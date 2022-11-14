ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 23

Candace Stine
2d ago

What the actual… this happened in Virginia NOT Oklahoma. This writer and the editor should be fired.

Reply(6)
20
SharkieBthatsme
2d ago

so this article was to lead us to believe this happened in Oklahoma. is this to keep up with the narrative that Oklahoma is more dangerous than California or Chicago 🙄

Reply
3
Julie Christensen
2d ago

so very sad and scary - my daughter works security for OU . We have to keep our eyes open for people and they attitudes and even more for what they are carrying in to the games . Be safe everyone . Prayers to everyone 🙏💜

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUSA9

What we know about the students killed in UVA shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A University of Virginia student suspected of killing three of his fellow classmates and wounding two others in an on-campus shooting Sunday night was taken into police custody, after the campus was told to shelter in place for more than 12 hours in a harrowing overnight event.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
TheDailyBeast

Grandpa Falls to His Death in Skydiving Accident at Tennessee Football Game

Tragedy struck in front of hundreds of shocked onlookers at a Tennessee high school football game on Friday when Richard Sheffield, 55, fell from the sky and to his death during a brutal skydiving accident. Sheffield was due for a stunt landing with his skydiving troupe JumpTN at Washington County’s annual Musket Bowl—a game between rival teams from David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools—but instead crashed into an area behind the stadium. Sheffield was pronounced dead at an area hospital following the accident. “One thing Dad loved the most was going fast, and that’s how he went out,” Sheffield’s son, Stacey, wrote on Facebook, describing his late father as a true country man and the glue to their family. “People look at what we do and say it’s crazy, and well, maybe it is, but Dad lived a full life, and he taught us to do the same. He made an impact on everyone he met.”Read it at NBC News
TENNESSEE STATE
Yardbarker

Interim coach's comments shed light on direction of Nebraska's HC search

Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph surprised Husker fans when he revealed he has not interviewed for the head-coaching position. In an interview with Tom Shatel of the Omaha World-Herald, Joseph told the veteran columnist he had not even spoken to Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts about the position. Despite...
LINCOLN, NE
ClutchPoints

Sam Pittman gives Arkansas football two options amid brutal season

The Arkansas Razorbacks are not living up to the expectations in the 2022 college football season. Arkansas football still has just five wins. The Razorbacks failed to recover from an embarrassing 21-19 loss to the Liberty Flames at home on Nov. 5, as Sam Pittman and his team fell short of taking down No. 7 LSU Tigers last Saturday in a 13-10 defeat in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised by both local people and tourists, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
OKLAHOMA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma

Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy