wrestletalk.com
Update On Randy Orton’s Injury
There has been an update on the injury status of former 14-time World Champion Randy Orton. Orton has been out of action since the May 20 episode of SmackDown, where he and Matt Riddle lost the Raw Tag Team Championship to the Usos. The match was a winner take all...
Rhea Ripley Addresses Male WWE Stars Not Hitting Her Back
Rhea Ripley has addressed male WWE stars not being able to hit her back. In May 2022, Rhea Ripley turned heel and aligned with The Judgment Day’s Edge and Damian Priest. Shortly thereafter, The Judgment Day ousted Edge from the group in favor of Finn Balor. The group have...
WWE Believes New Signing Is ‘Done Deal’
In the latest update in all the talk of Chelsea Green returning to WWE, the company reportedly believes it is a “done deal”. Green previously wrestled in WWE under both the main roster and NXT brands, before being released from her contract in April 2021 after several months of inactivity.
Stephanie McMahon Touts Historic Moment From WWE Raw November 14
WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO has taken to social media to point out the significance of Monday’s (November 14) episode of Raw for women in wrestling. Stephanie McMahon will often be the first to tout the company’s historic women’s wrestling moments. This week’s edition of Monday Night Raw...
Another Released WWE Star Open To Potential Return
Former NXT star Blake Christian has revealed that he’d consider a WWE return under the Triple H regime. The former ‘Trey Baxter’ signed with WWE in February 2021. The star wrestled a handful of matches for the NXT and 205 Live before his release that November, less than nine months later.
AEW Star Has Been ‘Working Out Hard’ For Dynamite Match
An AEW star has been “working out hard” for a big match on tonight’s Dynamite. After a relatively quiet first 18 months with All Elite Wrestling, Ethan Page has received a breakthrough opportunity with the Full Gear Eliminator Tournament. Defeating Eddie Kingston on the November 9 edition...
AEW Star ‘Baffled’ By Their Sudden Popularity
Wrestling is an unpredictable business where anyone, or anything, can potentially get over with fans. AEW’s Billy Gunn (or Daddy Ass) is learning this right now and has revealed that he is ‘baffled’ by his sudden popularity after 30-plus years in the business. WWE’s former ‘Ass Man’...
AEW Star Returning To The Company
An AEW star looks to be returning to the company. In 2020, WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts arrived in All Elite Wrestling to confront Cody Rhodes ahead of aligning with Lance Archer. Roberts hasn’t been seen on AEW TV since the March 23 edition of...
Another Match Made Official For Survivor Series WarGames
Another grudge match is set to ignite at Survivor Series WarGames was revealed on tonight’s edition of WWE Raw. Made official on tonight’s edition of WWE Raw, another big feud between two longtime friends turned foe. After AJ Styles challenged Finn Balor to a match at WWE’s next...
Top AEW Stars Abandon Recent Trademark Filing
A pair of top AEW stars have abandoned their recent trademark filing. Since the events following AEW All Out 2022, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have not been seen on AEW TV in person. In recent weeks, the return of the trio has been teased with a series of vignettes.
Another Company Reached Out To Former WWE Star Before Their AEW Debut
Another company has reached out to an AEW star before they made their debut in the promotion. As previously reported, WOW (Women of Wrestling) made attempts to sign The Inspiration before the duo ended up in IMPACT Wrestling. The company also had talks with Maria Kanellis following the Ring of Honor hiatus.
WWE Star Reveals Dream To Follow In The Rock and John Cena’s Footsteps Into Hollywood
WWE Raw Women’s Champion, Bianca Belair, has revealed her dreams to take her talents beyond wrestling. The former track and field athlete signed with WWE in 2016 and made her television debut on NXT in May 2017. Belair has gone from strength to strength with the promotion since, having...
WWE Raw Ends With Big Brawl & Post-Match Beatdown
After making a match with Finn Balor at the beginning of WWE Raw, would Seth Rollins leave Monday Night Rollins still the United States Champion?. While a United States Championship match was going on inside the ring, about a dozen other massive pairings were kicking off around it!. With Judgment...
Change To AEW Dynamite Match For November 16
There is a major change to an AEW Dynamite match for the November 16 episode. On the November 11 edition of AEW Rampage, the company announced that AEW Interim Women’s World Champion Toni Storm would face The Bunny in an Eliminator Match on the November 16 episode of AEW Dynamite.
Date Of Next WWE ‘International Live Event’ Revealed?
A new date for an “international live event” may have been revealed if reports of “chatter” backstage at last night’s WWE Raw are to be believed. According to WrestleVotes on Twitter, talk at Raw last night was that there’s an “international live event” planned for either Thursday, January 18, or Friday, January 19, 2023.
Popular AEW Star Explains Why He Left WWE For AEW
A popular AEW name has explained why he left WWE to join Tony Khan’s AEW. Claudio Castagnoli made his debut for AEW during AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door on June 26. He quickly established himself with the promotion and acquired the Ring of Honor Championship from Jonathan Gresham during ROH Death Before Dishonor on July 23.
Brand New WWE Match Type Announced
On tonight’s edition of WWE NXT (November 15) Shawn Michaels made a major announcement related to the upcoming premium live event, NXT Deadline. Announcing a major new match format for the show, Shawn Michaels appeared in a pre-taped segment to explain the details. At NXT Deadline a new match...
Returning WWE Star Says Being Released Was ‘One Of The Worst Experiences’ Of Their Life
With Triple H taking over WWE creative back in July, many former WWE stars have made their returns to the company. The returns included those of Top Dolla, B-Fab and Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis of Hit Row, who made their WWE returns back in August after being released in November 2021.
Current UFC Star Starts Pro-Wrestling Training
Current UFC star Miranda Maverick has confirmed that she has started wrestling training while continuing with MMA. Flyweight fighter Maverick made an appearance at The Big Event expo in New York on Saturday (November 12). During her time at the expo, Maverick took a photo with WWE Hall of Famer...
Report: AEW Star Suspended
While on AEW star has notably been off of television as of late, a new report notes that the star is actually suspended. With Wrestling Observer noting a recent change in the star’s upcoming appearance schedule, a note regarding his status emerged. In a note regarding a cancelled upcoming...
