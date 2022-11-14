Read full article on original website
More video released showing Camden County inmate beaten by correction officers
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — New video was released to the public, showing another angle of the Camden County inmate beaten by correctional officers. This time, there is audio included and one can hear 41-year-old Jarrett Hobbs scream in agony. One of the correctional officers can be heard saying "stop resisting." In the video, Hobbs can be seen getting kneed multiple times. The video was released to the public on Wednesday by his attorneys. The attack was moved outside of Hobbs' cell.
One arrested after nearly 20 dogs seized during search warrant on Jacksonville Northside home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Vice Squad and Animal Care & Protective Services Wednesday served an arrest warrant at a Northside home to seize reportedly over 20 dogs. When Action News Jax showed up at Castle Dr. and Sherwood forest, three dogs could be spotted running...
Suspect wanted in murder of local father
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A local family will try to celebrate Thanksgiving next week with an empty seat at the table. Shane Payne, a father of six, was shot and killed inside his home in August. All six of his kids were at home at the time. It has been...
Manhunt underway following deadly shooting in Lake Forest strip mall
Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville homicide detectives are canvassing a Lake Forest neighborhood following a deadly shooting early Thursday. Police were called to a strip mall parking lot on Palmdale Street just off Lem Turner Road and found a man who had been shot multiple times. It happened outside Balla’s...
‘This is not a bad man’: Accomplice interview released in murder of Nassau County Deputy Moyers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman who pled guilty to accessory charges for aiding Patrick McDowell during a 5-day manhunt for the accused killer told investigators she was attempting to meet him in Callahan when she was pulled over by law enforcement. McDowell faces the death penalty for allegedly shooting...
Incoming Sheriff T.K. Waters cleans house days before taking office
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A dramatic shakeup of leadership staff at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is generating apprehension and criticism days before incoming Sheriff T.K. Waters takes office. Waters delivered the mass demotions in person on Wednesday. They include some of the agency’s most senior and respected officers, including...
Suicide at Beach Boulevard gun range is the third at that location
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman shot and killed herself at Gun Gallery on Beach Boulevard Friday afternoon, the third suicide or attempted suicide at that location since 2017. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the 32-year-old was trying out a gun in the indoor firing range prior to purchasing it. Police say an employee noticed she was inexperienced with handling the gun and helped correct her grip.
Two shootings overnight on Jacksonville’s Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two shootings that happened late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. The first shooting occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Wilson Street. Officers responded to the location and found a woman in her 20s with a gunshot wound to her lower extremities. She was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
JSO: Man injured in shooting in Jacksonville Heights area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting on Melissa Court early Wednesday morning. According to police, officers were dispatched at approximately 4:30 a.m. and located a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound to his torso area. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
St. Johns sushi restaurant owners plead guilty to harboring undocumented workers
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Two First Coast restaurant owners pleaded guilty to harboring undocumented workers, the State Attorney's Office said in a release on Wednesday. St. Augustine resident Ge Tang, 41, and St. Johns resident Yanshen Huang, 36, plead guilty to "harboring undocumented aliens for commercial advantage and private financial gain", the SAO said. They are both facing up to 10 years in prison for the charge. Their sentencing hearings will begin on January 24, 2023.
Man expected to survive shooting on Jacksonville’s Westside
Jacksonville FL — Jacksonville police are investigating a shooting on Melissa Court. Police say a man in his 30s is expected to survive after getting shot in his torso area Wednesday morning. Currently, police tell us a suspect is on the run, and it’s unclear what lead up to the shooting.
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrests suspect in deadly shooting same day as crime
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has arrested Charles Richard Butler, 46, for second-degree murder following a deadly shooting on the 11000 block of Pine Street in Jacksonville. A man was declared dead on the scene after police found him with numerous gunshot wounds, according to JSO. On...
Body cam video shows arrest of woman who helped man accused of killing Nassau deputy Joshua Moyers
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Newly released body camera video is showing moments from the arrest of a woman who helped the man accused of murdering a Nassau County deputy last year. Patrick McDowell is accused of shooting and killing Deputy Joshua Moyers in September 2021. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
Prank caller claiming to be Atlantic Coast High School teacher leads to lockdown at the school
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A prank call led to a Code Yellow lockdown on Tuesday afternoon at Atlantic Coast High School, Duval County Public Schools said. According to a message sent to parents by Principal Dr. Michael George, a caller claiming to be an ACHS teacher called the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office directly and said there was an active shooter on campus.
Jacksonville man found guilty of murdering police officer’s daughter in 2018
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Eric Lamar Jackson Jr., the suspect in the 2018 murder of Nekecheana Phillips, the daughter of a Jacksonville Sheriff’s officer has been found guilty Friday. This comes nearly 4 years after the murder of the 27-year-old mother of two. The case for Jackson relied on...
This isn't candy, and parents need to be aware
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — They're colorful, they're small, and some even look like candy. “This does not look like it might be the last one that you take if you just take one,” Agnes Winokur, Laboratory Director for the DEA’s Southeast Laboratory said. They're designed to deceive. “This...
