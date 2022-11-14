Read full article on original website
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Pool’s Closed: Company In Belton, Texas Claimed To Leave Owners High And Dry
When people add onto their homes, there are many things that are considered. Some want to add a fence, some want to add a playground for the little ones. But one thing some consider adding? A pool. Let's face the facts, having a pool in the backyard during the summer...
Are the Holidays Truly More Festive in Texas? One List Says So
As temperatures get lower and we all bundle up for the winter season, the holiday season takes shape. Some are simply more excited to celebrate the holiday season than others of course. Whatever the choice Texans make, one thing is for sure:. Everyone just seems happier during the holidays with...
Mak Mamas Coney Cafe Is Giving Back To Killeen, Texas With a Family Fun Event
I definitely think it’s safe to say that Killeen, Texas has adopted Mak Mama Coney Island café and her delicious Detroit ways. What I love about this woman is that she’s bringing delicious Midwestern cuisine to the city. She’s also making sure that she takes part and keeps the community well taken care of.
Terrible: Shop in Killeen, Texas Broken Into On Veteran’s Day
Local business in Central Texas will always be important. Not only is it a part of what makes Texas the state we all know and love, but it's pretty neat to see residents who start something new in our area. Unfortunately, there will always be others who want to take...
Tasty News: It Looks Like Killeen, Texas IS Getting A Shaq Big Chicken Afterall
Get excited for some finger-licking news in Killeen, Texas ! Our prayers have definitely been answered. Recently I wrote an article on Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal's Big Chicken restaurant opening its first Texas location. In the piece, I questioned (with tongue firmly in cheek) why we weren't getting some Shaq chicken here in Killeen. Well, it turns out we are.
Spread Joy With Toys For Killeen, Texas Kids
Hey Killen, Texas, 'tis the season to open up those wallets and your hearts. Times are tough for a lot of families period, and I just want to share one way you can help those in your community out this holiday season. 'Tis The Season Of Giving. The City of...
Brrr! Snow May Be On The Way, But Will Killeen, Texas Get Any?
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Texas, and we haven't even fried our Thanksgiving turkeys. The cold weather seemed to flip on like a light recently, and believe it or not, there's a chance of snow already. LET IT SNOW, TEXAS!. According to WFAA, snow in...
World’s Largest 3-D Printed Neighborhood Coming To Georgetown, Texas
According to its builders, the world‘s largest neighborhood of 3-D printed homes is in progress now in Georgetown, Texas. Construction has begun on 100 new 3-D printed homes built by Icon and Lenaar, co-designed by architecture firm BIG (Bjarkle Ingels Group). I have some questions though. Can You Imagine...
The Beltonian Theatre in Belton, Texas is Screening Your Favorite Christmas Movies
It’s beginning to look like Christmas, especially in Belton, Texas, where a beautiful and beloved theater is gearing up to celebrate with some of our favorite holiday classics. See Your Favorite Christmas Classics at the Beltonian Theatre in Belton. The Beltonian Theatre will be inviting all Central Texas to...
Highly Contagious Dog Flu Spreading Throughout Central Texas
There is a "decent sized outbreak" that is moving through the Killeen, Temple, and Waco, Texas communities. The H3N2 is a highly-contagious strain of the canine influenza. According to the CDC, Canine influenza (also known as dog flu) is a contagious respiratory disease in dogs caused by specific type A influenza viruses known to infect our four legged besties.
Police in Killeen, Texas Are Investigating a Fatal Stabbing at a Mosque
I don’t know about anybody else in Killeen, Texas, but when my mind needs a recharge and just a sense of peace, my first instinct is to get back into church because in all honesty church is a safe haven for a lot of people. Whatever your faith, the place where you go to worship and give thanks should feel like a safe, secure place. That's what makes this story especially tragic.
Come Out And Ride For A Cause In Temple, Texas
If you've been looking for a reason to ride, come out to Temple, Texas and do it for a good cause. Get your bikes tuned up and ready, because the 9th Annual Ride For a Child Event is happening on November 19, 2022. Bringing Awareness To Child Abuse. Child abuse...
Warming Shelters Open in Temple, Texas Through Friday, November 18
As freezing temperatures have moved into the Temple, Texas area, two warming shelters have opened their doors to those in need. The City of Temple reports that two shelters will operate through Friday, November 18 at the following locations:. Salvation Army - 419 W. Ave. G. Salvation Army will open...
Texas Judge Un-Forgives Student Loan Debt Plan
See the screenshot below? This is what you get if you try and go apply for student loan debt relief. The ruling was declared to be illegal and unconstitutional. That's what former President Donald Trump-appointed Texas US District Judge Mark Pittman said during a recent ruling on loan forgiveness. Biden‘s plan is to forgive up to $20,000 in student debt for federal borrowers making under $125,000. How many borrowers from Killeen, Texas could this ruling potentially affect, if it stands?
Beware! Austin, Texas Is Looking For Suspect In Robbery Wearing Fake Beard
I feel like at this point bank robbers are just getting more creative and more stupid by the day. According to KWTXin Austin Texas, there is one of the most bizarre stories that I’ve heard in a long while. The Austin Police Department responded to a call that Took Pl., November eighth at Bank of America located at 9701 block of Research Blvd., North Austin, I suspect walked into the building wearing a fake mask and approached the teller, and gave her a note stating that this was a robbery according to the police.
New Plant Coming To Killeen, Texas From South Korean Business
Recently, it seems like businesses around the world have noticed that the growth of Central Texas could be beneficial to them. Most recently, a distillery in Waco was just purchased by London company, which you can read about here. But what about companies that bring business into the state?. Recently,...
Light Up Killeen-Temple in 2022 — Show Us Your Brightest and Most Beautiful Holiday Displays
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and there's also no better time to show the world how much you love the holiday season. Let's light up our neighborhoods more than ever before. How?. Between now and December 16, we need you to share photos of your most creative,...
We Don’t Have The Fence: Temple, Texas Woman Has Beef With Arby’s
One thing they never seem to mention about the growth in Temple, Texas is how it affects others in the area. Yes, with so much area to cover, there's bound to be a place where a building is in a place that doesn't feel like it should be there. For...
Temple, Texas Doctors Weigh In On Daylight Savings Time
We've all had this conversation right around this time of year. Some of us dread it, while others welcome it. This debate is one we've all picked a side on, and it's once again time to argue this one topic. The Existence Of Daylight Savings Time. For me personally, I...
Killeen, Texas Just Had 17th Murder of 2022, Police Searching For Suspect
Law enforcement officials are asking for the public's help as they investigate the 17th homicide of the year in Killeen, Texas. A 21-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound and later died of his injuries, but there are currently no suspects in custody. Murder in Killeen, Texas. The press...
