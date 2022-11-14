ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Quadratic's Nancy Davis gives her inflation outlook

Nancy Davis of Quadratic Capital on her outlook for inflation and the U.S. economy. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Carter Worth, Courtney Garcia, Guy Adami and Tim Seymour.
CNBC

Amazon is looking to trim head count through a voluntary buyout program

Amazon sent out "voluntary severance" offers to some employees this week as it looks for ways to rein in costs beyond the massive layoffs already announced. Employees have until Nov. 29 to agree to resign, and their last day of employment will be Dec. 23, according to documents viewed by CNBC.
CNBC

Here's how much money you’d have if you invested $1,000 in Walmart 10 years ago

About 10 days ahead of Black Friday — one of the most anticipated shopping days for merchandisers — big-box retailer Walmart reported better-than-expected revenue and earnings. And good news for consumers: The company plans to set prices for Thanksgiving staples at the same level as 2021. For the...
CNBC

Jeff Bezos plans to give away most of his fortune: Why 'it’s a big deal,' from a philanthropy expert

Jeff Bezos finally said he plans to give away the "majority" of his $122 billion fortune during his lifetime. The announcement, in an interview with CNN released on Monday, came after years of Bezos facing questions and criticism over his relative lack of philanthropic donations, especially compared to fellow high profile billionaires like Bill Gates, Warren Buffett and, more recently, Bezos' ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott.
CNBC

Jim Cramer says there's a ‘real possibility’ the Fed can engineer a soft landing

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that he believes the Federal Reserve could manage to tamp down inflation without throwing the economy into a recession. "If we can see the end of the purchasing spree … it's a huge positive for stocks. It helps that we've finally worked out the kinks in the supply chain that were creating shortages all over the place. Put it all together, and there's a real possibility the Fed can indeed engineer that fabled soft landing for the economy," he said.
CNBC

What Cramer is watching Thursday — rates may go much higher, promising tech, and mixed retail

Don't forget our November "Monthly Meeting" for Club member at noon ET. We'll be discussing core stocks to own for 2023. It's not too late to sign up. U.S. stock futures point to a lower Thursday open on Wall Street as bond yields jump. St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard says interest rate hikes have had "only limited effects" on inflation so far. Bullard adds, "The policy rate is not yet in a zone that may be considered sufficiently restrictive." Bullard 5% to 7%? No real evidence of slowdown.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Cisco, Bath & Body Works, Nvidia and more

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hour trading. – Shares jumped 4.8% after the maker of computer networking equipment beat expectations for its first-quarter earnings per share and revenue, according to StreetAccount. Cisco also issued second-quarter and full-year outlooks that showed those same indicators either matching or topping expectations. But Cisco said the non-GAAP gross and operating margins would likely come in below expectations for the second quarter.
CNBC

FTX collapse an example of ‘greed and FOMO,’ says short-seller Carson Block

Carson Block, founder of short selling investment firm Muddy Waters, thinks the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX under Sam Bankman-Fried is a "great example of greed and FOMO." Block told CNBC's "The Exchange" he had seen the business trajectory of the former billionaire and thought there was "obviously something wrong."
CNBC

Elon Musk demands Twitter staff commit to 'long hours' or leave: Read the email

New Twitter CEO and sole director Elon Musk sent a companywide email to Twitter employees on Wednesday, demanding they commit to working "long hours." The companywide ultimatum, sent around midnight San Francisco time and shared with CNBC, comes after Musk has already fired key Twitter executives, laid off half of Twitter's full-time employees and slashed the number of contractors working with the company without notice.
CNBC

Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022: Cramer says wait to buy this surging retailer

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down how October's softening Producer Price Index will affect the market. Jim shares his outlook for China-exposed stocks in the portfolio after productive talks with the U.S. Also, Jim gives his reasoning for waiting to buy a surging retail stock in the portfolio until after its earnings call Wednesday.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Starbucks workers picket outside unionized US stores on ‘Red Cup Day’

Starbucks employees went on strike on Thursday at unionized stores nationally, citing what they believe is the company’s refusal to bargain in good faith. The walkouts coincided with Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day, with workers calling their action “the Red Cup Rebellion,” The New York Times reported. On Red Cup Day, the company gives customers who order a holiday drink a free reusable cup, according to The Associated Press. The cups are collector’s items.
CALIFORNIA STATE

