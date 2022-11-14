ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, GA

First Coast News

More video released showing Camden County inmate beaten by correction officers

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — New video was released to the public, showing another angle of the Camden County inmate beaten by correctional officers. This time, there is audio included and one can hear 41-year-old Jarrett Hobbs scream in agony. One of the correctional officers can be heard saying "stop resisting." In the video, Hobbs can be seen getting kneed multiple times. The video was released to the public on Wednesday by his attorneys. The attack was moved outside of Hobbs' cell.
WJBF.com

Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2

First Coast News

Suicide at Beach Boulevard gun range is the third at that location

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman shot and killed herself at Gun Gallery on Beach Boulevard Friday afternoon, the third suicide or attempted suicide at that location since 2017. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the 32-year-old was trying out a gun in the indoor firing range prior to purchasing it. Police say an employee noticed she was inexperienced with handling the gun and helped correct her grip.
Action News Jax

Two shootings overnight on Jacksonville’s Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two shootings that happened late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. The first shooting occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Wilson Street. Officers responded to the location and found a woman in her 20s with a gunshot wound to her lower extremities. She was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Action News Jax

JSO: Man injured in shooting in Jacksonville Heights area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting on Melissa Court early Wednesday morning. According to police, officers were dispatched at approximately 4:30 a.m. and located a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound to his torso area. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
First Coast News

St. Johns sushi restaurant owners plead guilty to harboring undocumented workers

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Two First Coast restaurant owners pleaded guilty to harboring undocumented workers, the State Attorney's Office said in a release on Wednesday. St. Augustine resident Ge Tang, 41, and St. Johns resident Yanshen Huang, 36, plead guilty to "harboring undocumented aliens for commercial advantage and private financial gain", the SAO said. They are both facing up to 10 years in prison for the charge. Their sentencing hearings will begin on January 24, 2023.
Action News Jax

Prank caller claiming to be Atlantic Coast High School teacher leads to lockdown at the school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A prank call led to a Code Yellow lockdown on Tuesday afternoon at Atlantic Coast High School, Duval County Public Schools said. According to a message sent to parents by Principal Dr. Michael George, a caller claiming to be an ACHS teacher called the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office directly and said there was an active shooter on campus.
First Coast News

This isn't candy, and parents need to be aware

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — They're colorful, they're small, and some even look like candy. “This does not look like it might be the last one that you take if you just take one,” Agnes Winokur, Laboratory Director for the DEA’s Southeast Laboratory said. They're designed to deceive. “This...
