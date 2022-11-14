Read full article on original website
Candace Stine
2d ago
What the actual… this happened in Virginia NOT Oklahoma. This writer and the editor should be fired.
SharkieBthatsme
2d ago
so this article was to lead us to believe this happened in Oklahoma. is this to keep up with the narrative that Oklahoma is more dangerous than California or Chicago 🙄
Julie Christensen
2d ago
so very sad and scary - my daughter works security for OU . We have to keep our eyes open for people and they attitudes and even more for what they are carrying in to the games . Be safe everyone . Prayers to everyone 🙏💜
