Worcester, MA

Brenda Jean
3d ago

No parking in that area, worse if something going on at Polar Park. why go anywhere to eat in that area then. poor planning and soon will be nothing but empty stores.

Trudy Bratkon
3d ago

Polar park was built to support polar park and the city is making sure it happens. Same as out marketing it’s low income residents including seniors out of the city due to being unaffordable. The city only cares about City Hall and the filling their pockets 🤬🤬🤬🤬

Noodle Boi
3d ago

They seem to have overestimated the economic impact of Polar Park on small businesses in the area. A lot of property changed hands and at the moment it seems like the original owners got the better end of the deal. Financing for development may be harder to come by given all of the closures. The loss of THAT many establishments isn't an aberration. It doesn't bode well for the proponents of all of the gentrification in that area of Worcester.

