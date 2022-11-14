Read full article on original website
Update On Randy Orton’s Injury
There has been an update on the injury status of former 14-time World Champion Randy Orton. Orton has been out of action since the May 20 episode of SmackDown, where he and Matt Riddle lost the Raw Tag Team Championship to the Usos. The match was a winner take all...
Rhea Ripley Addresses Male WWE Stars Not Hitting Her Back
Rhea Ripley has addressed male WWE stars not being able to hit her back. In May 2022, Rhea Ripley turned heel and aligned with The Judgment Day’s Edge and Damian Priest. Shortly thereafter, The Judgment Day ousted Edge from the group in favor of Finn Balor. The group have...
Another Released WWE Star Open To Potential Return
Former NXT star Blake Christian has revealed that he’d consider a WWE return under the Triple H regime. The former ‘Trey Baxter’ signed with WWE in February 2021. The star wrestled a handful of matches for the NXT and 205 Live before his release that November, less than nine months later.
Planned WWE Surprise Called Off Due To Injury
It sounds like an upcoming “surprise” that WWE had planned may have been forced to be called off due to an injury. On the November 11 edition of SmackDown, WWE set up the men’s WarGames match for Survivor Series, which looks to be the Bloodline (Roman Reigns, the Usos, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn) taking on the Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch and Ridge Holland), Drew McIntyre, and a fifth partner TBA.
New NXT Stars Debut At Taping
Ahead of tonight’s edition of WWE NXT (November 15), multiple new stars have debuted in front of the live crowd. Find out who they are!. Ahead of tonight’s taping of the big Title Tuesday edition of WWE NXT, an NXT Level Up taping has commenced. Fans in attendance...
Current AEW Star Details ‘Real Animosity’ With Triple H
Although they put on some standout matches when their paths crossed in the ring, a current AEW star didn’t always get on with Triple H. Chris Jericho joined WWE in 1999 having found success during his run with WCW. Speaking on his Jericho Chronicles Q&A session on the This...
WWE Star States Goal To Host The Tonight Show
A WWE star states that their end goal is to host “The Tonight Show”. From The Rock to John Cena, life after a WWE career can be sometimes more lucrative than a star’s run in World Wrestling Entertainment. In 2020, former NFL player AJ “Top Dolla” Francis...
Actor Hoping To Work With WWE Or AEW To Promote TV Show
Arrow star Stephen Amell has history with both WWE and AEW. Amell wrestled for WWE back at SummerSlam in 2015, where he teamed with Neville (Pac) to defeat Stardust (Cody Rhodes) and Wade Barrett. He also wrestled Christopher Daniels at the All In pay-per-view in 2018. Amell is the star...
MJF Calls WWE Hall Of Famer ‘A Hack’
AEW star MJF has called a WWE Hall of Famer “a hack”. Since his return to All Elite Wrestling at All Out 2022, Maxwell Jacob Friedman has made it clear that he thinks he is the best wrestler in the world today. MJF has been gaining louder cheers...
Brand New WWE Match Type Announced
On tonight’s edition of WWE NXT (November 15) Shawn Michaels made a major announcement related to the upcoming premium live event, NXT Deadline. Announcing a major new match format for the show, Shawn Michaels appeared in a pre-taped segment to explain the details. At NXT Deadline a new match...
NXT Star Officially Turns Heel
In a spicy promo on tonight’s edition of WWE NXT (November 15) one NXT star called out her former partner and officially turned heel. In an in-ring promo explaining her actions last week, Zoey Stark didn’t pull punches when discussing both the fans and Nikkita Lyons!. Reminding viewers...
Current UFC Star Starts Pro-Wrestling Training
Current UFC star Miranda Maverick has confirmed that she has started wrestling training while continuing with MMA. Flyweight fighter Maverick made an appearance at The Big Event expo in New York on Saturday (November 12). During her time at the expo, Maverick took a photo with WWE Hall of Famer...
Raw Star Believes He’s The Most Underrated Talent In WWE
When it comes to wrestling questions on Twitter, few are more divisive than “who is the most underrated?”. So, when WWE asked the question on their Twitter account, it was bound to garner a fair amount of attention. Among the replies was one from a current member of the...
Mysterious ‘Justice’ Vignettes Continue On NXT
With not one but two sets of mysterious vignettes occurring on WWE NXT lately, we seem a bit closer to the reveal of one!. With one set being a bit less mysterious as it seems to be related to Dominik Dijakovic, still the name of this iteration has yet to be revealed.
Saraya Reveals Which WWE Star She Wished To Face In Her In-Ring Return
Saraya has revealed that that in an ‘ideal world,’ she would have loved to face a top WWE star for her in-ring return. The former Paige has been speaking with Chris Van Vliet ahead of her debut match for AEW against Dr Britt Baker D.M.D at AEW Full Gear.
WWE Star Reveals Dream To Follow In The Rock and John Cena’s Footsteps Into Hollywood
WWE Raw Women’s Champion, Bianca Belair, has revealed her dreams to take her talents beyond wrestling. The former track and field athlete signed with WWE in 2016 and made her television debut on NXT in May 2017. Belair has gone from strength to strength with the promotion since, having...
Former WWE Star Returning As Part Of ‘Two-For-One’ Deal?
A former WWE star may be set to return to the company as part of a ‘two-for-one’ deal. Former WWE star Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder) spent nearly 15 years in WWE before his release in April 2020. Since Cardona’s release, he has completely reinvented himself on the independent...
Date Of Next WWE ‘International Live Event’ Revealed?
A new date for an “international live event” may have been revealed if reports of “chatter” backstage at last night’s WWE Raw are to be believed. According to WrestleVotes on Twitter, talk at Raw last night was that there’s an “international live event” planned for either Thursday, January 18, or Friday, January 19, 2023.
WWE Star Says Stuggling As An Independent Wrestler Isn’t ‘Something To Brag About’
A WWE star says struggling as an independent wrestler isn’t “something to brag about”. On the October 17 edition of WWE Raw, WWE Hall of Famer JBL introduced the returning Baron Corbin back on Monday nights. This was the latest evolution of Corbin’s character since signing with...
Major Return On AEW Dynamite
Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite has already featured one major return to AEW television although no, it isn’t the Elite!. Fans of 1998 Adam Sandler films however may be just as excited as they would be if it were!. Making an appearance on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, wrestling icon...
