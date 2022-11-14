No parking in that area, worse if something going on at Polar Park. why go anywhere to eat in that area then. poor planning and soon will be nothing but empty stores.
Polar park was built to support polar park and the city is making sure it happens. Same as out marketing it’s low income residents including seniors out of the city due to being unaffordable. The city only cares about City Hall and the filling their pockets 🤬🤬🤬🤬
They seem to have overestimated the economic impact of Polar Park on small businesses in the area. A lot of property changed hands and at the moment it seems like the original owners got the better end of the deal. Financing for development may be harder to come by given all of the closures. The loss of THAT many establishments isn't an aberration. It doesn't bode well for the proponents of all of the gentrification in that area of Worcester.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Driver Hospitalized Following Wrong-Way Crash on I-395 North in OxfordQuiet Corner AlertsOxford, MA
Thompson Firefighters Battle Stubborn House Fire on Frigid NightQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
The Tufts Cannon: A long-standing tradition of student activismThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole StateTravel MavenNatick, MA
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Comments / 6