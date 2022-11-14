ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOAT 7

Apartment fire in Northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Fire Rescue is responding to a two-story apartment building fire. The apartment complex is located on Candelaria Road Northeast. The fire began around 9:20 p.m. at The Grove at Tramway apartment complex. AFR have not released any injuries or deaths due to the fire. Information...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

City of Albuquerque’s plan to provide more housing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –More housing options could be coming soon for thousands of people in Albuquerque. Mayor Tim Keller and city council are now taking an official step toward Keller’s “Housing Forward Plan.” Places like empty strip malls and office buildings could soon become homes. The plans laid out in an ordinance have two sides. One […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Second round of business grants coming to revamp Downtown Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque will soon begin issuing a second round of business grants to revitalize downtown. The Downtown Storefront Activation Grant Program provides between $50,000 and $250,000 to businesses looking to move their operations downtown. In the first round, the program gave $500,000 to 15 local businesses, filling more than $40,000 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

One dead after police shooting in northeast Albuquerque

One dead after police shooting in northeast Albuquerque. One dead after police shooting in northeast Albuquerque. Albuquerque residents urged to keep money in community …. Albuquerque residents are being encouraged to shop locally this holiday season. City officials even hosted an event Thursday to highlight what the area has to offer.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Hundreds of Albuquerque kids gifted new winter coats

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of kids in Albuquerque now have new winter coats. Fed Ex cares and ‘Operation Warm’ teamed up to hand out coats to 450 students at Hodgin Elementary School on Wednesday. Students were able to look through different coats and find one that fit them best. “I think it has a huge impact […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque: Did your neighborhood vote for Ronchetti or Lujan Grisham?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — You know who you voted for, but how well do you know your neighbors? The unofficial results from New Mexico’s 2022 general election reveal which parts of Albuquerque leaned towards Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and which leaned towards Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti. So, do you know where your neighborhood sits? The baseline: […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque elementary students get new pair of shoes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Over 100 students at Alameda Elementary School in Albuquerque got a pair of brand new shoes. This comes as part of the KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids program. One teacher at the school says the new shoes help students feel their best at school. “When the kids come to school with new […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
bernco.gov

County Commission Funds Winter Wellness Motel

Bernalillo County – The Bernalillo County Commission has approved funding for a winter wellness motel and the City of Albuquerque’s Westside Emergency Housing Center. The commission okayed more than $1.68 million of the Behavioral Health Initiative tax to fund hotel rooms and support the Westside shelter for the precariously and unhoused population in the county.
BERNALILLO, NM
KRQE News 13

Pueblo Creations to host Holiday Market in Bernalillo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Shop for holiday gifts from local artists and small businesses. The Holiday Market in Bernalillo is an outdoor event that features art vendors, native food trucks, and an overall amazing holiday atmosphere. The pandemic impacted everyone but especially small businesses. Pueblo Creations want to bring...
BERNALILLO, NM
KRQE News 13

2022 Mount Cristo Rey pilgrimage this weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Worshippers will embark on the annual pilgrimage to Mount Cristo Rey this Saturday, November 19. The pilgrimage used to happen in October but the Las Cruces Diocese changed the date to coincide with the celebration of the Feast of Christ the King. The procession is at noon with mass at 4:00 p.m. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Master plan, Suing coach and district, Cold temperatures, Housing zoning, New exhibit

Wednesday’s Top Stories New Mexico treasure hunt: Box of relics buried 155 years ago Roosevelt County Commission discusses ordinance prohibiting abortion clinics Vacant state Senate seat filled by New Mexico House representative City addresses overflowing Albuquerque recycling sites with online game Larry Barker investigates Santa Fe Plaza’s century-old buried treasure New Mexico Lobos men’s basketball […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Los Lunas High opens thrift store to public

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Los Lunas High School club wants to help those in need by opening its thrift store to the public. The school’s Lending a Paw club held a grand opening last week for its innovative thrift store. It lets customers take donated clothes for free. The store opened for students last […]
LOS LUNAS, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy