Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Many applauded the Biden-Xi meeting, but one strategist is skeptical about what it means for trade
"I do think the trend is for actually increasing technology restrictions and export restrictions," said Yung-yu Ma of BMO Wealth Management. But the talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, which included an agreement to continue dialogue through unspecified plans for U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Beijing, were mostly received with optimism.
Hold on to the assets that you have: Larry Summers gives advice as recession looms
Former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers talks to CNN's Wolf Blitzer about interest rate hikes amid inflation, and how Americans can prepare for a possible recession.
msn.com
GOP Donors Worth $85 Billion Say It’s Time to Move on From Trump
(Bloomberg) -- Republican mega-donors Stephen Schwarzman and Thomas Peterffy won’t be backing former President Donald Trump’s bid for a return to the White House, saying it’s time for the party to move on. Most Read from Bloomberg. “America does better when its leaders are rooted in today...
CNBC
From $32 billion to criminal investigations: How Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire vanished overnight
Here's how the biggest collapse in crypto history went down — and what happens next. The Kimchi Swap put Sam Bankman-Fried on the map. The year was 2017, and the ex-Jane Street Capital quant trader noticed something funny when he looked at the page on CoinMarketCap.com listing the price of.
KTEN.com
Biden celebrates Democrats holding the Senate on second day of Asia summits
President Joe Biden landed in Cambodia on Saturday still reveling in midterm election results that have produced an unexpected boost at home for his second two years in office. A day after he arrived in Asia, he got another piece of news from back home that could give him a...
GOP donor who gave Trump $120,000 in 2020 now says he won't give the former president anything
A GOP donor who gave Donald Trump $120,000 in 2020 now says he won't give him a nickel. Andy Sabin, chairman of Sabin Metal Corp, told CNBC he blames Trump for the GOP's midterms results. He joins several notable GOP donors who have turned on the former president. A prominent...
Top Biden aide Brian Deese plans White House exit - Bloomberg News
Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's top economic adviser, Brian Deese, is expected to leave the White House next year, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. Deese is expected to quit as director of the National Economic Council (NEC) most likely in the spring or summer, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
CNBC
Blackstone CEO and GOP megadonor Steve Schwarzman says he won't help Trump during 2024 primary
Blackstone CEO and Republican megadonor Steve Schwarzman has no plans to fund President Donald Trump's 2024 campaign for the White House, at least not in the primary. Schwarzman, one of the GOP's biggest donors, has been a staunch Trump ally since late in the 2016 presidential election. He criticized Trump...
POLITICO
Biden world privately makes 2024 moves of their own
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Eli. And, like that, 2024 begins. Former president DONALD TRUMP is expected to announce his bid for...
CNBC
Key House lawmaker calls collapse of crypto exchange FTX 'a dumpster fire' as Financial Services Committee investigates
House lawmakers called on U.S. bank regulators Wednesday to step up oversight of the cryptocurrency industry as they investigate the collapse of FTX. Committee Chair Maxine Waters, D-Calif., and ranking Republican Rep. Patrick McHenry announced a bipartisan hearing on the FTX collapse earlier Wednesday. Bankman-Fried has since stepped down as...
CNBC
What Cramer is watching Thursday — rates may go much higher, promising tech, and mixed retail
Don't forget our November "Monthly Meeting" for Club member at noon ET. We'll be discussing core stocks to own for 2023. It's not too late to sign up. U.S. stock futures point to a lower Thursday open on Wall Street as bond yields jump. St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard says interest rate hikes have had "only limited effects" on inflation so far. Bullard adds, "The policy rate is not yet in a zone that may be considered sufficiently restrictive." Bullard 5% to 7%? No real evidence of slowdown.
CNBC
Visa CEO Al Kelly to step down, Ryan McInerney to become CEO
Visa CEO Al Kelly will step down as CEO and take on the role as executive chairman of the board. Ryan McInerney, currently the president, will take over as CEO.
CNBC
Elon Musk sets more in-office requirements at Twitter, threatens lax managers
New Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk issued stricter expectation for return-to-office and in-office work on Thursday. Musk told managers, in a pair of new emails obtained by CNBC, that they should be meeting with their respective teams in person on a weekly basis ideally. Musk also threatened to terminate...
CNBC
Talks at COP27 enter final stretch — but draft deal slammed for paving the way to ‘climate hell’
The U.N. climate agency on Thursday published a 20-page first draft of a hoped-for final agreement. It is highly likely to be reworked in the coming days as climate envoys in Egypt's Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh strive to reach an overarching agreement before Friday's deadline. Environmental campaigners...
Frank Kim of SANS Institute Joins Cybersecurity VC YL Ventures as its New CISO-in-Residence
SAN FRANCISCO & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- YL Ventures, a seed-stage venture capital firm investing in Israeli cybersecurity startups, today announced Frank Kim has joined as its new full-time CISO (Chief Information Security Officer)-in-Residence. The SANS fellow, already a seasoned advisor and angel investor to many cybersecurity startups, will work with the firm’s portfolio companies and vetted entrepreneurs to guide their ideation, value propositions and customer relations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005386/en/ Frank Kim joins YL Ventures as CISO-in-Residence. (Photo: Business Wire)
Scoop: Stephen Schwarzman comes out against Trump in major defection
Stephen Schwarzman — chairman, CEO and co-founder of private-equity giant Blackstone — says in a statement to Axios that he's defecting from former President Trump for the 2024 presidential race. Driving the news: "America does better when its leaders are rooted in today and tomorrow, not today and...
CNBC
Applied Materials beats on top and bottom lines, shares rise
CNBC's Steve Kovach joins 'Closing Bell: Overtime' to report on Applied Materials earnings. Trivariate's Adam Parker reacts.
Musk's top Tesla lieutenant now working at SpaceX after controversy
Omead Afshar, Elon Musk's top lieutenant at Tesla, is reportedly now working at SpaceX following a strange controversy over the summer, per new report.
CNBC
Cryptocurrency investor says he saw serious 'red flags' with FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried
In 2018, Dragonfly Capital was in discussions with Sam Bankman-Fried to invest millions in his quant trading firm, Alameda Research. Alex Pack, now managing partner of Hack VC, says he saw obvious "red flags" after conducting a due diligence review. The deal didn't go through and Pack says his experience foreshadowed recent revelations about Bankman-Fried.
CNBC
Sam Bankman-Fried wanted to let retail investors borrow money to trade crypto derivatives: CFTC head
Sam Bankman-Fried was lobbying the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to back him on a product for retail traders that was built on leverage. CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam told CNBC that Bankman-Fried had been trying to convince regulators for almost a year to let him introduce a derivatives product that would allow trades with borrowed money.
Comments / 0