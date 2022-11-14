ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

14news.com

Tri-State Food Bank hands out food in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - If you were heading northbound on Highway 41 in Henderson Thursday morning, you may have been stuck in traffic. That’s because crews at the Tri-State Food Bank were handing out food in the parking lot of Audubon Village. More than 500 meals, according to officials,...
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Traffic jams on Highway 41 for free food giveaway

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A food giveaway caused traffic to back-up on the Highway 41 strip yesterday. Cars lined up to get food in the Audubon Village parking lot starting at 10 o’clock Wednesday morning. The Tri-State Food Bank began setting up around 8 a.m. and started their giveaway early because of the demand. They […]
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Owensboro city officials reveal 2022 Christmas Card

The City of Owensboro reveals their 2022 Christmas card. The design was unveiled at the City Commission meeting Tuesday night. The 34th official card was designed by Aaron Kizer and is titled "Santa Claus is Coming to Town." Residents can purchase the cards starting Tuesday, November 22nd for $2.00 at...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Dream Center’s Affordable Christmas event is back

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Dream Center is asking for toy donations this Christmas. Officials will sell the toys to people in the Jacobsville area at a greatly reduced price during their forth annual Affordable Christmas event. An official with the Dream Center says they usually try to sell the toys to their Dream Center […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Centuries-old building set to be renovated on W. Franklin St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s been home to countless companies, including two furniture companies: Hercules Buggy Company and Shane Manufacturing. A vital piece of history in Evansville is in line to be saved by a friendly neighbor. “I mean and some people would look at the other way, [if]...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

‘The Homeless Experience’ starts Thursday in Evansville

Sheriff’s Office: 2 drivers taken to hospital after 5-car wreck in Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office: 2 drivers taken to hospital after 5-car wreck in Daviess Co. Centuries-old building set to be renovated on W. Franklin St. Updated: 2 hours ago. Centuries-old building set to be renovated on W....
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Historic Evansville building finds new purpose 130 years later

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A historic Evansville building housed furniture over 130 years ago. Now, one developer hopes to transform it to house people. The Karges Furniture Building, which is now in the works of becoming an apartment building, was built in 1892. To put that into perspective, that’s only two years after Vincent Van […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVW

First responders urge natural gas safety

TRI-STATE. (WEHT) – After three explosions in the last four months over the tri-state, the Henderson Fire Department says they have been receiving more calls from residents who want to make sure their house is safe from natural gas. “Things happen in the area. we know there is going...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Holiday Stroll in Owensboro to be cancelled

The Holiday Stroll in Owensboro has taken over the first Saturday in December for the last 14 years. In what would of been it's 15th year, the city has decided to cancel the event. What many call a tradition in Owensboro, its a night that many residents look forward to.
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Muhlenberg County woman last seen walking on busy highway

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen her? The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office needs help looking for a woman that seemingly disappeared last week. Deputies say 65-year-old Patricia Darlene Minton was reported missing and last seen on November 11 around noon, walking along Highway 431. The person who saw her says she was heading […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY

