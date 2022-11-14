ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Disenchanted’ Review: Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey and Idina Menzel Can’t Help Humdrum Disney Sequel

Disenchanted, the long-awaited sequel to Disney’s Enchanted, opens with a heavy dose of reality: A new baby, a distant teenager and a cramped apartment have left Giselle (Amy Adams) feeling disgruntled with her Happily Ever After. The New York City she came to love in the first film — where she pirouetted through Central Park and sang tunes with strangers — has lost its charm. The boredom of domesticity has settled in its place, and Giselle is itching for change.  When Giselle spots an advertisement for a home in Monroeville, a cartoonish suburban haven in upstate New York, she leaps at the chance...
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT

Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.

 https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy