CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that he believes the Federal Reserve could manage to tamp down inflation without throwing the economy into a recession. "If we can see the end of the purchasing spree … it's a huge positive for stocks. It helps that we've finally worked out the kinks in the supply chain that were creating shortages all over the place. Put it all together, and there's a real possibility the Fed can indeed engineer that fabled soft landing for the economy," he said.

2 DAYS AGO