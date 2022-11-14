Read full article on original website
Related
castlecountryradio.com
Harold Bruce Fish – November 14 2022
Harold Bruce Fish, age 81, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022 surrounded by family. He was born January 2, 1941 in Ferron, Utah to Harold and LaRene Fish. He graduated from South Emery High School and then attended the College of Southern Utah. He served a mission for the...
castlecountryradio.com
Nick Gust Kalatzes – November 8 2022
Nick Gust Kalatzes, age 86, passed away Tuesday, November 08, 2022 at his home in Price. He was born June 08, 1936 in Price, Utah to Gust D. and Eftehia Bellaros Kalatzes. He married Brenda Migliaccio and had two sons, Christopher Nick Kalatzes and Michael Nick Kalatzes. They later divorced but remained close friends. He was a proud local businessman and operated Carbon Precision Hydraulics for many years. He was a talented craftsman with an eye for detail. He enjoyed carpentry, masonry, and anything mechanical. He was a true master at anything he set his mind to. He will be truly missed by his close family and friends.
castlecountryradio.com
Monday, November 14 2022
BARTER BAR – MAIL BAG:. Grain Fed Beef for sale: ½ or whole beef for sale, harvest date March 14th. Market Hogs: Will have 20 AWESOME market hogs for sale, the harvest date for these is 20 April. I have had a great track record providing pork for Carbon & Emery Counties and the surrounding area. Please give me a call and reserve some great freezer meat for your family! Please call Wayne @ 435 919 2655😊!
castlecountryradio.com
Emery swimmers travel to Cedar City for a two-day invitational meet
The Spartans swim teams traveled to Cedar City over the weekend to face schools from around the state and across classifications at the Cedar Invitational. With over 13 teams on the boys side and 14 on the girls this was the largest meet that they had taken part in this season. At the end of the two-day event the boys landed in the ninth spot and the girls ended the weekend in eighth.
castlecountryradio.com
Emery Caring for Kids seeking donations for the holiday breaks
Emery Caring for Kids is preparing for the upcoming school district’s Holiday Breaks and is currently in the process of gathering food donations for children’s meal kits. Castle Country Radio spoke over the telephone with Coordinator, Lindsey Oman about what they are doing to prepare for the school break.
castlecountryradio.com
Utah’s Christmas Town Christmas Craft Fair on Nov. 18 and Nov. 19
The annual Utah’s Christmas Town Christmas Craft Fair will be held on Friday, Nov. 18 and Saturday, Nov. 19 inside the Helper Civic Auditorium. Castle Country Radio was able to speak over the telephone with Event Representative, Kari Richardson to get all the details for radio listeners. This is...
castlecountryradio.com
Carbon swim team competes with teams from across state at Cedar Invitational
The Dinos swim teams traveled to Cedar City over the weekend to face schools from around the state and across classifications at the Cedar Invitational. With over 13 teams on the boys side and 14 on the girls this was the largest meet that they had taken part in this season. At the end of the two-day event the boys landed in the seventh spot and the girls in sixth.
Comments / 0