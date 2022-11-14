Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Driver Hospitalized Following Wrong-Way Crash on I-395 North in OxfordQuiet Corner AlertsOxford, MA
Thompson Firefighters Battle Stubborn House Fire on Frigid NightQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
The Tufts Cannon: A long-standing tradition of student activismThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole StateTravel MavenNatick, MA
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Related
Boston Globe
Newton family offers city nearly 15 acres for $24 million
A Newton family is offering the city the chance to buy about 15 acres of largely undeveloped land for $24 million — and local officials are soliciting developers’ proposals on partnering with the city to make a deal. The property, located close to Newton South High School, stretches...
Recent business closures in Worcester’s Canal District may be a casualty of success, rising property values
A string of restaurant closures in Worcester’s Canal District has left loyal customers looking for answers on what is happening to their favorite spots. While a popular scapegoat on social media has been parking problems that have gotten more difficult since the opening of Polar Park last year, those in the area say the situation is more complicated. The opening of the ballpark, as well as the increasing amount of housing and commercial development in the area, has led to more people hoping to get in on the action.
spectrumnews1.com
Restaurant owners pump the brakes on Canal District concerns
WORCESTER, Mass. - Following the closure of a handful of restaurants in the Canal District, there's been some concern about the neighborhood's long-term viability for businesses. What You Need To Know. Local business leaders are weighing in on several Canal District restaurants shutting down. They believe a combination of staffing...
Developer may build mixed-use center in Lancaster after residents OK project
LANCASTER -- The auditorium of Mary Rowlandson Elementary School bustled until midnight on Monday after residents cast a vote in a special town meeting to decide what a local developer will be able to build on a massive patch of land off Route 70. On a two-thirds majority vote, residents decided that Southborough developers Capital Group Properties/702 LLC will now be able to build 146 mixed-income dwelling units, storefronts, offices, restaurants, retail shops and medical spaces across...
spectrumnews1.com
City leaders react to Eric Batista being named Worcester city manager
WORCESTER, Mass. - City leaders in Worcester are reacting to the city council's decision to appoint Eric Batista as city manager. Batista was named acting city manager after former city manager Ed Augustus left the role in May after eight years on the job. Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce President...
WCVB
Rolling blackout warnings from local electric company adds to winter utility concerns
GROTON, Mass. — The latest concern for the upcoming winter months comes from a small Massachusetts electric company that is warning customers of a chance for rolling blackouts while the region’s largest transmission company says that is unlikely to occur. Groton Electric Light said in the precautionary letter...
Work on The Cove apartments in Worcester’s Canal District beginning as early as next week
Construction on a seven-story mixed used development right next to Worcester’s Polar Park is set to begin as early as next week. John Tocco, managing director and COO of V10 Development, confirmed Wednesday that work is set to begin soon on The Cove, a development that will include 171 apartments, commercial space, a pizza restaurant and bowling alley at 89 Green St.
Haverhill Homeowner Taxes Could Rise $300 Annually Unless Council Takes Other Action Tonight
Average home property taxes will rise by almost $300 annually—what the mayor calls “the largest increase in 30 years—unless city councilors decide Tuesday to shift more of the cost to businesses and agree to take money from the city’s surplus. Mayor James J. Fiorentini told the...
WCVB
Dilapidated 'candidate for demolition' sells for $2.3 million in Cambridge, Massachusetts
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A dilapidated 168-year-old Massachusetts home with boarded-up windows and a tarp on the roof just sold for $2.3 million. It's the latest example of the old real estate adage, "location, location, location." The home at 127 Western Ave. in Cambridge is located just a few hundred...
WCVB
Bringing gas to you, Boston-area startup promises convenience, less environmental impact
Getting gas these days is an expensive chore, but a startup, now operating west of Boston, promises to bring the gas to your doorstep, all while helping the environment. And, they say the cost is comparable. Carmyn is hoping to shift the way we fuel up, moving drivers away from...
Boston Globe
Boston’s lab boom is hitting the brakes
A report projects that 80 percent of proposed lab projects in region may be “curtailed” amid rising interest rates and a shaky economy. Amid a bumpy few years for development in Boston, the business of building lab space has been a gleaming bright spot, with billions upon billions of dollars pouring in to house the region’s booming life science industry.
