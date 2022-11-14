ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Many applauded the Biden-Xi meeting, but one strategist is skeptical about what it means for trade

"I do think the trend is for actually increasing technology restrictions and export restrictions," said Yung-yu Ma of BMO Wealth Management. But the talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, which included an agreement to continue dialogue through unspecified plans for U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Beijing, were mostly received with optimism.
msn.com

GOP Donors Worth $85 Billion Say It’s Time to Move on From Trump

(Bloomberg) -- Republican mega-donors Stephen Schwarzman and Thomas Peterffy won’t be backing former President Donald Trump’s bid for a return to the White House, saying it’s time for the party to move on. Most Read from Bloomberg. “America does better when its leaders are rooted in today...
FLORIDA STATE
KTEN.com

Biden celebrates Democrats holding the Senate on second day of Asia summits

President Joe Biden landed in Cambodia on Saturday still reveling in midterm election results that have produced an unexpected boost at home for his second two years in office. A day after he arrived in Asia, he got another piece of news from back home that could give him a...
Reuters

Top Biden aide Brian Deese plans White House exit - Bloomberg News

Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's top economic adviser, Brian Deese, is expected to leave the White House next year, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. Deese is expected to quit as director of the National Economic Council (NEC) most likely in the spring or summer, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
WASHINGTON STATE
POLITICO

Biden world privately makes 2024 moves of their own

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Eli. And, like that, 2024 begins. Former president DONALD TRUMP is expected to announce his bid for...
CNBC

What Cramer is watching Thursday — rates may go much higher, promising tech, and mixed retail

Don't forget our November "Monthly Meeting" for Club member at noon ET. We'll be discussing core stocks to own for 2023. It's not too late to sign up. U.S. stock futures point to a lower Thursday open on Wall Street as bond yields jump. St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard says interest rate hikes have had "only limited effects" on inflation so far. Bullard adds, "The policy rate is not yet in a zone that may be considered sufficiently restrictive." Bullard 5% to 7%? No real evidence of slowdown.
CNBC

Elon Musk sets more in-office requirements at Twitter, threatens lax managers

New Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk issued stricter expectation for return-to-office and in-office work on Thursday. Musk told managers, in a pair of new emails obtained by CNBC, that they should be meeting with their respective teams in person on a weekly basis ideally. Musk also threatened to terminate...
The Associated Press

Frank Kim of SANS Institute Joins Cybersecurity VC YL Ventures as its New CISO-in-Residence

SAN FRANCISCO & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- YL Ventures, a seed-stage venture capital firm investing in Israeli cybersecurity startups, today announced Frank Kim has joined as its new full-time CISO (Chief Information Security Officer)-in-Residence. The SANS fellow, already a seasoned advisor and angel investor to many cybersecurity startups, will work with the firm’s portfolio companies and vetted entrepreneurs to guide their ideation, value propositions and customer relations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005386/en/ Frank Kim joins YL Ventures as CISO-in-Residence. (Photo: Business Wire)
CNBC

Cryptocurrency investor says he saw serious 'red flags' with FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried

In 2018, Dragonfly Capital was in discussions with Sam Bankman-Fried to invest millions in his quant trading firm, Alameda Research. Alex Pack, now managing partner of Hack VC, says he saw obvious "red flags" after conducting a due diligence review. The deal didn't go through and Pack says his experience foreshadowed recent revelations about Bankman-Fried.

