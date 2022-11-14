ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ng-sportingnews.com

How often is the World Cup played? Date of next edition after FIFA Qatar 2022

The FIFA World Cup has transformed into a rarefied event that captures the attention of the entire globe. With the 2022 World Cup set to decide a champion in Qatar, a nation will rise to the top of the footballing world anew. France will look to defend their 2018 title against 31 other worthy challengers like Brazil, England, Argentina, Germany, and many others.
The Independent

World Cup 2022 LIVE: Qatar vs Ecuador and opening ceremony approach as controversial tournament draws near

Four years since the last World Cup and 12 since Qatar won a bid to host the 2022 edition of the tournament, the first ever winter world championship begins on Sunday (20 November). As is traditional, the host nation will kick off the World Cup, with Qatar in action against Ecuador at 8pm GMT.Qatar and Ecuador are joined in Group A by Netherlands and Senegal, who clash on Monday (21 November) afternoon. Before Qatar take on Ecuador, an opening ceremony will take place in the Al Bayt Stadium, where that fixture will be held. Originally, the World Cup was...
ng-sportingnews.com

Lionel Messi's World Cup predictions: Which teams are the favourites in 2022?

Lionel Messi named England as one of his favourites to win the World Cup in Qatar - but he's also eager to get going himself. The 35-year-old winger named three sides that he believes are capable of winning the upcoming World Cup. Messi, who'll be going to his fifth World...
ng-sportingnews.com

Ranking the best 2022 World Cup jerseys: The top 10 kits on display in Qatar

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is set to deliver some exciting football on the pitch. Aside from stunning goals and star players, each team will also be wearing fresh kits designed to catch the attention of fans. With so many eyes on the World Cup every four years,...
ng-sportingnews.com

AFL and Tasmania inching closer to securing 19th license as last piece of puzzle revealed

The AFL and Tasmanian State Government have inched closer to securing a 19th license after agreeing on key commercial terms on Friday. Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff announced the good news on Twitter and is confident that more will follow. Outgoing AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan was adamant that a Tasmanian team...