Groton Electric warns rolling blackouts could be coming this winter
GROTON - Groton Electric Light Department is warning customers to expect rolling blackouts this winter.The company sent a letter to customers saying the electric grid is deteriorating. "If we experience rolling blackouts, there will be times when the transmission lines to our substation will NOT be energized. That means there is nothing that GELD will be able to do to provide electricity other than petition the regional transmission owners for the shortest possible duration without electricity," the company said.GELD also said the "baseload generation has shut down in New England," adding that the closing of coal, oil and nuclear plants, as well as dropping diesel refinery capacity, has created energy deficits."In the recent past, we had fuel diversity in our electric generation which is not available today," GELD saidThe company said the blackouts should not last for more than four hours. The company is advising customers to fill their oil tanks and get generators ready for the winter.The CEO of Eversource has also said he's worried a lack of natural gas will make the electrical grid less reliable.
northandoverma.news
Affordable Two Bedroom Homeownership Opportunity in North Andover! $148,438
Affordable Homeownership Opportunity in North Andover. How to qualify for this homeownership opportunity?. To qualify you must meet certain guidelines detailed in the application. Applicant(s) must be:. A First time Homebuyer(s) Meet certain income and asset guidelines. Have a pre-approval for a 30 year fixed mortgage. Property is subject to...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Bedford Voters Reject Minuteman Extension at Town Meeting
In the early hours of Tuesday morning, the proposal to extend the Minuteman Trail through the Town of Bedford failed to pass after residents failed to meet the two-thirds majority needed during Monday evening’s Special Town Meeting. Inside the packed gym at Bedford High School, residents of the town...
boxofficepro.com
Showcase Cinemas Sets Opening for Boston South Shore Location
Showcase Cinemas has announced the official opening of its newest theater, the Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing, located in Hanover, Massachusetts. The grand opening is scheduled for November 16th, with tickets available for purchase now. Serving the Boston South Shore community, the new theater features eight auditoriums, including an XPlus Laser Premium Large Format auditorium, along with a lobby bar and lounge. The lobby bar features Starbucks Coffee and espresso beverages, hand-crafted cocktails on tap, premium spirits and a selection of local craft beers. Burke’s Aleworks, located in Hanover, has partnered with Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing to create a custom beer that will be available on tap exclusively at the cinema. The theater will also offer gourmet popcorn and hand-rolled pretzels. Guests may pre-order concessions via the Showcase app and retrieve them upon arrival at the XPress Pick-Up station, and samples of concession items will be offered during opening weekend at the cinema.
NECN
Casino Expansion Forces New Look At 2013 Everett Vote
As Encore Boston Harbor looks to expand its gambling offerings into a new development across the street from its existing casino, state regulators are revisiting the 2013 referendum through which Everett, Massachusetts voters backed the casino to try to suss out exactly what it was that city residents approved. Encore...
WCVB
Why have multiple restaurants in Worcester's Canal District closed?
WORCESTER, Mass. — Restaurants in Worcester's downtown Canal District, near the city's new Polar Park, are shutting down. When the new ballpark opened, Worcester got rid of free on-street parking in the area, which, business owners say, has been a big hit. The Hangover Pub closed in September and...
Tenants of collapsed Mill Street Worcester apartments sue landlords for damages
After being taken to court by landlords Michelle and Bechara Fren 10 days after the roof of their apartment building collapse, the tenants of 267 Mill Street in Worcester are taking their own legal action. Attorneys Tom Vukmirovits and Stephany Alavarez filed counterclaims this week against the Frens on behalf...
25 Investigates: Real estate company offers homeowners cash in exchange for 40-year lien
BROCKTON, Mass. — Naomi was feeling desperate in the spring of 2021. The 50-year-old mother of two was out of work and falling behind on her bills. Then she got a call from MV Realty. “Somebody just called me because I was looking at properties in Florida. They asked...
whdh.com
Firewood sellers and customers are ‘stumped’ ahead of an increasingly expensive winter season. National Grid is hoping to help
BOSTON (WHDH) - The arrival of colder temperatures means it’s time for Bay State residents to crank up the heat and with increased winter energy rates, National Grid is hoping to help customers manage their energy costs. The utility company is hosting a Winter Customer Savings Event in Haverhill...
Comments / 0