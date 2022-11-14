Don't forget our November "Monthly Meeting" for Club member at noon ET. We'll be discussing core stocks to own for 2023. It's not too late to sign up. U.S. stock futures point to a lower Thursday open on Wall Street as bond yields jump. St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard says interest rate hikes have had "only limited effects" on inflation so far. Bullard adds, "The policy rate is not yet in a zone that may be considered sufficiently restrictive." Bullard 5% to 7%? No real evidence of slowdown.

13 HOURS AGO