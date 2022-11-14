ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox8live.com

Mayor Cantrell defends use of Pontalba Apartment

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In a press conference Wednesday morning (Nov. 16), New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell defended her use of the city-owned Upper Pontalba Apartment when questioned about a months-long investigation into possible misuse of city resources and money. Our investigation found a member of her security team, NOPD...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans mayor addresses use of Pontalba apartment

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell held a news conference Wednesday to discuss her administration's priorities for the city and to address recent criticism she has faced. Cantrell was questioned about allegations she has misused a city-owned apartment in the French Quarter. "The use of the Pontalba...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner ID's two killed recent shootings

Two men killed in recent shootings were identified Wednesday by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as Dennis Ducre, 62, and Joseph Norah, 41. Ducre was sitting in a vehicle in the 9700 Chef Menteur Highway on Friday when two men opened the passenger door and demanded money. Ducre was shot during a struggle with the men, police said. He died Sunday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man killed in Mid-City shooting identified by New Orleans coroner

A man killed in a shooting early Monday in Mid-City has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office. Jemell Nelson was 31, the coroner said Thursday. The gunfire was reported to authorities around 2 a.m. in the 900 block of North Carrollton Avenue, which is between Dumaine Street and Delgado Drive (map). Nelson died at the scene, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison After Being Found in a Vehicle with 2 Firearms by the FBI

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison After Being Found in a Vehicle with 2 Firearms by the FBI. New Orleans, Louisiana – On November 16, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Ernest Dunn, age 32 of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced on November 10, 2022, for a violation of the Federal Gun Control Act. He was convicted of a single-count indictment charging him with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted on violent gun charges in Metairie

METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a SWAT roll in Metairie on Wednesday morning. According to JPSO Public Information Officer Jason Rivarde, the SWAT roll happened in the 4800 block of West Napoleon. A suspect wanted by U.S. Marshals for violent gun charges was barricaded...
METAIRIE, LA
WWL-TV

Investigation opened into city-owned apartment used by Mayor Cantrell

NEW ORLEANS — In the wake of revelations that Mayor LaToya Cantrell has made regular use of an apartment in the historic Pontalba building, the city’s Office of Inspector General has opened an investigation into the city-controlled apartment. The IG’s inquiry dates back to October and was noted...
Community Policy