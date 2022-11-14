ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pflugerville, TX

Are the Holidays Truly More Festive in Texas? One List Says So

As temperatures get lower and we all bundle up for the winter season, the holiday season takes shape. Some are simply more excited to celebrate the holiday season than others of course. Whatever the choice Texans make, one thing is for sure:. Everyone just seems happier during the holidays with...
TEXAS STATE
Tasty News: It Looks Like Killeen, Texas IS Getting A Shaq Big Chicken Afterall

Get excited for some finger-licking news in Killeen, Texas ! Our prayers have definitely been answered. Recently I wrote an article on Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal's Big Chicken restaurant opening its first Texas location. In the piece, I questioned (with tongue firmly in cheek) why we weren't getting some Shaq chicken here in Killeen. Well, it turns out we are.
KILLEEN, TX
Spread Joy With Toys For Killeen, Texas Kids

Hey Killen, Texas, 'tis the season to open up those wallets and your hearts. Times are tough for a lot of families period, and I just want to share one way you can help those in your community out this holiday season. 'Tis The Season Of Giving. The City of...
KILLEEN, TX
Highly Contagious Dog Flu Spreading Throughout Central Texas

There is a "decent sized outbreak" that is moving through the Killeen, Temple, and Waco, Texas communities. The H3N2 is a highly-contagious strain of the canine influenza. According to the CDC, Canine influenza (also known as dog flu) is a contagious respiratory disease in dogs caused by specific type A influenza viruses known to infect our four legged besties.
WACO, TX
Police in Killeen, Texas Are Investigating a Fatal Stabbing at a Mosque

I don’t know about anybody else in Killeen, Texas, but when my mind needs a recharge and just a sense of peace, my first instinct is to get back into church because in all honesty church is a safe haven for a lot of people. Whatever your faith, the place where you go to worship and give thanks should feel like a safe, secure place. That's what makes this story especially tragic.
KILLEEN, TX
Come Out And Ride For A Cause In Temple, Texas

If you've been looking for a reason to ride, come out to Temple, Texas and do it for a good cause. Get your bikes tuned up and ready, because the 9th Annual Ride For a Child Event is happening on November 19, 2022. Bringing Awareness To Child Abuse. Child abuse...
TEMPLE, TX
Warming Shelters Open in Temple, Texas Through Friday, November 18

As freezing temperatures have moved into the Temple, Texas area, two warming shelters have opened their doors to those in need. The City of Temple reports that two shelters will operate through Friday, November 18 at the following locations:. Salvation Army - 419 W. Ave. G. Salvation Army will open...
TEMPLE, TX
Texas Judge Un-Forgives Student Loan Debt Plan

See the screenshot below? This is what you get if you try and go apply for student loan debt relief. The ruling was declared to be illegal and unconstitutional. That's what former President Donald Trump-appointed Texas US District Judge Mark Pittman said during a recent ruling on loan forgiveness. Biden‘s plan is to forgive up to $20,000 in student debt for federal borrowers making under $125,000. How many borrowers from Killeen, Texas could this ruling potentially affect, if it stands?
TEXAS STATE
Beware! Austin, Texas Is Looking For Suspect In Robbery Wearing Fake Beard

I feel like at this point bank robbers are just getting more creative and more stupid by the day. According to KWTXin Austin Texas, there is one of the most bizarre stories that I’ve heard in a long while. The Austin Police Department responded to a call that Took Pl., November eighth at Bank of America located at 9701 block of Research Blvd., North Austin, I suspect walked into the building wearing a fake mask and approached the teller, and gave her a note stating that this was a robbery according to the police.
AUSTIN, TX
New Plant Coming To Killeen, Texas From South Korean Business

Recently, it seems like businesses around the world have noticed that the growth of Central Texas could be beneficial to them. Most recently, a distillery in Waco was just purchased by London company, which you can read about here. But what about companies that bring business into the state?. Recently,...
KILLEEN, TX
Temple, Texas Doctors Weigh In On Daylight Savings Time

We've all had this conversation right around this time of year. Some of us dread it, while others welcome it. This debate is one we've all picked a side on, and it's once again time to argue this one topic. The Existence Of Daylight Savings Time. For me personally, I...
TEMPLE, TX
