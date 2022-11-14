ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

The Spun

College Football Head Coach Was Fired On Monday Morning

The Rob Ambrose era has officially come to an end in central Maryland. Per The Athletic's Chris Vannini, the Towson head coach was fired after 13 seasons with the program where he went 76-76 and reached the FCS title game almost a decade ago. Ambrose led the Tigers to a...
TOWSON, MD
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Calls Out Playoff Committee Over Latest Rankings

ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III wasn't pleased with a couple decisions made by the College Football Playoff Selection Committee in this week's rankings. Like fans all over the college football world, RG3 took a shot at the committee's choice to rank a two-loss LSU team ahead of one-loss USC — and two-loss Alabama ahead of one-loss Clemson.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Look: Message From Lane Kiffin's Son Is Going Viral

As Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels prepare for a rivalry week matchup with Mississippi State, Kiffin's son, Knox, was caught fraternizing with the enemy, asking Bulldogs QB Will Rogers if he could have some collectibles after Saturday's game. Knox's DMs went viral in the lead-up to the game.
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Has Brutally Honest Admission On Auburn Job

Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin is very much aware of the speculation of that he could be a top target for the Auburn job once the season concludes. And after Saturday's beatdown loss, the 47-year-old attempted to address those rumors. Telling 247Sports:. Like I said, I love being here. I mean,...
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Odell Beckham Has 4-Word Reaction To Cowboys Win

Odell Beckham Jr. is believed to be down to the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants when it comes to his free agency decision. If that's the case, the Cowboys certainly made a good impression on Sunday. Dallas throttled Minnesota, 40-3, on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys beat the crap...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Stunned By Upset On Sunday Afternoon

The Detroit Lions have been one of the worst teams in the National Football League this season, but on Sunday, they're absolutely dominating an NFL contender. Detroit is thrashing New York, 24-6. The NFL World is pretty stunned by the result. Did anyone see this one coming? Lions fans are...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Wants 1 NFL Quarterback Benched

Stephen A. Smith wants an NFL starting quarterback to get benched after Sunday. The ESPN personality is joining New York Jets fans in calling for quarterback Zach Wilson to get to the bench. Wilson played poorly in the Jets' 10-3 loss to the Patriots on Sunday. He also failed to...
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Sideline Reporter Has Brutally Honest Admission On Lamar Jackson

Laura Okmin was the sideline reporter for Sunday's Baltimore Ravens vs. Carolina Panthers game. The Ravens beat the Panthers, 13-3, on Sunday afternoon. Following the game, Okmin spoke with Baltimore star quarterback Lamar Jackson. But Okmin admitted she always tries to keep her questions short and to the point with Jackson.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Tony Dungy Admits He Messed Up Sunday Night

It's not often that you see analysts admit that they got something wrong. But former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy did just that on Sunday night. Dungy picked the Chargers to beat the Chiefs on "Sunday Night Football." It was a popular pick, with the Chargers playing at home. But the Chiefs got it done, winning on a go-ahead score with less than a minute left.
The Spun

NFL World Is Furious With CBS's Decision Today

The Dallas Cowboys are thumping the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, but no one is getting to see the end of it. With the Cowboys leading the Vikings, 37-3, in the third quarter on Sunday afternoon, CBS decided to cut away from the game and put the Bengals at Steelers game on.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says Only 3 Teams Can Win National Title

Four teams make the College Football Playoff, but according to Paul Finebaum, only three programs have a legitimate shot in the national title hunt. Per Saturday Down South, the SEC Network commentator says those teams are Georgia, Ohio State and Michigan. Those schools happen to be three of the four...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Las Vegas Has Clear Pick In Ohio State vs. Michigan

Ohio State and Michigan are set to meet in Columbus on Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes and the Wolverines are set to meet with undefeated seasons on the line and a Big Ten Championship Game berth at stake. Las Vegas has the Buckeyes as favorites, with Ohio State being favored by...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Big Ten Star Running Back Announces Decision On 2023 Season

The Wisconsin Badgers will reportedly see the return of a familiar face in their 2023 backfield. According to Badgers insider Evan Flood, senior running back Chez Mellusi says he's coming back for another season in Madison. Mellusi returned to Wisconsin's lineup for the first time in five weeks to help...
MADISON, WI
The Spun

NFL World Wants 1 Head Coach Fired Tonight

The NFL World wants one head coach in particular to be fired on Sunday night. It's not going to happen, given recent reports about the state of the franchise, but that doesn't stop the NFL World from calling for it on Sunday evening. The Raiders are on the verge of...
The Spun

NFL World Not Happy With Antonio Brown's Sunday Move

Antonio Brown no longer plays in the National Football League - and likely never will again - but the former wide receiver is still involved on football Sundays. The former Pro Bowl wide receiver likes to troll quarterbacks in the league now. NFL fans are not happy with Brown's latest...
The Spun

