in both Oregon and Washington State. As the sole owner and general manager of both companies, Williams was responsible for collecting, accounting for, and paying federal income, Medicare, and Social Security taxes (also known as FICA taxes) on behalf of her employees. Over at least a three-year period, from 2015-2017, Williams withheld these taxes from her employees’ paychecks and provided them with paystubs reflecting the withholdings. Despite doing so, IRS records showed that Williams made no payroll tax payments on behalf of either company from the third quarter of 2015 through the fourth quarter of 2017. In total, Williams failed to pay approximately $112,257 in employment taxes to the IRS. On October 19, 2021, a federal grand jury in Portland returned a 19-count indictment charging Williams with willfully failing to collect or pay over employment taxes. Williams faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine or twice her gross gains resulting from the offense, and three years of supervised release. She will be sentenced on February 14, 2023, by U.S. District Court Judge Karin J. Immergut. As part of her plea agreement, Williams has agreed to pay $725,492 in restitution to the IRS. This case was investigated by IRS-Criminal Investigation. It was prosecuted by Claire M. Fay, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.
Body found believed to be 21-year-old Miles Stanton: Officials
Officials recovered a body in Marion County that they believe is Miles Stanton, a 21-year-old man who was reported missing in October after moving to Tualatin.
KATU.com
Police arrest driver who crashed into school bus Monday afternoon in Gresham
PORTLAND, Ore. — New details on the crash yesterday in Gresham involving a school bus. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Driver evading police crashes into school bus in Gresham. Portland Police say they attempted a traffic stop on the truck that hit the bus just a minute before. Police say the...
Ex-boyfriend gets 20-year prison sentence for killing Parkrose High grad: ‘My baby isn’t ever coming back’
In an intense and emotional hearing Tuesday, the 21-year-old ex-boyfriend of Shai’India Harris was sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting and killing Harris in Southeast Portland in 2020. Kceon Colbert pleaded guilty earlier to first-degree manslaughter and unlawful use of a weapon nearly two years after Colbert...
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Nov. 17 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
Man dies in fire at Rodeway Inn in NE Portland
One person is dead following an early Tuesday morning fire at the Rodeway Inn in Northeast Portland, according to fire officials.
