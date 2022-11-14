ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Transit Discusses Some Route Changes, Improvements

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i7U9Q_0jAko2xB00

People using Tulsa Transit will see some changes next month. Tulsa Transit is adding on to some of their current routes and getting rid of others.

Edith Kizzie said she’s happy about the new changes because, on some routes, she can stay on the bus longer without having to transfer.

Kizzie stopped by the Tulsa Transit public meeting Monday to hear about how the changes will affect her route.

"I'm a bus user,” said Kizzie. “So therefore it's a little bit of doctor, a little bit of shopping, and just grocery shopping and everything else so therefore I want to utilize the bus but I want it to be available to go to the places that I need to go to. So I like the new changes."

They’re also reducing the amount of time people need to book in advance from seven days to three. That should help riders who have a disability and need extra help.

"It also gives a little bit more of space, time for you to be able to not have to know what you're doing in seven days from now, so a little bit more spontaneous actions for individuals who need to use our ADA system," said Liann Alfaro, the Planning Director for Tulsa Transit.

Kizzie appreciates Tulsa Transit’s different options so she can keep doing the things she likes to do.

"I have a problem with the knee, and sometimes I'm on the cane and sometimes I'm not,” said Kizzie. “But they open up the door and you can walk on, you don't have to take that giant step to get on the bus and that is very handy. I like that."

Even though some of the bus routes will be changed, she is optimistic.

"It looks a little complicated, but in many cases it does give you a better advantage for the areas that you'll be able to reach on one bus without transferring,” Kizzie said.

The new routes will start on December 11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

Oklahoma school to start implementing clear backpack policy

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma school will soon start implementing a clear backpack policy to improve safety measures. McLain High School in Tulsa will require students to use clear backpacks starting Nov. 21. The school also will only allow non-transparent bags – such as lunchboxes, pencil bags and purses – to be 6 inches by 9 inches.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Space heater likely cause of Tulsa house fire Thursday

TULSA, Okla. — A house was damaged after a space heater sparked a fire Thursday morning, Tulsa firefighters said. Firefighters responded to a home on North Boulder and saw flames inside the home but were able to put out the fire in about 10 minutes, Tulsa Fire District Chief Spencer Yeager said.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Grand Mental Health Addiction Recovery Center holds job fair

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Grand Mental Health Addiction Recovery Center is holding a job fair this week in an effort to fill about 50 open positions. The center is looking to hire all kinds of staff, from entry-level housekeeping or maintenance professionals to licensed counselors. The job fair...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa nonprofit John 3:16 Mission holds annual Thanksgiving food drive

TULSA, Okla. — The John 3:16 Mission near North Cheyenne and West Easton in downtown Tulsa is hosting their annual Thanksgiving food drive. The nonprofit was founded in 1952 in hopes to serve the homeless, hungry and impoverished community in Tulsa. The entire organization consists of a homeless shelter,...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

3 People Safe After Fire At Tulsa Home

Tulsa firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire that broke out on Thursday morning. Officials say the blaze broke out at a home near West 46th Street North and North Boulder Avenue at around 6:10. According to officials, the fire started in the back bedroom of the...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Trash Routes Modified for Thanksgiving

The City of Bartlesville has announced that most city offices will be closed for the celebration of Thanksgiving from Thursday, November 24 through Friday, November 25. The exception is emergency services such as the police and fire departments, which will NOT close and will continue to operate as normal. Included...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Bynum announces $15k signing bonus for Tulsa Police Academy graduates

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum announced a $15-thousand signing bonus for graduates of the Tulsa Police Academy. The announcement came in Bynum’s State of the City address on Tuesday. Bynum said after only filling 11 of 30 budgeted positions in the most recent academy, the savings will fund an increased signing bonus program at no additional cost.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Eight Oklahoma counties likely part of the massive opioid settlements

Eight Oklahoma counties are likely part of the massive settlements being paid out by CVS, Walgreens and Walmart. Seven County Commission Boards including Craig, Creek, Mayes, Nowata, Okmulgee, Rogers and Washington County are suing Walmart, CVS and Walgreens according to court documents from the Northern District Court of Oklahoma. Payne...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy