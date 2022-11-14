Read full article on original website
Related
College Football Head Coach Was Fired On Monday Morning
The Rob Ambrose era has officially come to an end in central Maryland. Per The Athletic's Chris Vannini, the Towson head coach was fired after 13 seasons with the program where he went 76-76 and reached the FCS title game almost a decade ago. Ambrose led the Tigers to a...
Robert Griffin III Calls Out Playoff Committee Over Latest Rankings
ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III wasn't pleased with a couple decisions made by the College Football Playoff Selection Committee in this week's rankings. Like fans all over the college football world, RG3 took a shot at the committee's choice to rank a two-loss LSU team ahead of one-loss USC — and two-loss Alabama ahead of one-loss Clemson.
College Football Star Wide Receiver Is Reportedly Transferring
With the college football season coming to an end, programs will start to go through a rebuilding process. The same can be said for players, who will be evaluating their futures. One star college football wide receiver has already decided he doesn't want to stay where he's at for another season.
Look: Message From Lane Kiffin's Son Is Going Viral
As Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels prepare for a rivalry week matchup with Mississippi State, Kiffin's son, Knox, was caught fraternizing with the enemy, asking Bulldogs QB Will Rogers if he could have some collectibles after Saturday's game. Knox's DMs went viral in the lead-up to the game.
Lane Kiffin Has Brutally Honest Admission On Auburn Job
Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin is very much aware of the speculation of that he could be a top target for the Auburn job once the season concludes. And after Saturday's beatdown loss, the 47-year-old attempted to address those rumors. Telling 247Sports:. Like I said, I love being here. I mean,...
Odell Beckham Has 4-Word Reaction To Cowboys Win
Odell Beckham Jr. is believed to be down to the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants when it comes to his free agency decision. If that's the case, the Cowboys certainly made a good impression on Sunday. Dallas throttled Minnesota, 40-3, on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys beat the crap...
NFL World Stunned By Upset On Sunday Afternoon
The Detroit Lions have been one of the worst teams in the National Football League this season, but on Sunday, they're absolutely dominating an NFL contender. Detroit is thrashing New York, 24-6. The NFL World is pretty stunned by the result. Did anyone see this one coming? Lions fans are...
Cardinals Fire Assistant Coach After Reported 'Incident' In Mexico City
Less than 24 hours after suffering a blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers on national television, the Arizona Cardinals made a notable change to their coaching staff. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury announced that offensive line coach/run game coordinator Sean Kugler was relieved of his duties. Kingsbury said this...
Stephen A. Smith Wants 1 NFL Quarterback Benched
Stephen A. Smith wants an NFL starting quarterback to get benched after Sunday. The ESPN personality is joining New York Jets fans in calling for quarterback Zach Wilson to get to the bench. Wilson played poorly in the Jets' 10-3 loss to the Patriots on Sunday. He also failed to...
Sideline Reporter Has Brutally Honest Admission On Lamar Jackson
Laura Okmin was the sideline reporter for Sunday's Baltimore Ravens vs. Carolina Panthers game. The Ravens beat the Panthers, 13-3, on Sunday afternoon. Following the game, Okmin spoke with Baltimore star quarterback Lamar Jackson. But Okmin admitted she always tries to keep her questions short and to the point with Jackson.
Tony Dungy Admits He Messed Up Sunday Night
It's not often that you see analysts admit that they got something wrong. But former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy did just that on Sunday night. Dungy picked the Chargers to beat the Chiefs on "Sunday Night Football." It was a popular pick, with the Chargers playing at home. But the Chiefs got it done, winning on a go-ahead score with less than a minute left.
NFL World Is Furious With CBS's Decision Today
The Dallas Cowboys are thumping the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, but no one is getting to see the end of it. With the Cowboys leading the Vikings, 37-3, in the third quarter on Sunday afternoon, CBS decided to cut away from the game and put the Bengals at Steelers game on.
Paul Finebaum Says Only 3 Teams Can Win National Title
Four teams make the College Football Playoff, but according to Paul Finebaum, only three programs have a legitimate shot in the national title hunt. Per Saturday Down South, the SEC Network commentator says those teams are Georgia, Ohio State and Michigan. Those schools happen to be three of the four...
NFL World Furious With Referee Decision In Cowboys Game
The Dallas Cowboys thumped the Minnesota Vikings, 40-3, on Sunday afternoon. But Cowboys fans - and the rest of the NFL world - were pretty furious with a referee decision late in the first half on Sunday afternoon. With the Cowboys leading the Vikings, 20-3, with less than a minute...
Las Vegas Has Clear Pick In Ohio State vs. Michigan
Ohio State and Michigan are set to meet in Columbus on Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes and the Wolverines are set to meet with undefeated seasons on the line and a Big Ten Championship Game berth at stake. Las Vegas has the Buckeyes as favorites, with Ohio State being favored by...
Big Ten Star Running Back Announces Decision On 2023 Season
The Wisconsin Badgers will reportedly see the return of a familiar face in their 2023 backfield. According to Badgers insider Evan Flood, senior running back Chez Mellusi says he's coming back for another season in Madison. Mellusi returned to Wisconsin's lineup for the first time in five weeks to help...
NFL World Wants 1 Head Coach Fired Tonight
The NFL World wants one head coach in particular to be fired on Sunday night. It's not going to happen, given recent reports about the state of the franchise, but that doesn't stop the NFL World from calling for it on Sunday evening. The Raiders are on the verge of...
NFL World Not Happy With Antonio Brown's Sunday Move
Antonio Brown no longer plays in the National Football League - and likely never will again - but the former wide receiver is still involved on football Sundays. The former Pro Bowl wide receiver likes to troll quarterbacks in the league now. NFL fans are not happy with Brown's latest...
Paul Finebaum Says 1 College Football Playoff Contender 'Can't Hang'
We're getting closer and closer to finding out who will be in the College Football Playoff. There are still two weeks of action left before the committee will have to decide on the final CFP rankings. If it were to start today, Georgia would play TCU, and Ohio State would play Michigan.
College Football Fans Furious With LSU's Latest Playoff Ranking
In just his first year at the helm, Brian Kelly has a legitimate chance to lead LSU to the College Football Playoff. On Tuesday, the fourth edition of the College Football Playoff rankings was released. The Tigers have jumped up to the No. 5 spot. LSU is coming off a...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
659K+
Followers
84K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 1