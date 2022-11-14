Read full article on original website
wildcatsports.com
Andaya, Daoud-Hebert & Kaufman Selected to GNAC All-Conference First Team
ELLENSBURG, Wash. - The Central Washington University women's volleyball team had the following three players announced to the GNAC All-Conference First Team today: Tia Andaya, Emma Daoud-Hebert and Ashley Kaufman. Hannah Stires and Kylie Thorne picked up Honorable Mention nods. "Hard work and fear of being lazy is how I...
wildcatsports.com
Wildcats head to Salt Lake City to participate in the Westminster Tournament
ELLENSBURG, Wash. – The Central Washington women's basketball team (2-0) will head on the road again, this time to Salt Lake City to participate in the Westminster Tournament. CWU takes on the Metropolitan State Roadrunners (0-2) Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. before trying to conquer the hosting Westminster Griffins (2-0) Saturday at 4 p.m.
wildcatsports.com
Wildcats, Running Eagles Set for Rematch in D1 Elite Semifinals
ELLENSBURG, Wash. - The Central Washington University women's rugby team is set to take on the Life University Running Eagles in the D1 Elite Semifinals on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. "We have been taking every week this season as a Final and this week...
wildcatsports.com
Women’s Basketball Inks Huntsinger
ELLENSBURG, Wash. - Central Washington Women's Basketball team has signed Olivia Huntsinger, a 6'2" center from Missoula, Montana to their 2023 class. "Liv is a long and athletic post player who will fit into our system perfectly. With her length and mobility, we are excited about her future to defend and rebound as a Wildcat," said head coach Randi Richardson-Thornley.
wildcatsports.com
Central Washington Cross Country Prepares to Take on Regionals
ELLENSBURG, Wash. – Central Washington Cross Country will run in the NCAA Division II West Regional Championship Meet Saturday the 19th in Billings Montana at Amend Park. A total of 34 teams will be selected to compete in the NCAA Division II Championships on December 2nd in University Place, Washington. The top 3 teams at regionals secure a spot in the Championships. On the individual side, the top two individuals who are not already part of a qualifying team will get to race in the championships. Additionally, all individuals who finish in the top five and are not part of a qualifying team get bids to nationals. Finally, eight individuals are selected as at large bids to nationals.
