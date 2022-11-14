Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to get a steak in Brewer & Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
A Tasty Way You Can Help Provide Heating Oil for VeteransThe Maine WriterMaine State
Where to get an Italian sandwich in Old Town, Brewer, & Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Things to Do This Weekend in Maine 11/12 and 11/13The Maine WriterMaine State
Veterans Day Events 2022The Maine WriterMaine State
wabi.tv
All Souls Congregational Church in Bangor holding annual bazaar
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A local holiday celebration that dates back more than 80 years returns in full force Saturday. All Souls Congregational Church in Bangor is decking the halls for its Annual Bazaar. It features food, fundraising, and fellowship. Organizers have been preparing for months, and there’s certainly no...
wabi.tv
RCV tabulation delayed after corrupt memory sticks
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The ranked choice voting tabulation to decide the winner in Maine’s second congressional district has been postponed to Wednesday. Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced a little after 6 p.m. that the two memory sticks which had recorded more than 17,000 ballots from Bangor, Hampden and Anson were corrupt.
wabi.tv
‘Ladies Night’ is back at the Blue Sky Lounge
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Well it was supposed to be for one night only...but due to popular demand, Barnaby’s is here to stay. At least on Wednesdays. If you missed it - ‘Blue Sky Lounge’ is now located in the space that once was Barnaby’s on Odlin Road in Bangor.
nationalfisherman.com
A death in the family
On the Nov. 1, 2022, a unique fishing vessel, the Irene Alton sank in 160 feet of water off the coast of Maine. In 1976, Bernard Raynes launched the Irene and Alton – named for his parents – in Owls Head, Maine. Raynes, who came from 11 generations of fishermen from Maine and Nova Scotia, had built the 58-foot wooden eastern rig at a time when everyone else was building steel stern trawlers.
wabi.tv
“Free the Z” kicks off with 600+ turkey donations
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - “Cold turkey” took on a literal meaning Tuesday outside the Brewer Hannaford. The annual “Free the Z” promotion between Z107.3 and Penquis kicked off Tuesday. Station DJ Kid will be camping out until they meet their goal of 2,022 turkeys. By the...
wabi.tv
5K to benefit veterans in need of heating assistance
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A local cleaning company is stepping up to help veterans fill up their fuel tanks this winter. Ben Dunkle and his team at Triumph Professional Cleaning Services were looking for a way to give back to their community and decided on a 5K Fun Run/Walk. It...
wabi.tv
Maine Veterans Project, Brewer business team up to keep Maine vets warm this winter
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Maine is known for many things: blueberries, lobster, and whoopie pies, to name a few. But something else that makes our state special is the way Mainers take care of each other. It’s a feeling you wish you could just box up. And now you can...
wabi.tv
Northern Light Acadia reaches big milestone for new pediatric wing
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Northern Light Acadia Hospital had hoped to place the final beam of a new pediatric wing in place Wednesday. Even though the weather didn’t cooperate, the hospital held a “Topping Off” ceremony to highlight the moment in the progress of the new facilities construction.
wabi.tv
Bangor school wins ‘Peanut Butter and Beyond’ contest
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - You’ve heard of packing peanuts. That’s the science mission that netted the James F. Doughty School in Bangor a national award this week. They won the National Peanut Board’s “Peanut Butter and Beyond” contest for their work on using peanut shells as an alternative to plastic packaging.
These Central Maine Pigs Busted Loose to Frolic in The Wednesday Snow!
There's always something special about the first snowfall of the year, isn't there? I mean sure, we all b*tch and moan about how crappy the roads are or that we have to take an extra 5 minutes to warm up the car- but admit it - it's damn near magical.
Augusta’s Famous Red Barn Restaurant to Reopen Flagship Location Tomorrow!
It's Maine, and we love what we love, and that's just the way it is. Give us our Bean boots, our coffee brandy, a pickup truck and some Red Barn and we're golden. For years Maine business owners have been working to navigate their way through the ongoing pandemic. The Red Barn has been no exception to that. From the second location on State Street in Augusta to the creation of the Red Barn Road Show, Laura Benedict has been busy trying to keep her staff employed and her patrons fed.
wabi.tv
Empire Beauty School Celebrates ‘National Day of Beauty’
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s National Day of Beauty - a day where 75 Empire Beauty Schools around the country open their doors to people of all ages for haircuts, nail services, and more. All proceeds during event benefit local anti-domestic violence programs. TV5 stopped by the Bangor location...
wabi.tv
Pie Project: fundraiser supports Good Shepherd Food Bank
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - For the last two years, Skylar Manhart has baked and sold pies to raise money for the Good Shepherd Food Bank. Last year she made 215 pies, donated 30 to shelters hosting Thanksgiving dinners, and raised nearly $4,000. This is Manhart’s last year doing the project...
wabi.tv
Free the Z Turkey Drive kicks off today
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Radio station Z107.3 kicked off its annual “Free the Z Turkey Drive” in the parking lot of Hannaford in Brewer Tuesday morning. Birds starting coming in bright and early at 6 p.m. Folks can drop off turkeys or monetary donations. Just $15 dollars will...
wabi.tv
Purple lights for Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month taken from Bangor City Hall
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An upsetting discovery at Bangor City Hall over the weekend-- it seems some of the lights used to turn the building purple this month were stolen. City Hall and some other local buildings have been shining purple lights for Pancreatic Awareness Month. Purple Iris Foundation Founder...
wabi.tv
Theory of a Deadman, Skillet coming to Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Concert announcement season continues in Bangor. The Cross Insurance Center will host the “Rock Resurrection Tour,” featuring Theory of a Deadman, Skillet and Saint Asonia on Sunday, Feb. 26. Presale begins Thursday at 10 a.m., with tickets on-sale for the general public Friday at...
New lobster boat fulfills the need for speed
Most Maine lobstermen just like to go fast; it’s been that way since the days of sail and probably will always be that way. It’s true for lobstermen who like a good race and true for those that fish offshore and don’t want to waste a lot of time getting there. Both facts explain the 1,000-hp FPT diesel in the Reverence, a 42’ Mussel Ridge lobster boat that Sargent’s Custom Boats in Milbridge, Maine, built this year for Duncan Haass of Lamoine, Maine. Asked why 1,000 horses were needed for a lobster boat, boatyard owner Joe Sargent laughed and said, “Why? Go Fast!”
mainebiz.biz
With holiday shopping season coming up, Waterville unveils revamped downtown
For the last two years, Waterville residents and store owners have endured a $11.2 million downtown revitalization, with its construction noise, dust and barriers. But with the holiday shopping season set to officially kick off on Black Friday, the city this week will unveil completed streetscaping and a new, two-way traffic pattern.
wabi.tv
Dedham Middle School awarded $1,000 in Teens to Trails Life Happens Outside Challenge
DEDHAM, Maine (WABI) - Tuesday morning was slated to be just like any other day for students at the Dedham Middle School. Instead, they got a big surprise that was a month in the making. Dedham joined 13 other schools around the state taking part in the Teens to Trails...
70s in November? What fall warming means for Maine
A map from UMaine's Climate Reanalyzer tool shows the difference in sea surface temperatures on Nov. 6, 2022 compared to a 1970-2000 baseline. The dark red in the North Atlantic represents an anomaly of 4-6 degrees Celsius. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental...
