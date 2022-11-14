ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

Two of six county charter amendments likely to pass as ranked-choice voting is soundly defeated

By Rick Bannan / rick@thereflector.com
thereflector.com
 3 days ago
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Let voters repeal Measure 110

I voted for Betsy Johnson in the election because she was willing to put Measure 110 before the voters to repeal it, (“Oregon governor candidate Betsy Johnson announces endorsements from 24 current district attorneys,” Sept. 8). Had Christine Drazan won, she would have done the same. It is a failed experiment.
OREGON STATE
Chronicle

Joe Kent Sees Ballot Curing as Remedy for Lost Seat in 3rd District

A little-known part of the elections process — ballot curing — landed in the spotlight this weekend after 3rd Congressional District candidate Joe Kent urged his supporters not to lose hope that he could still beat Democratic candidate Marie Gluesenkamp Perez. "What the media says is irrelevant, it's...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
opb.org

Facing defeat, Joe Kent campaign looks to ‘cure’ challenged ballots

Two days after Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and numerous media outlets declared her Southwest Washington’s next congressperson, Republican Joe Kent remains searching for any last-minute votes to reverse his fortunes. Kent has not conceded. On Saturday, he declared multiple newspapers’ declarations for Gluesenkamp Perez “irrelevant” and “another narrative designed...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Clackamas Review

Voter: Is Clackamas County descending into right-wing extremism?

Brian Fitzgerald: More than 40% voted to support slavery and a conspiracy theorist U.S. Senate candidateThe people of Clackamas County never fail to amaze me. This past election more than 40% voted to support slavery and a conspiracy theorist U.S. Senate candidate. Jo Rae Perkins, the now twice failed Senate candidate, did quite well in Clackamas County, picking up more than 44% of the vote here, compared to only about 41% statewide against Sen. Ron Wyden. Perkins believes in QAnon, a thoroughly debunked conspiracy theory involving Democrats, Satan sex-trafficking and other bizarre tenets like harvesting adenochrome from blood to remove...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: PBA Tried to Torpedo Charter Reform, Panicky Oregon Cowards Snatch Up All the Guns, and Republicans Gain Control of the House (Barely!)

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! While some clouds...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

The Vote Is In And Your Gun Rights Are Out

The most consequential decision voters made in last Tuesday’s election involves a constitutional right: the 2nd Amendment. Voters decided you need a permit to exercise that right…which is about as crazy as demanding a permit to go to church. The law doesn’t go into effect till mid-January but...
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon City News

Mark Meek eeks out a victory for Oregon Senate seat

Challenger unseats Republican incumbent Bill Kennemer in a district that's looking much more Democratic.Republican incumbent Bill Kennemer was hopeful that the early returns in the battle for Senate District 20 indicating nearly a dead heat between him and Democrat Mark Meek would swing in his direction as more mail-in votes were counted in the Nov. 8 election. Kennemer's wish would not come true after five straight days of ballot counting in the dramatically redrawn Oregon Senate district in Clackamas County. Covering the majority of Gladstone, Oregon City, Happy Valley, Mulino and other cities, SD20 has been considered a battleground district...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: "Phase 2" of Charter Reform, Mayor Wheeler's Missing Texts, and the Trouble with Codifying Abortion Rights

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! Hey, lookit this...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Voters on opposite ends of Portland helped Gonzalez beat Hardesty in city council race

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland had just one city council seat decided by this November midterm election, which saw incumbent Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty lose to challenger Rene Gonzalez. A team from The Oregonian studied the race and found something interesting about the voter demographics — Gonzalez received the bulk of his votes from two ends of the city that seemingly couldn't be more opposite.
PORTLAND, OR

