Disenchanted, the long-awaited sequel to Disney’s Enchanted, opens with a heavy dose of reality: A new baby, a distant teenager and a cramped apartment have left Giselle (Amy Adams) feeling disgruntled with her Happily Ever After. The New York City she came to love in the first film — where she pirouetted through Central Park and sang tunes with strangers — has lost its charm. The boredom of domesticity has settled in its place, and Giselle is itching for change. When Giselle spots an advertisement for a home in Monroeville, a cartoonish suburban haven in upstate New York, she leaps at the chance...

14 MINUTES AGO