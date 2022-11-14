Nick Gust Kalatzes, age 86, passed away Tuesday, November 08, 2022 at his home in Price. He was born June 08, 1936 in Price, Utah to Gust D. and Eftehia Bellaros Kalatzes. He married Brenda Migliaccio and had two sons, Christopher Nick Kalatzes and Michael Nick Kalatzes. They later divorced but remained close friends. He was a proud local businessman and operated Carbon Precision Hydraulics for many years. He was a talented craftsman with an eye for detail. He enjoyed carpentry, masonry, and anything mechanical. He was a true master at anything he set his mind to. He will be truly missed by his close family and friends.

PRICE, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO