BBC

Nasa's Artemis Moon rocket lifts off Earth

The American space agency Nasa has launched its most powerful ever rocket from Cape Canaveral in Florida. The 100m-tall Artemis vehicle climbed skyward in a stupendous mix of light and sound. Its objective was to hurl an astronaut capsule in the direction of the Moon. This spacecraft, known as Orion,...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
BBC

Royal Navy warship rescues five people on sinking yacht

A Royal Navy destroyer rescued five sailors on a yacht which began to sink in the English Channel. The craft, travelling from Beaulieu in Hampshire to France, issued a Mayday call at 21:00 GMT on Thursday. HMS Diamond launched an inflatable boat in rough seas to rescue four badly seasick...
The Independent

Archive of British aviation pioneer goes under the hammer

An archive of memorabilia dedicated to a pioneer of British aviation is expected to fetch more than £70,000 when it is sold at auction.US-born Samuel Franklin Cody was the first person to pilot a powered and sustained flight in the UK.He took off from Farnborough Common in Hampshire in October 1908 for a flight which lasted 30 seconds. Cody was killed five years later in a plane crash at the same site.His maiden flight took place six weeks after the Wright brothers flew for the first time in the US.Cody was born in Davenport, Iowa, in 1867 and trained as...
IOWA STATE
The Guardian

Meteorite that landed in Cotswolds may solve mystery of Earth’s water

Water covers three-quarters of the Earth’s surface and was crucial for the emergence of life, but its origins have remained a subject of active debate among scientists. Now, a 4.6bn-year-old rock that crashed on to a driveway in Gloucestershire last year has provided some of the most compelling evidence to date that water arrived on Earth from asteroids in the outer solar system.
BBC

Aerial photographer's England collection goes online

Thousands of photographic negatives and prints, taken by a pioneering aerial photographer, are being made available to view for the first time. Harold Wingham, who hailed from the New Forest, took photos across south-west England between 1951 and 1963. Wingham used hand-held aerial reconnaissance cameras to produce images with excellent...
BBC

World War Two: Soldier reunited with girl he met in France

For almost 80 years, Reg Pye had her photograph in his wallet. Huguette left the picture in Reg's van as thanks for sharing a jam sandwich with her while he waited to advance into France as World War Two raged. A chance encounter amid the horrors of war near the...
BBC

North East crab deaths to be investigated by independent panel

The deaths of thousands of crabs, lobsters and other marine life on the North East and Yorkshire coast are to be investigated by a panel of experts. Carcasses washed up at spots across Teesside and North Yorkshire between September and December last year. The government has previously said a naturally-occurring...
Gizmodo

Surprisingly Earth-Like Clouds Spotted on Mars

Two cameras on the Mars Express orbiter captured images of a series of dust storms near the Martian North Pole in 2019. Analysis of the images indicates that big clouds of dust on Mars formed similarly to water vapor clouds on Earth—an unintuitive finding, given how different the planets are.
Phys.org

Rockets to uncover electric circuit that powers the northern lights

A NASA-funded rocket mission is headed to space to measure the global electric circuit underlying the northern lights. For its second trip to space, the Aurora Current and Electrodynamics Structures II, or ACES II, instrument will launch from Andøya Space in Andenes, Norway. The launch window opens Nov. 16, 2022, at 6 p.m. local time.
ALASKA STATE
BBC

Winchcombe meteorite bolsters Earth water theory

A meteorite that crashed on the Gloucestershire town of Winchcombe last year contained water that was a near-perfect match for that on Earth. This bolsters the idea rocks from space brought key chemical components, including water, to the planet early in its history, billions of years ago. The meteorite is...

